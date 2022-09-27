October 2022 K-pop comebacks: Stray Kids, ITZY, and more

The K-pop comeback lineup for October looks exciting given the sheer range of artists who are all set to release new music this month. Starting from rookie groups like LE SSERAFIM and Kep1er, third-generation gems like ONEWE and Dreamcatcher, to the most-prominent fourth-generation groups like Stray Kids and ITZY, the upcoming month promises to be a delight for all K-pop enthusiasts.

Additionally, comebacks for October will include quite a few solo releases, with artists like Red Velvet’s Seulgi making her solo debut. That apart, there are also a number of Japanese comebacks lined up for the month.

Here, we have curated a list of all the K-pop comebacks scheduled for October 2022.

Disclaimer: This list takes into account only those K-pop comebacks that were announced prior to September 27, 2022.

A chronological lineup of all the K-pop comebacks happening this October 2022

With 25+ K-pop comebacks scheduled for the month, music stans surely have a lot on their plate. Stray Kids’ MAXIDENT has fans waiting in eager anticipation. Red Velvet’s Seulgi surpassed fans’ expectations with the previews and teasers for her album, 28 Reasons.

More interestingly, UP10TION will be back 10 months after the release of Novella, their 10th mini-album. LE SSERAFIM, on the other hand, have impressively geared up for another comeback just four months after their debut with FEARLESS.

Read on for a full list of K-pop comeback dates for October.

1) TREASURE

Date: October 4, 2022

Project: The Second Chapter: Chapter Two (2nd mini-album)

2) AB6IX

Date: October 4, 2022

Project: Take a Chance (6th mini-album)

3) Red Velvet’s Seulgi

Date: October 4, 2022

Project: 28 Reasons (solo debut)

4) ONEWE

Date: October 4, 2022

Project: Still Here

5) ITZY

Date: October 5, 2022

Project: Blah Blah Blah (2nd Japanese single)

6) Kang Daniel

Date: October 5, 2022

Project: Joy Ride (mini-album)

7) Jamie

Date: October 5, 2022

Project: One Bad Night (mini-album)

8) KINGDOM

Date: October 5, 2022

Project: History Of Kingdom: PartⅤ. Louis (5th mini-album)

9) Rocket Punch

Date: October 5, 2022

Project: LOVE (1st Japanese album)

10) DKZ

Date: October 6, 2022

Project: CHASE EPISODE 3. BEUM (7th single album)

11) Stray Kids

Date: October 7, 2022

Project: MAXIDENT (7th mini-album)

12) The Rose

Date: October 7, 2022

Project: HEAL (full-length album)

13) Dreamcatcher

Date: October 11, 2022

Project: Apocalypse (7th mini-album)

14) JUNE

Date: October 10, 2022

Project: Luv Sign (2nd Extended Play)

15) Kwon Eunbi

Date: October 12, 2022

Project: Lethality (3rd mini-album)

16) UP10TION

Date: October 12, 2022

Project: Code Name: Arrow (11th mini-album)

17) Lee Chae-yeon (Former IZ*ONE)

Date: October 12, 2022

Project: HUSH RUSH (1st mini-album)

18) Park Ji-hoon

Date: October 12, 2022

Project: The Answer (6th mini-album)

19) JO1

Date: October 12, 2022

Project: Midnight Sun (6th single)

20) Baekho (Former NU’EST)

Date: October 12, 2022

Project: Absolute Zero (1st mini-album)

21) Kep1er

Kep1er The 3rd Mini Album

<𝙏𝙍𝙊𝙐𝘽𝙇𝙀𝙎𝙃𝙊𝙊𝙏𝙀𝙍>



2022.10.13 THU 6PM (KST)



#Kep1er #케플러

#TROUBLESHOOTER Kep1er l TEASER POSTERKep1er The 3rd Mini Album<𝙏𝙍𝙊𝙐𝘽𝙇𝙀𝙎𝙃𝙊𝙊𝙏𝙀𝙍>2022.10.13 THU 6PM (KST) Kep1er l TEASER POSTERKep1er The 3rd Mini Album<𝙏𝙍𝙊𝙐𝘽𝙇𝙀𝙎𝙃𝙊𝙊𝙏𝙀𝙍>2022.10.13 THU 6PM (KST)#Kep1er #케플러#TROUBLESHOOTER https://t.co/ugfCD4EFjk

Date: October 13, 2022

Project: TROUBLESHOOTER (3rd mini-album)

22) Wonho

Date: October 14, 2022

Project: Bittersweet (2nd single album)

23) (G)-IDLE

Date: October 17, 2022

Project: I LOVE (5th mini-album)

24) LE SSERAFIM

Date: October 17, 2022

Project: Antifragile (2nd mini-album)

This will be the group's second release since their official debut in May 2022. Originally a sextet, the K-pop girl group will function as a five-member band after the departure of Kim Ga-ram on July 202, 2022, due to the bullying allegations against her.

25) IVE

Date: October 19, 2022

Project: Eleven (Japanese single)

26) ENHYPEN

Date: October 26, 2022

Project: Sadame (full-length album)

Several other artists such as MONSTA X's Kihyun and K-pop band WEi have also announced their comeback this October. However, at the time of writing this article, no specific dates for the same had been released in writing.

While such an extensive lineup is exciting, it also gives way to fierce competition. Considering that the South Korean entertainment industry is heavily fueled by this competitive spirit all year round, the October K-pop comebacks are also likely to see a slew of chart-topping numbers with old-records being broken and new ones being set.

