“Just taking her back for a bit”: BTS’ Jimin asks Stray Kids’ Felix to be “understanding” for bringing a STAYARMY back home

In a hilarious and unexpected turn of events, BTS’ Jimin sent a hilarious video message to Stray Kids’ Felix while guesting on PIXID’s latest episode.

BTS’ Jimin’s episode saw four ARMYs talking about their love for the Butter group, but as provincial fans, i.e. fans who live far away from Seoul, where K-pop events and concerts are usually held.

In the third round, all five people were asked to showcase their love for their bias, or favorite member. The person with the nickname Province Void shared that she currently liked Stray Kids and wrote a message for Yong-bok, aka Stray Kids’ Felix in the group chat.

After Province Void revealed that she became a STAY, the Like Crazy singer sent a video message to Stray Kids’ Felix, saying:

“Yongbok-nim, I'm not taking her from you. She left home so I'm just taking her back for a bit. Please be understanding.”

“Yongbok” begins trending on Twitter as BTS’ Jimin sends a message to Stray Kids’ Felix on PIXID

PIXID released their latest episode on an imposter-esque variety show featuring BTS’ Jimin on March 26, 2023. The content revolves around a game where people have to figure out who’s the odd man out based on certain topics and situations. It usually involves one celebrity and four or five of their fans.

Among the many fun and a few emotional moments, one fan shared that she was a STAYARMY - STAY as in a Stray Kids fan and ARMY as in a BTS fan. She also revealed her bias was Yong-bok, aka Felix, when mentioning that she loved his deep voice in the chorus of MANIAC.

The two fandoms’ worlds collided when BTS’ Jimin grooved a bit to MANIAC’s hook choreography with a wide smile. He seemed to remember this and brought it up at the end of the game, face-to-face with the Province Void fangirl.

At the end of the show, fans squealed with excitement and even stuttered as the imposter was revealed to be BTS' Jimin. Province Void stammered before answering that her first-ever concert was a BTS concert. This prompted the singer to send a message to Stray Kids' Felix, saying that he was taking the fan back to her original home for some time.

Like the fangirl, the Like Crazy singer also addressed Felix with his Korean name in the video message. The word "Yongbok" then trended on Twitter as the two fandoms gushed over this unexpected interaction.

In other news, ARMYs were already gushing over BTS’ Jimin giving fans personalized gifts to thank them for attending his music show pre-recordings.

On March 24, he organized an iced tea truck, a premium hand cream gift set, a resin flower-pressed ornament, exclusive photocards, and a pop socket for people attending KBS’ Music Bank. Two days later, on March 26, he prepared a food truck for the ARMYs attending MCountdown’s pre-recordings. This truck offered hot dogs, sandwiches, and a lemon drink, apart from the usual gift hamper given during Music Bank.

