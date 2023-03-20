On March 20, BTS' YouTube channel, BANGTANTV, released a teaser of SuChwita's upcoming seventh episode, and fans could easily guess that the special guest is none other than BTS' Jimin. While there have already been prior speculations about Jimin appearing on SUGA's drinking show, fans have greatly rejoiced at the confirmation of the same. The show is expected to air on March 27, at 10 PM KST.

Since Jimin rolled out his pre-release track, SET ME FREE PT. 2, for his upcoming solo album, FACE, ARMYs have been eager to learn more about the album, its behind-the-scenes stories, and further details about his first full-fledged independent project. Upon watching the teaser, fans couldn't help but be further excited over the cute interactions it hinted at. Additionally, given that "Yoonmin" is quite a treasure ship between ARMYs, this SuChwita episode has become all the more special.

◡̈ @taebokkiii 🤍 PARK JIMIN WILL BE GUESTING ON SUCHWITA FINALLY OMGGG!!! PARK JIMIN WILL BE GUESTING ON SUCHWITA FINALLY OMGGG!!! 😭🤍 https://t.co/5fR6CMyoOL

Fans go feral over BTS' Jimin appearing as SuChwita Ep 7's special guest

Given that it's been a while since fans have seen Jimin active on variety shows, fans are eagerly looking forward to getting updates from the idol. With SuChwita being his first variety show appearance to promote his first solo project, the new dimension he's likely to reveal during the show is something many are waiting to witness.

kookoo ☃ 🪞 @purple4_u yoongi has always beeen nervous and shy about the guests coming on suchwita, seeing him and jimin so comfortable with eo-im so happy🥹

leti⁷ 🪞comms open @raplinegold oh my god this is exactly everything i thought would happen if jimin went on suchwita oh my god this is exactly everything i thought would happen if jimin went on suchwita https://t.co/KyXm4CXR4W

With a minute and ten seconds long teaser, quite a few details about the upcoming SuCHwita episode were revealed, particularly the topics they'll be talking about. SUGA initially addressed how the guest, BTS' Jimin, is a great fan and a regular viewer of the show. The conversation then naturally led to the highlight of the guest's presence—Jimin's solo album release.

While this is the way SUGA treats all the guests on his show, the year-long friendship shared between the two reveals itself as the episode progresses. The teaser hints at a joke that SUGA made, referring to how Jimin loves to take off his clothes.

"It's so hot in here though, Im going to take this (his outerwear) off. Let's take them off."

After this, the environment proved to be a lot more relaxed as the two BTS members got into more serious conversations. SUGA mentions how it has been 10 years since BTS' debut, leading up to 13 years of friendship and living together. Jimin responded to this by saying,

"The team BTS was let by three rappers. You could say that you led us (It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say so)."

BTS' SUGA reciprocated Jimin's words with,

"The three in the rap line were led by the vocal line with the rap line supporting (BTS' coming together as a team)."

While the two shifted between engaging in fun and serious conversations, what stayed constant was Jimin's laughs. Towards the end of the teaser, a mini compilation of his loud laughs at SUGA's witty jokes made ARMYs nostalgic for the days when these interactions were regular content.

y♡.🪞FACE @glossujims me blushing that yoongi knows the jimin no.1 suchwita watcher like they’re not in the same group me blushing that yoongi knows the jimin no.1 suchwita watcher like they’re not in the same group https://t.co/kEWIAjdO4o

슙🪞SET ME FREE PT2 @syoogas PLEASE THE WAY JIMIN IS LAUGHING ON SUCHWITA PLEASE THE WAY JIMIN IS LAUGHING ON SUCHWITA 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/eXYZ54Cehf

elle⁷☾ seven mates @elle_moonchild7 I have loved every single episode of Suchwita and seeing Yoongi being so articulate and wonderful with every guest but there’s just something so !!!! about the familiarity of being with the ones he loves most like he is RELAXED and SILLY with Jimin I have loved every single episode of Suchwita and seeing Yoongi being so articulate and wonderful with every guest but there’s just something so !!!! about the familiarity of being with the ones he loves most like he is RELAXED and SILLY with Jimin https://t.co/4jDsDBM3g7

While the rest of SuChwita Ep 7's teaser showed the two goofing off and having a good time cracking silly jokes while drinking, fans simply can't wait for the official release.

