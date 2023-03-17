“Park Jimin ended K-pop": Twitter erupts as BTS fans lavish praise on singer for new pre-release track Set Me Free

On March 17, BTS’ Jimin released his pre-release track Set Me Free as part of his promotions for his debut solo album FACE, due for release on March 24.

The Serendipity singer is the fourth BTS member after Jin, J-hope, and RM to release his debut solo work after the group announced that they will be temporarily pausing group activities to focus on their solo endeavors in their 2022 BTS Festa Dinner.

Unsurprisingly, him and the Set Me Free music video has caused a stir online, taking over Twitter and Instagram with fans lavishing praise on the singer for his snazzy vocals, path-breaking choreography, and innovative concept.

BTS’ Jimin takes over Twitter with multiple trending hashtags in light of his new release Set Me Free

BTS’ Jimin has taken over Twitter with multiple hashtags trending simultaneously in light of his new song release Set Me Free, the pre-release track of his debut solo album FACE. The bold and daring hip-hop track is generously laden with his rapping skills on top of serious lyrics and melodies.

The music video also showcases intricate choreography, with the BTS singer taking charge of delivering a path-breaking performance, as said by fans.

The powerful song serves as an inspirational anthem, conveying the feeling and determination of moving forward without any regrets and shaking off any recurring emotions of pain, sorrow and emptiness that consumes one from within. Notably, “ Park Jimin ended K-pop”, “Rapper Jimin”, “Father is coming”, “iTunes” and “Pdogg” have taken over worldwide Twitter trends.

kookoo ☃ 🪞 @purple4_u and that's how 2023 kpop has been officially ended by park jimin

and that's how 2023 kpop has been officially ended by park jimin https://t.co/lJPaP2P6DP

x @Eclipse_Sin_7

JIMIN SET ME FREE PT2

JIMIN JIMIN JIMIN

JIMIN’S RAP

RAPPER JIMIN

OMG PARK JIMIN

FATHER IS COMING

#Jimin_FACE

#SetMeFreePt2IsComing this is what is on Jimin's chest in german! it's from a German poem written by Rainer Maria Rilke !! it's from the late 1800sJIMIN SET ME FREE PT2JIMIN JIMIN JIMINJIMIN’S RAPRAPPER JIMINOMG PARK JIMINFATHER IS COMING this is what is on Jimin's chest in german! it's from a German poem written by Rainer Maria Rilke !! it's from the late 1800s JIMIN SET ME FREE PT2JIMIN JIMIN JIMIN JIMIN’S RAPRAPPER JIMINOMG PARK JIMINFATHER IS COMING#Jimin_FACE #SetMeFreePt2IsComing https://t.co/QwBOYkJYCP

nini⁷🧚🏻‍♀️아포방포 @fairygkie THE FATHER OF KPOP THE IT BOY HIMSELF EVERYONE BOW DOWN BECAUSE HE IS COMING THE FATHER OF KPOP THE IT BOY HIMSELF EVERYONE BOW DOWN BECAUSE HE IS COMING https://t.co/KcbMNSKDOv

jimin pics @JAMJAMPICS WHAT THE HELL PARK JIMIN

WHAT THE HELL PARK JIMINhttps://t.co/ul0DVGbSFn

JRJOT7 (Very Busy) @LetsBeGoodHuman



No props, big CGI or effects. Just your eyes making sense of what you're seeing. Jimin's voice & movement carrying the narration.

The way they've told a story with just a room, a choreo and references to philosophy & 10 years of Bangtan history.No props, big CGI or effects. Just your eyes making sense of what you're seeing. Jimin's voice & movement carrying the narration. The way they've told a story with just a room, a choreo and references to philosophy & 10 years of Bangtan history.🔥No props, big CGI or effects. Just your eyes making sense of what you're seeing. Jimin's voice & movement carrying the narration.🔥 https://t.co/87U8lCAVG2

◡̈ @taebokkiii THE NOISE I LET OUT IN THIS PART WTF PARK JIMIN?!?!!?!!!! THE NOISE I LET OUT IN THIS PART WTF PARK JIMIN?!?!!?!!!! 😭🔥 https://t.co/8Dh8ftju4p

roslyn @lbts1984 @PJM_vocal Jimin can be his own genre at this point because nobody is on his lvl right now @PJM_vocal Jimin can be his own genre at this point because nobody is on his lvl right now

Set Me Free features some brilliant instrumentals, passionate brass, and drum lines elevating the sonic soundscape of the track. The choir and orchestra lend a grandiose aura with the keyword “freedom” reverberating across the track.

Eagle-eyed ARMYs noticed that famous German poet Rainer Maria Rilke’s verses written on the Serendipity singer’s chest, conveying the deeper meaning behind Set Me Free’s core vision and giving a dramatic feel to the song.

x @Eclipse_Sin_7

JIMIN SET ME FREE PT2

JIMIN JIMIN JIMIN

JIMIN’S RAP

RAPPER JIMIN

OMG PARK JIMIN

FATHER IS COMING

#Jimin_FACE

#SetMeFreePt2IsComing this is what is on Jimin's chest in german! it's from a German poem written by Rainer Maria Rilke !! it's from the late 1800sJIMIN SET ME FREE PT2JIMIN JIMIN JIMINJIMIN’S RAPRAPPER JIMINOMG PARK JIMINFATHER IS COMING this is what is on Jimin's chest in german! it's from a German poem written by Rainer Maria Rilke !! it's from the late 1800s JIMIN SET ME FREE PT2JIMIN JIMIN JIMIN JIMIN’S RAPRAPPER JIMINOMG PARK JIMINFATHER IS COMING#Jimin_FACE #SetMeFreePt2IsComing https://t.co/QwBOYkJYCP

Notably, the song debuted at number one on the Korean streaming service Bugs, at number 13 on MelON, and at number 30 on Genie Music.

As per the information published by @PJM_data, Set Me Free has reached number one on Itunes Worldwide in a whopping 87 countries at the time of writing. Additionally, the hashtag “Park Jimin ended K-pop” is trending at number two worldwide. He has also occupied the top three spots on the U.S. iTunes chart.

BTS’ Jimin dishes on his new album and Bangtan in Vogue interview

Hot on the heels of the pre-release track Set Me Free, the BTS singer discussed his new solo album FACE and Bangtan’s success in an exclusive Vogue interview. He shared that it is an autobiographical album and he hopes listeners find comfort and solace in it.

Without giving away too much, he revealed that he is sincerely cheering for his group members who are taking firm steps towards building their solo careers and how he gains strength from BTS when he is worried or anxious about his own future.

He also shared that he cannot wait for the day the members reconvene after finishing their respective military duties.

Poll : 0 votes