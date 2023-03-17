“Park Jimin ended K-pop": Twitter erupts as BTS fans lavish praise on singer for new pre-release track Set Me Free

On March 17, BTS’ Jimin released his pre-release track Set Me Free as part of his promotions for his debut solo album FACE, due for release on March 24.
The Serendipity singer is the fourth BTS member after Jin, J-hope, and RM to release his debut solo work after the group announced that they will be temporarily pausing group activities to focus on their solo endeavors in their 2022 BTS Festa Dinner.
Unsurprisingly, him and the Set Me Free music video has caused a stir online, taking over Twitter and Instagram with fans lavishing praise on the singer for his snazzy vocals, path-breaking choreography, and innovative concept.
BTS’ Jimin takes over Twitter with multiple trending hashtags in light of his new release Set Me Free
BTS’ Jimin has taken over Twitter with multiple hashtags trending simultaneously in light of his new song release Set Me Free, the pre-release track of his debut solo album FACE. The bold and daring hip-hop track is generously laden with his rapping skills on top of serious lyrics and melodies.
The music video also showcases intricate choreography, with the BTS singer taking charge of delivering a path-breaking performance, as said by fans.
The powerful song serves as an inspirational anthem, conveying the feeling and determination of moving forward without any regrets and shaking off any recurring emotions of pain, sorrow and emptiness that consumes one from within. Notably, “ Park Jimin ended K-pop”, “Rapper Jimin”, “Father is coming”, “iTunes” and “Pdogg” have taken over worldwide Twitter trends.
Set Me Free features some brilliant instrumentals, passionate brass, and drum lines elevating the sonic soundscape of the track. The choir and orchestra lend a grandiose aura with the keyword “freedom” reverberating across the track.
Eagle-eyed ARMYs noticed that famous German poet Rainer Maria Rilke’s verses written on the Serendipity singer’s chest, conveying the deeper meaning behind Set Me Free’s core vision and giving a dramatic feel to the song.
Notably, the song debuted at number one on the Korean streaming service Bugs, at number 13 on MelON, and at number 30 on Genie Music.
As per the information published by @PJM_data, Set Me Free has reached number one on Itunes Worldwide in a whopping 87 countries at the time of writing. Additionally, the hashtag “Park Jimin ended K-pop” is trending at number two worldwide. He has also occupied the top three spots on the U.S. iTunes chart.
BTS’ Jimin dishes on his new album and Bangtan in Vogue interview
Hot on the heels of the pre-release track Set Me Free, the BTS singer discussed his new solo album FACE and Bangtan’s success in an exclusive Vogue interview. He shared that it is an autobiographical album and he hopes listeners find comfort and solace in it.
Without giving away too much, he revealed that he is sincerely cheering for his group members who are taking firm steps towards building their solo careers and how he gains strength from BTS when he is worried or anxious about his own future.
He also shared that he cannot wait for the day the members reconvene after finishing their respective military duties.