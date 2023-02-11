“Global it boy Jimin”: Fans rejoice as the BTS member has been featured on the front page of USA TODAY

BTS member Park Jimin was featured on the front page of USA TODAY on February 6, 2023.
Jimin appeared next to celebrities such as Adele and Jay-Z on the page that had content related to the 65th Grammy Awards. The paper featured the biggest stars, the best fashion, viral moments from the show, backstage interviews, and much more from the event.
Even though BTS was nominated for three different categories, they did not attend the 65th Grammy Awards. However, the idol making an appearance on the page of the newspaper was enough to send fans into a tizzy and they took to social media to react to it.
Fans are ecstatic about Jimin's rising fame in the US
It is common knowledge that a lot of celebrities and media follow Jimin, and the latter is also known for using his picture for their articles. The BTS member is even called the "thumbnail" fairy by fans as bloggers often use his pictures to get the attention of their target audience.
It happened in 2022 when BTS made an appearance at the Grammy's and performed. At the time, the Recording Academy used a Jimin-focused image as the cover and thumbnail for the BTS Butter stage.
Needless to say, fans weren't surprised when they saw Jimin amidst the Grammy content in USA TODAY. Some fans called the idol the face of K-pop, while others spoke about how his influence is enough to create hype among fans.
Fans are proud that even though the idol didn't attend the event, he was the event for them. His picture in USA TODAY proves the same for them.
BTS was nominated for categories including Best Music Video for Yet to Come, Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for My Universe, and Album of the Year for Music of the Spheres. Fans were also of the opinion that the Grammy Awards have rigged most of them and have been losing their importance since then.
Even the singer's songs have gained immense popularity in the US and have managed to sell over 2.2 million units. Radio stations and celebrities like James Corden and Jimmy Fallon have expressed their love for the BTS singer. Others like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Pink Sweats, and Khalid have claimed that he was their favorite idol
Earlier, USA TODAY even went on to add the singer's single, Friends with Kim Tae-hyung, to their BTS The Essentials playlist. Even its editor Fatima Farha has expressed her love for the idol in several instances.
The idol has also been nicknamed America’s Media Darling for his consistency and increasing popularity there.
The BTS member became the global ambassador for Dior
The BTS member was recently featured on the Esquire cover for the International Chinese Edition and the magazine sold out in just a few minutes.
He has consistently been the talk of the town since collaborating with BIG BANG’s Taeyang and becoming the global ambassador for the luxury brand Dior. Even the stock price of the brand skyrocketed when he attended Paris Men’s Fashion week.
He has been featured on the covers of W Korea, Esquire, and Daman magazine showcasing the influence and power he has all over the K-pop industry.
Jimin recently confirmed on a recent live broadcast on February 10, 2023, that his first solo album is slated to premiere in March 2023.