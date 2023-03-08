“Jimin is a diamond”: Details about the Serendipity singer’s Tiffany & Co jewellery for Vogue cover sparks interesting fan reactions

On March 7, Vogue Korea released their cover pages for the April issue, featuring BTS’ Jimin as their star. The cover, Jimin’s solo debut cover for Vogue Korea, has earned a stupendous response from fans across the globe.

Titled “mingle with Jimin,” the BTS singer looked every inch the superstar he is in fashionable outfits picked from reputed brands and jewelry from Tiffany & Co., for which the Filter singer is the official brand ambassador.

Tiffany & Co. took to social media to publish all three covers featuring BTS’ Jimin, and fans quickly took notice of the various jewelry pieces—earrings, rings, bracelets, long neck pieces, and chunky pieces.

An excited fan, @hkbts777, took to Twitter to cheekily declare that “Jimin is a diamond.”

An excited fan, @hkbts777, took to Twitter to cheekily declare that "Jimin is a diamond."

BTS’ Jimin’s fans react to him wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry for his debut solo Vogue cover

BTS’ Jimin starred in three distinct looks for his debut solo Vogue Korea cover and the luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. for which he is the newly appointed official brand ambassador alongside BLACKPINK’s Rosé. They are the only two K-pop brand ambassadors for the luxury label.

The jewelry pieces range in price from $1,250 for the cheapest to $75,000 for the most expensive piece of jewelry. This evoked some interesting reactions from ARMYs on the internet.

JIMIN X VOGUE KOREA

#JIMIN really love how it doesn't feel like the tiffany&co products are being shoved down because he really is a man of accessories and he looks so natural with them

his eyes, and his hand full of Tiffany's jewelery



#JIMINxVOGUEKOREA

JIMIN X VOGUE KOREA oh my god his eyes, and his hand full of Tiffany's jewelery

JIMIN USING ROSE GOLD AND "HARDWARE" TIFFANY PIECES FOR VOGUE IS GIVING ME "FACE" IDEAS FOR HIS "HARDWARE" AND "SOFTWARE" VERSIONS AND IM ALREADY SHAKING

I was browsing the Tiffany website the other day after finding out Jimin was the new ambassador (pretending like I could afford it). I fell in love with a necklace.. and Jimin is wearing it in one of the vogue covers. But ya.. still can't afford it

For his first cover, he is sporting a simple white vest with a smooth brown jacket hanging from his right shoulder, a crisp pair of blue denim jeans, and some long neck pieces to complement the look.

For this look, BTS’ Jimin is sporting two Tiffany HardWear Pearl Lock necklaces of varying lengths. The necklaces are priced at $3,500 and are paired with a silver Tiffany T Smile Pendant in medium, worth $6,600. Additionally, the earrings he is wearing are the Tiffany T1 Hoop Earrings in white gold, which are worth $2,900.

#JIMINxVOGUEKOREA

JIMIN X VOGUE KOREA

TIFFANY GLOBAL HOUSE AMBASSADOR JIMIN

For his second look, the Serendipity singer donned a chocolate brown coat over a crisp white shirt with some detailed jewelry from Tiffany & Co. For this cover, Jimin was given two distinct bracelets: Tiffany T Square Bracelet, which is priced at $6,800, and the other piece is the Tiffany Lock Bangle with Full Pavé Diamonds. The stylish bracelet is worth $38,000.

Notably, he is also wearing the T1 Hoop Earrings in Gold which retails at $2,750. Also, the ring encrusted with 4.5 mm wide diamonds is priced at $6,800, elevating his look even further.

Tiffany T T1 Ring in Rose Gold with Diamonds

Tiffany Lock Bangle in rose Gold with Full Pavé Diamonds

Tiffany T Square Bracelet

Tiffany T T1 Hoop Earrings

For his third look, he is sporting an all-black coordinated outfit with stylish boots and some jewelry from Tiffany & Co. For his third and final look, the BTS singer sported the most expensive neckpiece, the Tiffany HardWear Graduated Link Necklace, which retails at $75,000.

For his iridescent all-black outfit look, the BTS member is sporting a Tiffany T True Wide Ring on his ring finger, worth $7,600. The other two rings are both Tiffany T True Narrow Rings, priced at $5,300 and $1,250, respectively. Additionally, the Filter singer is also wearing a Tiffany HardWear Link Bracelet priced at $2,000.

JIMIN JIMIN

#JIMINxVOGUEKOREA

JIMIN X VOGUE KOREA

GLOBAL IT BOY JIMIN

#JIMINxTIFFANY

TIFFANY BRAND AMBASSADOR JIMIN

The various Tiffany & Co. jewelry pieces he sported for his debut solo Vogue Korea cover cost a whopping $162,000.

BTS’ Jimin astounds fans with a scintillating first look for debut solo album FACE

As part of his promotional campaign for his debut solo album FACE, BTS’ Jimin released the first mood photo on social media on March 7 KST. In the monochrome picture, we can see the Serendipity singer’s back as he is walking out of an empty room.

The empty room is filled with some sparse furniture covered with white sheets. The mood photo draws the back of the singer, leaving audiences and fans with anticipation as to what kind of concept he will showcase for his debut solo album.

His first solo album captures the story of the singer facing himself as he embarks upon a new journey as a solo artist, his first official album outside BTS.

FACE will contain six tracks in Korean and English, along with solo releases Promise and Christmas Love. It will be released on March 24, making him the fourth BTS member after Jin, J-hope, and RM to release a solo album.

Vogue Korea’s April issue will be available for pre-order at online bookstores, including Aladin, Yes24, and Kyobobook, starting March 8 at 11 am KST.

