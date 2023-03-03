"Global It boy": Netizens over the moon as BTS' Jimin named Tiffany & Co.’s new ambassador

The luxury jewelry label Tiffany & Co. has recently announced BTS' Jimin as their newest house ambassador. The brand's latest announcement, which was made via an official press release on March 2, 2023, has left ARMYs (BTS' fandom name) on cloud nine.

One of the greatest pop icons of the 21st century has been made the global house ambassador of the number-one jewelry label of the time. The appointment, according to fans, is the perfect choice as the singer's style and grace is well-suited for the label. Moreover, Jimin's latest appointment has added one more privileged title to his catalog, as netizens claim him to be the "Global It Boy" of the industry.

As it happens, ARMYs are supporting Jimin and the rest of the BTS members to achieve their dreams, be it in a group or as a solo artist. Not only are fans celebrating Jimin's new achievement by calling him the "Global It Boy," but the Filter singer is also trending on Twitter.

ARMYs trend BTS' Jimin on social media platforms after the singer is announced as Tiffany & Co.’s new global ambassador

Fans' reaction to BTS' Jimin's appointment as Tiffany & Co.’s new global ambassador, as they title him as the "Global It Boy" (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jimin will soon start working with the luxury brand Tiffany & Co. As the newest brand ambassador, the Filter singer will also play a crucial role in promoting the label's products and making an appearance at ad campaigns and brand events.

BTS' Jimin's global influence is undeniable, and his partnership with the luxury label is being enjoyed by not only the involved parties but also ARMYs, which stands for "Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth." As soon as Jimin's appointment announcement was made, fans had taken over social media platforms to express their excitement.

The signing of Jimin as an ambassador is expected to boost the brand's social image and increase the label's commercial success. Earlier this year, Jimin was also signed as a global brand ambassador for Dior, which has been a highly successful venture.

Tiffany & Co.'s Executive VP shares his enthusiasm on having BTS' Jimin as the new house ambassador of the luxury label

The collaboration between Jimin and Tiffany & Co. marks a new chapter for the luxury label's step into the world of K-pop. In an official press release, Aleandre Arnault, Executive VP of Product and Communications of Tiffany & Co., commented upon the partnership, saying:

“We are looking forward to welcoming multifaceted artist and performer Jimin of BTS as our newest House ambassador. He embodies the energy, style and sense of modernity that epitomizes Tiffany and Co. We are proud and incredibly excited to unveil our future campaigns with him launching later this spring.”

Meanwhile, Jimin also commented upon his appointment, as he stated:

"It is a great honor to partner with Tiffany and embody the values of a brand that has a passion for design, innovation and artistry."

As an ambassador, Jimin will showcase his unique approach to styling Tiffany's jewelry and its iconic designs in the campaigns. He will also be required to wear the brand's jewelry in the forthcoming campaigns.

The global pop sensation will join Tiffany & Co. as a House ambassador in March 2023. This news comes after Jimin recently announced his first official album, Face, as a solo artist.

Poll : 0 votes