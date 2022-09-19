LE SSERAFIM drops a rocking teaser announcing October comeback with 'ANTIFRAGILE'

On September 19, 2022, at midnight (KST), LE SSERAFIM shared a teaser through YouTube, announcing their return on October 17 at 6 pm KST, along with further details related to the album. ANTIFRAGILE will mark their sophomore album.

The rookie girl group's October comeback with their second mini-album, ANTIFRAGILE, will be the group's first-ever comeback since their debut in May 2022. The Sour Grapes crooners shared an exciting teaser, hyping up their fans for their comeback.

The quartet is ready to serve yet another blockbuster album with this comeback. Meanwhile, the teaser featuring a black-and-white pictorial ends with a statement,

“Do you think I’m fragile?”

nique : antifragile @lessakurafilm LE SSERAFIM (르세라핌) is a 5-member girl group under SOURCE MUSIC. They'll be having their 1st comeback on October 17, 2022 with the mini album ANTIFRAGILE



LE SSERAFIM (르세라핌) is a 5-member girl group under SOURCE MUSIC. They'll be having their 1st comeback on October 17, 2022 with the mini album ANTIFRAGILE https://t.co/38Kp5i6lyi

LE SSERAFIM's comeback album ANTIFRAGILE teaser hints at a heavy rock instrumental sound

ʚSSERAFIMERSɞ @Sserafimers



Grunge is a mix of punk and heavy metal that emerged in the 80's. It suggests both music and style, with 90's and 80's rock clothes and sound.



Sample style and songs;



#LE_SSERAFIM #ANTIFRAGILE There was a rumor saying that LE SSERAFIM’s comeback concept is GRUNGE concept.Grunge is a mix of punk and heavy metal that emerged in the 80's. It suggests both music and style, with 90's and 80's rock clothes and sound.Sample style and songs; There was a rumor saying that LE SSERAFIM’s comeback concept is GRUNGE concept.Grunge is a mix of punk and heavy metal that emerged in the 80's. It suggests both music and style, with 90's and 80's rock clothes and sound.Sample style and songs;#LE_SSERAFIM #ANTIFRAGILE https://t.co/SY1PX1Ug5J

Supporting heavy rock instrumental sound, LE SSERAFIM have announced their first comeback since debuting with the EP Fearless. Fans believe that their forthcoming album ANTIFRAGILE will have a fairly different concept after witnessing the teaser. Some fans also believe that the girls' upcoming album will deliver a grunge sound.

Their anticipation grew after Source Music released a statement regarding the comeback.

The agency shared that ANTIFRAGILE will showcase the inner stories of the girls and their stronger and bolder attitudes once they begin to face hardships. The agency also asked the group's fandom, FEARNOT's, to love and support the band.

Besides the concept, Source Music also shared details on the physical aspects of the record. As per the details provided on Twitter, ANTIFRAGILE will launch in two variants - compact and regular. The regular edition will have a poster and sticker, and is available in three versions; meanwhile, the compact version will include five different versions. Details of the same were not shared at the time of writing.

Fans of the group can also preorder the album through HYBE's Weverse shop and other major music retailers. Details, teasers, album schedules, and tracklists are yet to be announced by the agency through the group's Weverse community.

The upcoming album will be the group's first project as a quintet - Chaewon, Sakura, Eunchae, Yunjin, and Kazuha - after the dramatic exit of former member Kim Ga-ram.

ʚSSERAFIMERSɞ @Sserafimers LE SSERAFIM Logo teaser for their comeback got positives comments from Korean Netizens 🥳



#LE_SSERAFIM #FEARNOT #ANTIFRAGILE #르세라핌 LE SSERAFIM Logo teaser for their comeback got positives comments from Korean Netizens 🥳 🚨LE SSERAFIM Logo teaser for their comeback got positives comments from Korean Netizens 🥳#LE_SSERAFIM #FEARNOT #ANTIFRAGILE #르세라핌 https://t.co/kzN9eHmkV0

Through their charismatic stage presence and masterful vocals, the group has never stopped impressing fans. Hence, fans are already thrilled for the upcoming set of tracks.

The World Is My Oyster - Watch LE SSERAFIM get rewarded for their hardwork in new documentary

Days before announcing their first comeback, LE SSERAFIM dropped a documentary film, The World Is My Oyster, which displayed the stages before the group finally debuted.

The four-part series features the crucial training process, debut preparation, and personal thoughts of the girls as they get ready to debut under Source Music, a subsidiary of HYBE Labels.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far