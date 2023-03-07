“Look at the Face”: BTS’ Jimin’s fans lavish praise on his debut solo Vogue Korea cover

On Tuesday, March 7, Vogue Korea released their cover pages for the April issue, featuring BTS’ Jimin as their star.

Titled “mingle with Jimin,” the cover featured the Serendipity singer wearing multiple stylish outfits, including a wooden brown sweater over a crisp white shirt with some cool hand and finger accessories. In a second photo, he wore an all-black outfit with fashionable boots and some jewelry to add zing to his overall look.

Finally, a standard shot featured him in a vest with a velvety smooth brown jacket hanging from his right shoulder, a crisp pair of blue denim jeans, and some long neck pieces to complement the look.

BTS’ Jimin’s fans took to social media to praise the singer for his debut solo Vogue Korea cover. “Look at the face,” @afro_jimin wrote, complimenting BTS’ Jimin on Twitter.

BTS’ Jimin takes over Twitter with multiple trends celebrating his debut Vogue Korea cover

Vogue Korea lavished praise on their new cover star, praising his romantic and passionate side. The magazine wrote:

“Romantic and passionate, Jimin shines. Vogue Korea’s April blooms with Jimin of BTS. Delicate yet powerful, shy yet daring, Jimin does nothing but fill everyone’s mind with happiness. Unveiling the superstar in veils, the third story of Jimin with Vogue.”

BTS’ Jimin has taken over Twitter with multiple trends celebrating his debut in Vogue Korea magazine. Keyphrases like “Jimin,” “Jimin X Vogue Korea,” “OMG Jimin,” “Mingle with Jimin,” and “It Boy” is dominating social media platforms.

Previously, Vogue Korea’s editor-in-chief Kwangho Shin had teased a collaboration with the Bangtan star by sharing multiple fan-edited pictures of him on Instagram with the caption, “The ‘real deal,’ coming up tomorrow!”.

ARMYs were excited and began anticipating BTS’ Jimin’s Vogue Korea cover. So far, the Filter singer has done several cover photoshoots for various fashion magazines like Elle, W Korea, Esquire, Daman, Daman, and L’Officiel Hommes.

In the past couple of months, BTS’ Jimin has been crowned as the brand ambassador for luxe brands Dior and Tiffany & Co. He is the first Asian male to be the global brand ambassador for Dior and only the second K-pop star besides BLACKPINK’s Rosé to endorse the jewelry brand. He is now the only BTS member with two luxury brand endorsements in his kitty.

Vogue Korea posted the three cover photos featuring the Promise singer, each earning 200K likes on Instagram at the time of this article's writing. Vogue Korea’s April issue will be available for pre-order at online bookstores, including Aladin, Yes24, and Kyobobook, starting March 8 at 11 am KST.

BTS’ Jimin finally releases his solo songs Promise and Christmas Love

Kpop Charts @kchartsmaster JIMIN of @BTS_twt simultaneously occupy the Top 2 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart with "Promise" (#1) and "Christmas Love" (#2). JIMIN of @BTS_twt simultaneously occupy the Top 2 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart with "Promise" (#1) and "Christmas Love" (#2). https://t.co/d9x1rxCT8j

BTS’ Jimin released his solo songs Promise and Christmas Love years after their original release on the music platform Sound Cloud or YouTube. These songs have now officially been released on the global streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music and will be part of the singer’s debut solo album FACE.

Immediately upon release, it occupied the Top 2 spots on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart, with Promise ranking at one and Christmas Love at number two. Promise also became the fastest song by a Korean soloist to reach number 1 on iTunes Japan.

He reached this milestone in 46 minutes, breaking his own record of 47 minutes set by his previous song, With You, last year.

Bangtan’s ace singer and dancer is set to release his debut solo album, FACE, on March 24. He will be the fourth member of the group to officially release his solo work after j-hope’s solo album Jack in the Box, Jin’s The Astronaut, and RM’s Indigo.

The tracklist includes six new songs besides Promise and Christmas Love. The title track, Like Crazy, will be available in English and Korean versions. Set Me Free Pt. 2 will be released as a pre-release track. Other tracks include Face-Off, Interlude: Dive and Alone.

