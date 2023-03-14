On March 14, 2023, Vogue Korea released a magazine feature of BTS' Jimin adorned with three sets of apparel and accessories provided by Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and fans couldn’t get enough of how good the idol looked in those shots. Given the descriptions that Vogue Korea has given for the cover shoot, fans believe that the films released are aimed at expressing the several dynamic sides of Jimin.

Fans witnessed the recognition of Jimin's versatility and couldn't hold on to their excitement for the perfect way in which Vogue Korea represented BTS' Jimin and his various sides. Within hours after the cover shoot's release, it took a seat in the top three best-selling magazines in South Korea's biggest bookstores and continued to hold the place for six consecutive days, still counting.

Fans love the feature of BTS' Jimin on Vogue Korea's latest cover shoot

A few days prior to the official release of Vogue Korea's fashion film of BTS' Jimin, the magazine released a teaser clip captioned,

Vogue Korea captures Jimin. Stay tuned to learn everything about the megastar.

Right from that time onwards, fans were hooked and eagerly awaiting what the cover shot could hold. Meeting fans' high expectations, Vogue Korea's take on showcasing the three sides of Jimin was an instant hit. As the idol effortlessly rocked his features, thanks to his innate charisma and modeling skills, fans were found to be falling for the idol all over again.

Elegantly adorned with Tiffany and Co. jewelry, Vogue Korea described Jimin in the following words,

VOGUE KOREA @VogueKorea #협찬 #VoguePictures #Jimin

서정적이고 우아한, 지민이라는 장르, 그 첫 번째.



Poetic and graceful, a whole genre named 'Jimin'. 서정적이고 우아한, 지민이라는 장르, 그 첫 번째.Poetic and graceful, a whole genre named 'Jimin'. #협찬 #VoguePictures #Jimin 서정적이고 우아한, 지민이라는 장르, 그 첫 번째. Poetic and graceful, a whole genre named 'Jimin'. https://t.co/3F4GxlqZZN

VOGUE KOREA @VogueKorea #협찬 #VoguePictures #Jimin

낭만과 열정을 오가는 지민의 자유로운 움직임.



Jimin strolls freely between romance and passion. 낭만과 열정을 오가는 지민의 자유로운 움직임.Jimin strolls freely between romance and passion. #협찬 #VoguePictures #Jimin 낭만과 열정을 오가는 지민의 자유로운 움직임. Jimin strolls freely between romance and passion. https://t.co/fqFr7vaYd4

VOGUE KOREA @VogueKorea #협찬 #VoguePictures #Jimin

때로는 소년처럼, 수줍고 장난스러운 지민의 면면, 두 번째.



Boyish at times, the shy and playful side of Jimin. 때로는 소년처럼, 수줍고 장난스러운 지민의 면면, 두 번째.Boyish at times, the shy and playful side of Jimin. #협찬 #VoguePictures #Jimin 때로는 소년처럼, 수줍고 장난스러운 지민의 면면, 두 번째. Boyish at times, the shy and playful side of Jimin. https://t.co/LI9ar3CnNW

Following the release, fans went feral over how gorgeous the idol looked, naturally making it the talk of the town. The cover shoot was also an endeavor to announce BTS' Jimin's new ambassadorship. Jimin was recently chosen as the global ambassador of Tiffany & Co., which fans celebrated alongside his breathtaking magazine feature.

In other news, fans have also been eagerly awaiting the first solo album of BTS' Jimin, FACE. Slated for release on March 24, 2023, at 1 PM KST, the long-awaited and much-anticipated album is finally nearing fans. The album is set to come in two versions: Software ver. and Hardware ver. Given the name, it showcases two sides of Jimin, the former a subtle and calmer one, while the latter is rougher and spiky.

With the concept photos, Jimin's feature on Vogue Korea, where the representation concentrates on showcasing his different sides, makes sense. With the album's release being no more than 10 days away, fans are excited to see what it entails and to listen to an entire album of Jimin's solo vocals.

As Jimin kickstarts his promotions for his FACE album by participating in many more events and activities, fans are excitedly looking forward to the same since it'll be his first time rolling out solo promotions.

