“Global it boy Jimin”: Fans rejoice as the BTS member has been featured on the front page of USA TODAY

BTS member Park Jimin was featured on the front page of USA TODAY on February 6, 2023.

Jimin appeared next to celebrities such as Adele and Jay-Z on the page that had content related to the 65th Grammy Awards. The paper featured the biggest stars, the best fashion, viral moments from the show, backstage interviews, and much more from the event.

Even though BTS was nominated for three different categories, they did not attend the 65th Grammy Awards. However, the idol making an appearance on the page of the newspaper was enough to send fans into a tizzy and they took to social media to react to it.

This is amazing!!! Jimin wasn't even there, but he's on the front page of USA Today!!!

Fans are ecstatic about Jimin's rising fame in the US

JIMIN DATA @PJM_data



Jimin's image was found next to Adele and Jay-Z as the paper announced where to find all the content related to the 65th



Jimin was featured on the front page of the nationwide American newspaper USA Today! Jimin's image was found next to Adele and Jay-Z as the paper announced where to find all the content related to the 65th #GRAMMYs. USA Today is the most circulated newspaper in the US!

It is common knowledge that a lot of celebrities and media follow Jimin, and the latter is also known for using his picture for their articles. The BTS member is even called the "thumbnail" fairy by fans as bloggers often use his pictures to get the attention of their target audience.

It happened in 2022 when BTS made an appearance at the Grammy's and performed. At the time, the Recording Academy used a Jimin-focused image as the cover and thumbnail for the BTS Butter stage.

Needless to say, fans weren't surprised when they saw Jimin amidst the Grammy content in USA TODAY. Some fans called the idol the face of K-pop, while others spoke about how his influence is enough to create hype among fans.

Fans are proud that even though the idol didn't attend the event, he was the event for them. His picture in USA TODAY proves the same for them.

Park Jimin USA 🇺🇸 ❤️‍🔥VIBE OUT NOW @ParkJiminUSA95



Although not in attendance, Jimin's photo is seen with Adele and Jay-Z for news covering the 65th



Jimin is featured on the front page of USA today, the most circulated American newspaper. Although not in attendance, Jimin's photo is seen with Adele and Jay-Z for news covering the 65th #GRAMMYs.

Park Jimin USA 🇺🇸 ❤️‍🔥VIBE OUT NOW @ParkJiminUSA95



Face of K-Pop, Korea and K-Pop Frontman, Global IT Boy Park Jimin is everywhere.



Face of K-Pop, Korea and K-Pop Frontman, Global IT Boy Park Jimin is everywhere. One cannot mention Kpop without Jimin.

daily jimin PJM1ARCH @pjmfilmz USA Today putting Jimin in their grammys article be like : USA Today putting Jimin in their grammys article be like : https://t.co/CsugX2oQph

anakha @euphoriiaakoo what's jimin doing on the front page of usa today with adele and jay z when he didn't even attend the grammys?! he's thee it boy and kpop frontman fr what's jimin doing on the front page of usa today with adele and jay z when he didn't even attend the grammys?! he's thee it boy and kpop frontman fr https://t.co/9RVEsoC69L

wekpoppers @wekpoppers__ BTS Jimin of BTS was featured in the USA Today headline. BTS Jimin of BTS was featured in the USA Today headline. https://t.co/pnXDVtJBEI

Jessy🌺 @1013_VIBE .....Jimin Jimin indeed. @btsglobally I guess Jimin is everywhere cus he made it on the front pages of USA Today for the Grammy's and our baby didn't even go............Jimin Jimin indeed. @btsglobally I guess Jimin is everywhere cus he made it on the front pages of USA Today for the Grammy's and our baby didn't even go.......😭.....Jimin Jimin indeed. https://t.co/ZQBrAHAfqh

Sam ₁₃ ❤️‍🔥 PJM @sam13103 :



• King of K Pop: Jimin

• Korea’s IT Boy : Jimin

• Rookies bible: Jimin

• Recruiting fairy : Jimin

• Prince of Busan : Jimin

•US Media Darling Jimin

Titles that y'all can't pass around, your favs gotta earn that: • King of K Pop: Jimin • Korea's IT Boy : Jimin • Rookies bible: Jimin • Recruiting fairy : Jimin • Prince of Busan : Jimin •US Media Darling Jimin •BR & Gallup King : Jimin

BTS was nominated for categories including Best Music Video for Yet to Come, Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for My Universe, and Album of the Year for Music of the Spheres. Fans were also of the opinion that the Grammy Awards have rigged most of them and have been losing their importance since then.

𝙆𝙊𝙊𝙆𝙅𝙄𝙉 • 국진 @Dev_kookJin Grammys are so irrelevant rn that most of us didn't even knew it was today.

Hence proved Grammy needs BTS, it was never the other way around Grammys are so irrelevant rn that most of us didn't even knew it was today. Hence proved Grammy needs BTS, it was never the other way around

Even the singer's songs have gained immense popularity in the US and have managed to sell over 2.2 million units. Radio stations and celebrities like James Corden and Jimmy Fallon have expressed their love for the BTS singer. Others like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Pink Sweats, and Khalid have claimed that he was their favorite idol

Earlier, USA TODAY even went on to add the singer's single, Friends with Kim Tae-hyung, to their BTS The Essentials playlist. Even its editor Fatima Farha has expressed her love for the idol in several instances.

The idol has also been nicknamed America’s Media Darling for his consistency and increasing popularity there.

The BTS member became the global ambassador for Dior

The BTS member was recently featured on the Esquire cover for the International Chinese Edition and the magazine sold out in just a few minutes.

He has consistently been the talk of the town since collaborating with BIG BANG’s Taeyang and becoming the global ambassador for the luxury brand Dior. Even the stock price of the brand skyrocketed when he attended Paris Men’s Fashion week.

He has been featured on the covers of W Korea, Esquire, and Daman magazine showcasing the influence and power he has all over the K-pop industry.

Jimin recently confirmed on a recent live broadcast on February 10, 2023, that his first solo album is slated to premiere in March 2023.

