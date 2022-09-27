October 2022 K-pop comebacks: Stray Kids, ITZY, and more

The K-pop comeback lineup for October looks exciting given the sheer range of artists who are all set to release new music this month. Starting from rookie groups like LE SSERAFIM and Kep1er, third-generation gems like ONEWE and Dreamcatcher, to the most-prominent fourth-generation groups like Stray Kids and ITZY, the upcoming month promises to be a delight for all K-pop enthusiasts.
Additionally, comebacks for October will include quite a few solo releases, with artists like Red Velvet’s Seulgi making her solo debut. That apart, there are also a number of Japanese comebacks lined up for the month.
Here, we have curated a list of all the K-pop comebacks scheduled for October 2022.
Disclaimer: This list takes into account only those K-pop comebacks that were announced prior to September 27, 2022.
A chronological lineup of all the K-pop comebacks happening this October 2022
With 25+ K-pop comebacks scheduled for the month, music stans surely have a lot on their plate. Stray Kids’ MAXIDENT has fans waiting in eager anticipation. Red Velvet’s Seulgi surpassed fans’ expectations with the previews and teasers for her album, 28 Reasons.
More interestingly, UP10TION will be back 10 months after the release of Novella, their 10th mini-album. LE SSERAFIM, on the other hand, have impressively geared up for another comeback just four months after their debut with FEARLESS.
Read on for a full list of K-pop comeback dates for October.
1) TREASURE
Date: October 4, 2022
Project: The Second Chapter: Chapter Two (2nd mini-album)
2) AB6IX
Date: October 4, 2022
Project: Take a Chance (6th mini-album)
3) Red Velvet’s Seulgi
Date: October 4, 2022
Project: 28 Reasons (solo debut)
4) ONEWE
Date: October 4, 2022
Project: Still Here
5) ITZY
Date: October 5, 2022
Project: Blah Blah Blah (2nd Japanese single)
6) Kang Daniel
Date: October 5, 2022
Project: Joy Ride (mini-album)
7) Jamie
Date: October 5, 2022
Project: One Bad Night (mini-album)
8) KINGDOM
Date: October 5, 2022
Project: History Of Kingdom: PartⅤ. Louis (5th mini-album)
9) Rocket Punch
Date: October 5, 2022
Project: LOVE (1st Japanese album)
10) DKZ
Date: October 6, 2022
Project: CHASE EPISODE 3. BEUM (7th single album)
11) Stray Kids
Date: October 7, 2022
Project: MAXIDENT (7th mini-album)
12) The Rose
Date: October 7, 2022
Project: HEAL (full-length album)
13) Dreamcatcher
Date: October 11, 2022
Project: Apocalypse (7th mini-album)
14) JUNE
Date: October 10, 2022
Project: Luv Sign (2nd Extended Play)
15) Kwon Eunbi
Date: October 12, 2022
Project: Lethality (3rd mini-album)
16) UP10TION
Date: October 12, 2022
Project: Code Name: Arrow (11th mini-album)
17) Lee Chae-yeon (Former IZ*ONE)
Date: October 12, 2022
Project: HUSH RUSH (1st mini-album)
18) Park Ji-hoon
Date: October 12, 2022
Project: The Answer (6th mini-album)
19) JO1
Date: October 12, 2022
Project: Midnight Sun (6th single)
20) Baekho (Former NU’EST)
Date: October 12, 2022
Project: Absolute Zero (1st mini-album)
21) Kep1er
Date: October 13, 2022
Project: TROUBLESHOOTER (3rd mini-album)
22) Wonho
Date: October 14, 2022
Project: Bittersweet (2nd single album)
23) (G)-IDLE
Date: October 17, 2022
Project: I LOVE (5th mini-album)
24) LE SSERAFIM
Date: October 17, 2022
Project: Antifragile (2nd mini-album)
This will be the group's second release since their official debut in May 2022. Originally a sextet, the K-pop girl group will function as a five-member band after the departure of Kim Ga-ram on July 202, 2022, due to the bullying allegations against her.
25) IVE
Date: October 19, 2022
Project: Eleven (Japanese single)
26) ENHYPEN
Date: October 26, 2022
Project: Sadame (full-length album)
Several other artists such as MONSTA X's Kihyun and K-pop band WEi have also announced their comeback this October. However, at the time of writing this article, no specific dates for the same had been released in writing.
While such an extensive lineup is exciting, it also gives way to fierce competition. Considering that the South Korean entertainment industry is heavily fueled by this competitive spirit all year round, the October K-pop comebacks are also likely to see a slew of chart-topping numbers with old-records being broken and new ones being set.