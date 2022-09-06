“Centre Seulgi”: Red Velvet star to make her much-awaited solo debut in October

Red Velvet’s Seulgi will be making her much-awaited solo debut in October.

On September 6, Korean news outlet Mydaily reported that the talented Red Velvet singer will be releasing her solo album next month. The singer's label, SM Entertainment, confirmed the news and stated:

“Seulgi is preparing for her first solo album with the aim of an October release. Please show lots of interest.”

It is not clear yet when exactly in October she will be releasing her solo album and whether it is a solo full-length album, mini album or mixtape, nonetheless, ReVeluvs are stoked to see “Centre Seulgi.”

ly☁️ @zzbrv WE’RE GETTING DANCER SINGER CENTRE SEULGI WE’RE GETTING DANCER SINGER CENTRE SEULGI https://t.co/YKNTnlqSmx

Red Velvet member Seulgi’s comeback sparks excitement amongst fans

shei 🤍 @psychoqueendom starting the day with seulgi solo this october and red velvet level up season 5 soon 🤩 starting the day with seulgi solo this october and red velvet level up season 5 soon 🤩 https://t.co/hOtpdHVNMS

The talented Red Velvet member will be the third member of the group to make her solo debut in October. Red Velvet member Wendy was the first from the group to debut her solo EP Like Water on April 5, 2021, followed by member Joy, who released her remake album Hello on May 31.

Now, more than a year later, the third Red Velvet member is all set to release her solo work and fans are only excited and waiting for her solo work. One fan tweeted that Seulgi's solo album is "My Wish come true.”

Danny @Danny06476631 @soompi Can't wait it's gonna be a banger for sure @soompi Can't wait it's gonna be a banger for sure

Some fans claim it is the best birthday present they could have asked for.

Sam723 @Sam72311



SEULGI SOLO DEBUT

#SEULGISOLO

#Seulgi @soompi Literally on my birthday month couldn't ask for anything elseSEULGI SOLO DEBUT @soompi Literally on my birthday month couldn't ask for anything elseSEULGI SOLO DEBUT#SEULGISOLO #Seulgi https://t.co/4f7UL2MnW2

Known for her amazing vocal prowess which she has displayed in several K-drama OSTs including Uncontrollably Fond, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and The Crowned Clown, among others.

Yoon @Hi_Iam_Yoon @allkpop WE WERE ALL WAITING FOR THIS. THANK YOU SEULGI FOR WORKING THIS HARD #SEULGISOLO @allkpop WE WERE ALL WAITING FOR THIS. THANK YOU SEULGI FOR WORKING THIS HARD #SEULGISOLO

Recently, eagle-eyed fans noticed that her father sent a coffee truck in support and fans believe she will also be releasing a music video for her debut album, which has fans more excited about her solo debut.

The standing banner says:

“Please take good care of our Seulgi.”

KSG Updates @KSGUpdates



The standing banner says "Please take good care of our Seulgi"

The truck banner says "-딸바보 슬기아빠-" (Seulgi's dad who's a fool for his daughter)



#슬기 @RVsmtown #SEULGI 's dad sent a support food truck (for MV filming?)The standing banner says "Please take good care of our Seulgi"The truck banner says "-딸바보 슬기아빠-" (Seulgi's dad who's a fool for his daughter) #SEULGI's dad sent a support food truck (for MV filming?)The standing banner says "Please take good care of our Seulgi"The truck banner says "-딸바보 슬기아빠-" (Seulgi's dad who's a fool for his daughter)#슬기 @RVsmtown https://t.co/keYP27ml07

This is also the talented Red Velvet member's fourth time making her debut. She debuted as a vocalist for Red Velvet, then with leader Irene in their subunit, and SM Entertainment’s girl group Got The Beat.

More about the singer

Red Velvet’s talented singer Kang Seul-gi was born on February 10, 1994, in Ansan, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. She made her debut in 2014 as a member of Red Velvet.

Being part of Red Velvet, she serves as the main vocalist for the group and together the group has delivered some big hits including Red Flavour, Psycho and Happiness.

In 2020, she formed a sub-unit with member Irene to release their first album together, Monster. She also hosts her own web show titled Seulgi.zip where she interviews celebrity guests about their music and endeavors.

Not only that, in March, Red Velvet made a comeback as a group with their mini album, The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm.

Edited by Somava