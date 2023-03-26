BTS’ Jimin reveals he "was immersed" reading fans' heartfelt thoughts about K-pop on YouTube show PIXID 

On March 26, BTS’ Jimin guested on the popular YouTube channel PIXID’s fan-themed “imposter” series where he shared his honest thoughts on K-pop, fandoms, and what he felt like appearing on the show.

For those unversed, the imposter series by PIXID is when a real K-pop idol pretends to be a fan amongst other fans and goofs around using a fake identity, and the fans have to guess the “imposter” amongst them.

In this week’s broadcast, BTS’ Jimin guested on the show as part of his promotional activities for his debut solo album FACE where he secretly interacted with a bunch of K-pop fans.

However, listening to fans’ stories and struggles, he couldn’t help but get emotional himself, revealing that he was “immersed” in reading fans' heartfelt thoughts about K-pop on PIXID. He said:

“I think I was immersed in what they were saying.”

로메달콤뀨🌙 (slow/busy) @lovemazejikook



Q. How was it talking to your fans?



It was the first time I talked about everyday/ordinary stuff with them

It was surprising

I felt a little like crying/emotional too

Don't you dare go anywhere!

hehehehe Jimin @ PIXIDQ. How was it talking to your fans?It was the first time I talked about everyday/ordinary stuff with themIt was surprisingI felt a little like crying/emotional tooDon't you dare go anywhere!hehehehe Jimin @ PIXIDQ. How was it talking to your fans?🐥 It was the first time I talked about everyday/ordinary stuff with them🐥 It was surprising🐥 I felt a little like crying/emotional too🐥 Don't you dare go anywhere! 🐥 hehehehe😆 https://t.co/FQlfa0P4Sm

BTS’ Jimin grew teary-eyed reading fans' emotional comments on PIXID

BTS’ Jimin was this week’s celebrity guest on PIXID, a show where a real-life K-pop idol, impersonated as a fan amongst real-life K-pop fans. While the FACE hitmaker aimed to have fun and pull fans’ legs, he couldn’t help but get emotional upon listening to some hard-hitting and honest fan stories.

At one point, the singer couldn’t hold up his pretense as he grew teary-eyed, impressed by provincial K-pop fans’ heartwarming stories about being a K-pop fan.

The Like Crazy singer confessed that he is almost at a loss for words. He confessed that listening to provincial fans’ sincere stories, he is more dedicated to giving that love back to them. He noted:

“I didn’t want to joke around in that moment. I think I was immersed in what they were saying.”

🧃⁷ ϻⒶ︎𝖌︀𐌔／𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐨𝐧? ☺︎︎ @srysrywersobusy Jimin’s PIXID episode was equal parts hilarious and endearing 🥹 Jimin’s PIXID episode was equal parts hilarious and endearing 🥹https://t.co/pJRgY9pFkc

This week’s theme for PIXID was: What does being a provincial fangirl really mean? For those unversed, provincial fangirls mean fans who live outside Seoul and the challenges they face while being a K-pop fan.

BTS’ Jimin had to act as the “imposter” who pretended to be a K-pop fan amongst real provincial fans and had to chat with them.

However, at one point BTS’ Jimin got emotional reading about the struggles provincial girls have to go through.

Fans claimed that while local K-pop fans have more opportunities to be closer to their idols than international K-pop fans, the cost of merchandise, travel, and accommodation expenses, as well as how difficult it is to secure a train ticket and a place to stay during concert weekends, and the time-consuming process of purchasing an album, are prohibitive.

로메달콤뀨🌙 (slow/busy) @lovemazejikook



Q. What does it mean to be a fangirl/fan life in the provinces?

Sigh, I get teary talking about this but I got through hard times thanks to them. I want to return the love because they gave me so much.

(about to reply but read on instead)

+ Jimin @ PIXIDQ. What does it mean to be a fangirl/fan life in the provinces?Sigh, I get teary talking about this but I got through hard times thanks to them. I want to return the love because they gave me so much.(about to reply but read on instead) Jimin @ PIXIDQ. What does it mean to be a fangirl/fan life in the provinces?👤 Sigh, I get teary talking about this but I got through hard times thanks to them. I want to return the love because they gave me so much. 🐥 (about to reply but read on instead)+ https://t.co/FjyvH9BXTv

However, K-pop fans revealed that ultimately the joy of attending their favorite K-pop group’s concert or seeing their idol in person was worth it as it protects them from burnout.

Another provincial fan, who identified herself as a Stray Kids fan, confessed that spending money on K-pop merchandise or idols doesn’t seem like a waste of money.

BTS’ Jimin, who was silently reading fan comments and trying to blend in with the conversation, grew teary-eyed when a provincial fan named Last Train Cinderella revealed their deep love for K-pop.

They revealed that being a K-pop fan saves them from difficult times.

Others agreed that being a K-pop fan was a gift and what helped them overcome adversities in life.

hope⁷ @winnttaebear



🗓️ March 26

7 PM KST



JIMIN X PIXID🗓️ March 267 PM KST JIMIN X PIXID🗓️ March 26⏰ 7 PM KSThttps://t.co/3GYtWH9ScJ

BTS’ Jimin gives a shoutout to Stray Kids’ Felix on PIXID

elise @hwangsamericano



a stay who was also an army appeared in pixid and her bias was felix so jimin said “yongbok~ i’m not taking her from you” a stay who was also an army appeared in pixid and her bias was felix so jimin said “yongbok~ i’m not taking her from you” 😭 https://t.co/WMghUMkE7a

BTS' Jimin gave a shoutout to Stray Kids’ Felix on PIXID. A fan named Provincial Void revealed that even though they were ARMY (BTS fan), their new favorite group was Stray Kids and their bias was Felix.

Jimin playfully pressurized Provincial Void to confess her love for Felix and the STAY penned down a heartfelt message for Yongbok, Felix’s Korean name.

“Yongbok-ah. Your low vocal tone is daebak. Maniac is legendary.”

The fan’s comment induced a laugh out of BTS member Jimin who danced a bit on Stray Kids’ hit track Maniac. He also revealed his real identity and jokingly confessed that he needs to bring Provincial fan back to BTS.

Poll : 0 votes