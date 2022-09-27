Create

October 2022 K-pop comebacks: Stray Kids, ITZY, and more

Stray Kids and ITZY are ready for their comeback (Images via Twitter/JYPEITZY_JP/Stray_Kids)
Khushi Singh
Modified Sep 27, 2022 02:31 PM IST

The K-pop comeback lineup for October looks exciting given the sheer range of artists who are all set to release new music this month. Starting from rookie groups like LE SSERAFIM and Kep1er, third-generation gems like ONEWE and Dreamcatcher, to the most-prominent fourth-generation groups like Stray Kids and ITZY, the upcoming month promises to be a delight for all K-pop enthusiasts.

Additionally, comebacks for October will include quite a few solo releases, with artists like Red Velvet’s Seulgi making her solo debut. That apart, there are also a number of Japanese comebacks lined up for the month.

Here, we have curated a list of all the K-pop comebacks scheduled for October 2022.

Disclaimer: This list takes into account only those K-pop comebacks that were announced prior to September 27, 2022.

A chronological lineup of all the K-pop comebacks happening this October 2022

WHAT'S WITH OCTOBER AND WHY MOST OF THE KPOP INDUSTRY IS HAVING THEIR COMEBACKS ON THAT MONTH

With 25+ K-pop comebacks scheduled for the month, music stans surely have a lot on their plate. Stray Kids’ MAXIDENT has fans waiting in eager anticipation. Red Velvet’s Seulgi surpassed fans’ expectations with the previews and teasers for her album, 28 Reasons.

More interestingly, UP10TION will be back 10 months after the release of Novella, their 10th mini-album. LE SSERAFIM, on the other hand, have impressively geared up for another comeback just four months after their debut with FEARLESS.

Read on for a full list of K-pop comeback dates for October.

1) TREASURE

#TREASURE ‘THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER TWO’ TRACKLIST POSTER2nd MINI ALBUM ‘THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER TWO’✅2022.10.04 6PM#트레저 #2ndMINIALBUM #THESECONDSTEP_CHAPTERTWO #HELLO #VolKno #CLAP #고마워 #묻어둔다 #DARARI_ROCKREMIX #OFFLINERELEASE #20221005 #HELLOeverywhere #YG https://t.co/JwAIA4Fwhe

Date: October 4, 2022

Project: The Second Chapter: Chapter Two (2nd mini-album)

2) AB6IX

AB6IX (에이비식스) 'Sugarcoat' M/V TEASER #1LINK : youtu.be/DqR8RXXUEdA2022.10.04. 6PM (KST) RELEASE#AB6IX #에이비식스 #전웅 #김동현 #박우진 #이대휘 #TAKE_A_CHANCE #Sugarcoat #브랜뉴뮤직 #BRANDNEWMUSIC https://t.co/qeSslTzd96

Date: October 4, 2022

Project: Take a Chance (6th mini-album)

3) Red Velvet’s Seulgi

SEULGI 슬기 '28 Reasons' Mood Sampleryoutu.be/sovi0-ZLs8I🎧 2022.10.04. 6PM (KST)#슬기 #SEULGI#레드벨벳 #RedVelvet #28Reasons💿Pre-orderseulgi.lnk.to/28Reasons https://t.co/2SWl2LXWTM

Date: October 4, 2022

Project: 28 Reasons (solo debut)

4) ONEWE

[#ONEWE]SPECIAL ALBUM [시간을 담은 작은 방] 앨범 발매 및 MV 공개✔우리 위브 여러분 각 음원 사이트에서 감상 부탁드립니다🕰🤎📍 Melon 🔗 kko.to/_rk3edRVv📍 MV🔗 youtu.be/MP6omPVahaY#원위 #시간을_담은_작은_방#룸메이트 #Roommate https://t.co/qmblJJsV9t

Date: October 4, 2022

Project: Still Here

5) ITZY

<[email protected]: LA에 있지>Release Plan🗓 2nd Week매주 (수) 저녁 7시 Mnet 방송📺저녁 8시 M2 유튜브 채널 공개📱#LA에있지 #ITZY #있지@ITZYofficial #LA_ITZY https://t.co/l6tIRt2Y3v

Date: October 5, 2022

Project: Blah Blah Blah (2nd Japanese single)

6) Kang Daniel

#KANGDANIEL#カンダニエル）「TPIR (feat. MIYAVI)」の都内近郊で撮影されたリリックビデオ公開✨🎥youtu.be/eG0NhtPvC-o10月には日本ツアーも決定🎵FCでは『Joy Ride』購入者特典でミート＆グリートも❣️▶️kangdanieljapan.com🎵KANGDANIELJP.lnk.to/TPIRtw#JoyRide #TPIR https://t.co/isx4wGnCTs

Date: October 5, 2022

Project: Joy Ride (mini-album)

7) Jamie

Date: October 5, 2022

Project: One Bad Night (mini-album)

8) KINGDOM

[👑]KINGDOM 5TH MINI ALBUM 'History Of Kingdom : PartⅤ. Louis' VISUAL FILM🔗 youtu.be/51ouY-oDySM#KINGDOM #킹덤 https://t.co/CthRHVlosT

Date: October 5, 2022

Project: History Of Kingdom: PartⅤ. Louis (5th mini-album)

9) Rocket Punch

【📢】Rocket Punch Japan 1st Full Album「ドキドキLOVE」💓2022.10.5 Release▼Rocket Punch Japan Official Siterocketpunchjapan.com#RocketPunch #ロケットパンチ #ドキドキLOVE #ドキドキCOUNTDOWN💞#30daysleft https://t.co/31beCPTcuf

Date: October 5, 2022

Project: LOVE (1st Japanese album)

10) DKZ

DKZ 7th Single Album 'CHASE EPISODE 3. BEUM'🗓 TEASER SCHEDULEyoutu.be/2NQum9jBrCo🎶 2022.10.06 18:00 (KST)#DKZ #디케이지#CHASE_EPISODE3_BEUM https://t.co/BoQwoTJL88

Date: October 6, 2022

Project: CHASE EPISODE 3. BEUM (7th single album)

11) Stray Kids

Stray Kids(스트레이 키즈) <MAXIDENT>TEASER IMAGE2022.10.07 FRI 1PM (KST) | 0AM (EST)💗Pre-Save and Pre-Order <MAXIDENT> now!Stray-Kids.lnk.to/MAXIDENT#StrayKids #스트레이키즈#MAXIDENT#CASE143#StrayKidsComeback#YouMakeStrayKidsStay https://t.co/dvExkN5yjL

Date: October 7, 2022

Project: MAXIDENT (7th mini-album)

12) The Rose

🥀HEAL Scheduler🌹#TheRoseHEAL #TheRose #더로즈 https://t.co/KPUbFqG2gn

Date: October 7, 2022

Project: HEAL (full-length album)

13) Dreamcatcher

Dreamcatcher(드림캐쳐) 7th Mini Album [Apocalypse : Follow us] Comeback Scheduler⠀2022. 10. 11 PM 18:00 (KST)⠀#드림캐쳐 #Dreamcatcher#7th_Mini_Album#Apocalypse #Follow_us#Coming_soon https://t.co/WZyzTDEweA

Date: October 11, 2022

Project: Apocalypse (7th mini-album)

14) JUNE

JUNE2nd EP𝙇𝙐𝙑 𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉🎧 2022.10.10 6PM(KST)#준 #JUNE #LUVSIGN#플라네타리움레코드 #PLT #PlanetariumRecords https://t.co/8f9JBWTqPr

Date: October 10, 2022

Project: Luv Sign (2nd Extended Play)

15) Kwon Eunbi

KWON EUN BI3rd Mini Album [Lethality]Teaser Image2022.10.12 6PM (KST)#권은비 #KWONEUNBI #Lethality https://t.co/m70zBfJ2Q9

Date: October 12, 2022

Project: Lethality (3rd mini-album)

16) UP10TION

UP10TION 11th MINI ALBUM [Code Name: Arrow]2022.10.12 RELEASE🏹 #UP10TION #업텐션 #CodeNameArrow https://t.co/u3JUgoLsH9

Date: October 12, 2022

Project: Code Name: Arrow (11th mini-album)

17) Lee Chae-yeon (Former IZ*ONE)

이채연(LeeChaeYeon) 1ST MINI ALBUM [HUSH RUSH] 예약 판매 안내(cafe.daum.net/LeeChaeYeon/ZZ…)Coming Soon2022. 10. 12 PM 6#이채연 #LEECHAEYEON #HUSHRUSH https://t.co/n0bUYkjPzd

Date: October 12, 2022

Project: HUSH RUSH (1st mini-album)

18) Park Ji-hoon

PARK JIHOON 6th MINI ALBUM [THE ANSWER]TRACKLIST⠀✔ 2022.10.12 6PM (KST)⠀#PARKJIHOON #박지훈#THE_ANSWER #디앤써#Comeback #Comingsoon https://t.co/1KmlY6eNmW

Date: October 12, 2022

Project: The Answer (6th mini-album)

19) JO1

[🎧] '#SuperCali'各サブスクリプションにて音源配信スタート！(lnk.to/jo1_midnightsun)6TH SINGLE< MIDNIGHT SUN >2022.10.12 (WED) RELEASE#JO1 #MIDNIGHT_SUN #スパカリ https://t.co/3PfeePJN0G

Date: October 12, 2022

Project: Midnight Sun (6th single)

20) Baekho (Former NU’EST)

백호 (BAEKHO) 1st Mini Album [Absolute Zero]2022.10.12.6PM(KST)❤️‍🔥 Mood Film : Burning ver.youtu.be/Kx-nzeBjwLA#백호 #BAEKHO#Absolute_Zero#No_Rules https://t.co/cO5DGKeyHr

Date: October 12, 2022

Project: Absolute Zero (1st mini-album)

21) Kep1er

Kep1er l TEASER POSTERKep1er The 3rd Mini Album<𝙏𝙍𝙊𝙐𝘽𝙇𝙀𝙎𝙃𝙊𝙊𝙏𝙀𝙍>2022.10.13 THU 6PM (KST)#Kep1er #케플러#TROUBLESHOOTER https://t.co/ugfCD4EFjk

Date: October 13, 2022

Project: TROUBLESHOOTER (3rd mini-album)

22) Wonho

WONHO 2nd SINGLE ALBUM <Bittersweet> 2022.10.14 1PM(KST)2022.10.14 12AM(EDT)SCHEDULE#원호 #WONHO#Bittersweet #비터스위트 https://t.co/tE6cZ99S0Q

Date: October 14, 2022

Project: Bittersweet (2nd single album)

23) (G)-IDLE

[🗞] (G)I-DLE 5th Mini Album[I love] Scheduler ❤I love 10월호가 출간되기 전까지Schedule 체크는 필수 ✔2022.10.17 18:00 (KST)#여자아이들 #GIDLE#I_love https://t.co/sN4Oa83F8F

Date: October 17, 2022

Project: I LOVE (5th mini-album)

24) LE SSERAFIM

ANTIFRAGILE TRAILER'The Hydra'youtu.be/lqvbB4kFxq42022.10.17 6PM (KST)#LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌#ANTIFRAGILE

Date: October 17, 2022

Project: Antifragile (2nd mini-album)

This will be the group's second release since their official debut in May 2022. Originally a sextet, the K-pop girl group will function as a five-member band after the departure of Kim Ga-ram on July 202, 2022, due to the bullying allegations against her.

25) IVE

#IVE 日本デビュー日が遂に決定！🎊✨／💿 2022.10.19 (水) リリースIVE Japan 1st Single「ELEVEN -Japanese ver.-」I盤、V盤、E盤及び「DIVE JAPAN」会員限定のFC盤も❣️🎧さらに！9/19(月・祝)0時には先行配信決定！▼詳細はコチラ　ive-official.jp/mob/news/newsS… #アイヴ #아이브 https://t.co/e12tSydCBI

Date: October 19, 2022

Project: Eleven (Japanese single)

26) ENHYPEN

#ENHYPEN JAPAN 1st ALBUM "定め" - Promotion Calendar#EN_JP1ST_ALBUM_定め #EN_SADAME https://t.co/stmdY0bWg4

Date: October 26, 2022

Project: Sadame (full-length album)

Several other artists such as MONSTA X's Kihyun and K-pop band WEi have also announced their comeback this October. However, at the time of writing this article, no specific dates for the same had been released in writing.

While such an extensive lineup is exciting, it also gives way to fierce competition. Considering that the South Korean entertainment industry is heavily fueled by this competitive spirit all year round, the October K-pop comebacks are also likely to see a slew of chart-topping numbers with old-records being broken and new ones being set.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal

