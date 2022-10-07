10 most viewed debut music videos by fourth-gen idol groups

With fourth-gen idol groups reigning in the K-pop industry at the moment, fans have shown immense interest in exploring their most viewed debut music videos. From girl groups cementing their reputation as charismatic artists to rookie bands surpassing the 100-million mark with great ease, the lineup for the most viewed debut music videos is enthralling.

Any group that marks the start of their K-pop journey is met with extreme pressure. Considering the competitive nature of the South Korean entertainment industry, it has become strenuous for rookie groups to carve a name for themselves, let alone make a place in the most viewed debut music videos chart.

Here, we take a look at some of the most viewed debut music videos by fourth-gen K-pop idol groups as of October 7, 2022.

TXT’s Crown, IVE’s Eleven, and more: Ten most viewed debut music videos by fourth-gen K-pop idol groups

10) Bon Bon Chocolat by EVERGLOW

Paving its way into the top ten, Bon Bon Chocolat by EVERGLOW offers an elegant yet brisk music video. The track was released on March 18, 2019, as part of the group’s debut album Arrival of EVERGLOW. It follows a hip-hop rhythm with R&B undertones and was choreographed by Lia Kim, who is famously known for choreographing TT by TWICE. The music video currently has over 115.9 million views.

9) FEARLESS by LE SSERAFIM

Released on May 2, 2022, FEARLESS by LE SSERAFIM is the title track of the group’s album of the same name. With over 118.7 million views as of October 7, 2022, the song won several accolades at music shows such as Music Bank, Show Champion, and The Show. Despite being a rookie group, LE SSERAFIM recorded splendid commercial success. Its popularity was magnified when BTS’ Jung Kook and TXT’s Yeonjun couldn’t stop themselves from grooving to the groovy track.

8) Flash by X1

Ranked as the eighth most viewed debut music video, Flash by X1 was released on August 27, 2019. The future bass number is the lead single from their debut extended play (EP) Emergency: Quantum Leap and currently has over 119.04 million views. With eleven members dancing in unison, the music video is a delight from start to finish. Although X1 disbanded in January 2020, their legacy of being one of the most viewed debut music videos by fourth-gen K-pop idol groups remains intact.

7) WA DA DA by Kep1er

The much-adored girl group Kep1er made their debut on January 3, 2022, with WA DA DA. it was released as the title track of their Extended Play First Impact and hooked viewers almost instantly. With a traditional K-pop concept and the girls’ aegyo persona, the music video dives one into it with ease. It currently has over 136.4 million views.

6) Crown by TXT

Released as the lead single from their debut EP The Dream Chapter: Star, Crown’s music video premiered on March 4, 2019. The lyrics of the track revolve around the struggles of puberty and adolescence. The fourth-gen idols follow a funky and energetic concept, giving MOAs a charming experience. With a 156.9 million view count, Crown reserves its position as the sixth most viewed debut music video by a fourth-gen act.

5) Eleven by IVE

Taking the fifth rank in the most viewed debut music videos list by fourth-gen K-pop idol groups are the monster rookies IVE. The six-member girl group’s music video for Eleven has over 160.2 million views as of October 7, 2022. Eleven was released on December 1, 2021, as part of IVE’s debut single album of the same name. It peaked at #2 on the Goan Digital Chart and earned multiple accolades to its name in a short span of time. From Inkigayo to Music Bank, IVE established their stature at various music shows.

4) La Vie en Rose by IZ*ONE

La Vie en Rose by IZ*ONE was released on October 29, 2018, as the lead single for the group’s debut album Color*Iz. The music video has over 176.6 million views as of writing. Starting with a soft girl concept and gradually leaning into a vibrant demeanor, La Vie en Rose brims with dazzling visuals. However, the twelve-member band disbanded on April 29, 2021, with some members pursuing their individual careers in the K-pop industry as solo artists.

3) LATATA by (G)I-DLE

Known for their intense, edgy, and girl-crush concepts, (G)I-DLE never fails to amaze their fans. The fourth-gen group’s lead single from their debut album I Am, LATATA has over 176.6 million views as of writing. It was released on May 2, 2018, and peaked at number 4 on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart. Most recently, (G)I-DLE drew huge praise after the girl group released teasers for Nxde, the title track of their upcoming album I Love. Their bold and unconventional looks garnered an incredible response, akin to their debut music video.

2) Black Mamba by aespa

Reserving their position as one of the most viewed debut music videos, Black Mamba by aespa checks all the boxes of an addictive song. Originally released on November 17, 2020, as a standalone single, it later featured on the group's second extended play Girls, which was released on July 8, 2022. From breathtaking and stunning choreography to phenomenal cinematography, Black Mamba does it all with excellence. The music video currently has over 234 million views on YouTube.

1) DALLA DALLA by ITZY

Reigning as the most viewed debut music video by fourth-gen K-pop idol group, DALLA DALLA by ITZY is nothing short of perfection. With over 307.1 million views, this solidifies their top position by a huge margin. Released on February 12, 2019, DALLA DALLA is the lead single from the band’s debut single album, It'z Different. The fusion track serves elements of EDM, house, and electropop, and revolves around confidence and empowerment. The members’ fierce glances and lively choreography makes the track a hit and rightly so.

The fourth-gen stars are giving their all to pave their way to the top and the positive reception of their music videos is a testament to that. With some of the aforementioned groups making a comeback this October 2022, fans await some remarkable music projects ahead of them.

