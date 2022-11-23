BTOB 10-year anniversary concert tickets completely sells out

BTOB sold out tickets for their upcoming 10th anniversary concert 2022 BTOB TIME [Be Together]. The announcement was made by Cube Entertainment on November 21, 2022.

The group's official fandom, Melodies, who had been awaiting this return for a long time, sold out tickets for all three concert dates at the Olympic Park KSPO Dome.

Back in March, Cube Entertainment announced that the fan club's pre-sale tickets also sold out within 10 minutes of them going on sale.

The three-day event will mark ten years since the group's debut in 2012, and will be their first live performance in four years.

Fans are even more excited as the concerts are set to take place on December 30, 31, and January 1, 2023, meaning that they will get to ring in the new year with their favorite artists.

The BTOB concert promises new stage setups, popular hits, and an emotional song for the group's fandom

Cube entertainment recently revealed that the group is planning to create special memories with their fans at the upcoming concert with special stage configurations.

The I'll be your man singers will be performing some of their best hits on stage, including an emotional track, The Song, from their recent album Be Together.

The mature ballad track, composed by Hyun-sik, is dedicated to Melodies who have waited a long time for the band's return. Elaborating on the song's lyrics in an online press event, group member Eunkwang said:

"Through the lyrics, we reveal how much we want to stay together with our fans for a long time to come."

The Song received a lot of love from fans, and topped domestic charts. The music video for the track also gained 20 million views on YouTube within less than a week of its release.

Receiving their second trophy for the song on M Countdown, the idols said that though it has been a long break, their fans give them strength and hope to keep going. Eunkwang remarked:

"Thank you so much to Melody, who led us all the way to 10 years, who gave us this award, who are always our strength. We’ll always work to repay you. Let’s keep going forward together. Let’s see each other for the 20th anniversary, Melody.”

BTOB showing no signs of slowing down

BTOB was never a typical K-pop group known for its choreography or visuals. Unlike the other groups that debuted in 2012, the group was, and still is largely recognized mainly for its vocal prowess.

Their captivating ballads have earned them the title of "healing-dol" (a combination of healing and idol). The group has also won multiple honors on Korean music shows.

nay | 나이 @nauimellodi Saw some tweets that BTOB's 10th anniversary concert ticket are fully sold out for the whole 3 days? omg literally the definition of 10 years and still going strong Saw some tweets that BTOB's 10th anniversary concert ticket are fully sold out for the whole 3 days? omg literally the definition of 10 years and still going strong 😭💙

However, even in an era dominated by fourth-generation idol groups, the success of their recent album proves that the ten-year old group is showing no signs of slowing down.

