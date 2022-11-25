3 K-pop Groups who'll ring in their 10th anniversary next year 

To enthusiastically kickstart 2023, we have three K-pop groups celebrating their ten-year anniversary. When it comes to anniversaries in the K-pop industry, it sure is a proud and exciting moment for both the K-pop groups and their fans.

With BTS prepping up FESTA for their AMRYs alongside Ladies' Code and Lavely stacking up surprises for each other, 2023 is going to be an eventful year. Having fans from all over the world unite to celebrate their K-pop groups' anniversaries, the K-pop fandom is expected to be a bundle of tears and joy.

K-pop Groups who'll be celebrating their 10-year anniversary in 2023

Though the list of K-pop groups might be short, their list of achievements isn't. After years of being trainees, these K-pop idols have spent another 10 years slowly growing and building up their place in the industry. From endless schedules to back-to-back practice sessions, one can expect the 10th anniversary to be a monumental time for these K-pop groups.

1) Ladies' Code

The three-member K-pop girl group that debuted on March 7, 2013, formed under Polaris Entertainment, is first on our list. The group consists of Ashley (their leader), Sojung, and Zuny. Ladies' Code initially began as a five-member group until a tragic car accident led to the loss of the other two members, EunB and RiSe.

Though the group hasn't been active since their last comeback in 2019, CODE#03 SET ME FREE, the idols have been busy with their solo schedules. While Ashley has been hosting a podcast on DIVE STUDIOS, along with BTOB's Peniel and KARD's BM, called GET REAL, Sojung/Seojung has kickstarted her solo career with K-drama OSTs like I'm here, Nothing Between Us, and Love in the Clouds.

Zuny, on the other hand, has embarked on her journey with K-dramas. While the K-pop idol played a supporting role in Justice, she also took the spotlight on the show 4 Kinds of House.

With their 10th anniversary coming up soon, fans are expecting a reunion of the members to celebrate the special event. Among the other K-pop groups celebrating their anniversaries, this one's quite awaited.

2) BTS

BTS, or the Bangtan boys, the seven-member K-pop boy group, has been consistently dominating the K-pop industry since its debut on June 13, 2013. Following their FESTA celebration in 2022, the band announced that they'd pause their group activities as the members embark on their solo careers.

j-hope was the first to kickstart this new era with his second album, Jack In The Box. The album shocked many ARMYs as it displayed a never-before-seen side of the K-pop idol while simultaneously becoming a huge commercial success. Jin followed him with the release of his single, The Astronaut, in collaboration with British rock band Coldplay.

The group has also been active in other areas, such as their Yet to Come concert in Busan, special Run BTS episodes, Me, Myself, and *member's name* portfolios, personal vlogs, and many more. Fans who were concerned about the so-called hiatus turned out to have nothing to worry about.

Moreover, Jin's reported departure for his mandatory military service on December 13 also has fans experiencing a roller coaster of emotions. With the group initiating their military service, ARMYs are also saddened about the members who'll be missing at 2023's FESTA.

3) BESTie

Debuting with their song, Pitapat, in July 2013, BESTie is another K-pop group that'll celebrate their 10th anniversary next year. The girl group was formed under YNB Entertainment, consisting of four idols: Hyeyeon, Haeryung, U.JI, and Dahye.

However, after the termination of their contract in 2018, U.JI and Dahye chose to sign with Star Entertainment, converting BESTie into a two-member band.

Haeryung, who was once a member of EXID, has also been active as an actress in both K-dramas and K-movies like Ping Pong Ball, Nice Shorts (Girl), Judge vs. Judge, etc. Hyeyeon, who's also a former member of EXID, has elongated her role as a vocalist into a solo career. The K-pop idol released a mini-album called Great in 2018, followed by a full-length studio album Sunday Hyeyeon in 2021.

While the two K-pop idols continue to thrive in their solo careers, fans hope to see them together as the BESTie to celebrate their upcoming touchstone event.

After EXO-Ls celebrated EXO's 10-year anniversary this year, three fandoms are prepping events and projects to celebrate the anniversaries of their K-pop groups next year, and to say they're excited will be an understatement. The K-pop industry is known to go big when it comes to celebrations, so one can confidently have high expectations.

