BTS' Jimin's first solo album 'FACE' sets a March release date

BTS' Jimin's first solo album, FACE finally has a release date. As per the detailed statement released by BIGHIT MUSIC, FACE will be released on March 24 at 1 p.m. KST.

During a Weverse online broadcast session earlier, Jimin shared that his first solo album will likely drop in March. Now that the details are out, fans have flooded social media with thousands of tweets, showing excitement and love for the upcoming record.

On February 22, at midnight (KST), BIGHIT MUSIC shared an official statement regarding BTS' Jimin's upcoming album, and shared what message it holds primarily.

"FACE delves into Jimin's story of fronting his true self and making a new leap forward as an artist. Through #Jimin_FACE , Jimin will present his own musicality with distinct timbre and impeccable dance performance."

“FACE” is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist."

In their press release, they further continued:

"FACE delves into Jimin's story of fronting his true self and making a new leap forward as an artist. Through #Jimin_FACE, Jimin will present his own musicality with distinct timbre and impeccable dance performance.”

More information regarding pre-orders and promotional activities was shared by the agency in their statement.

"JIMIN IS COMING": Fans go wild after the announcement of BTS' Jimin's new solo album, FACE

1 PM, Friday, March 24, 2023

Fans are going gaga over the announcement of Jimin's upcoming album, FACE. The excitement is clearly visible on social media as they cannot wait for it to be released already.

The release was confirmed by HYBE's CEO, Park Ji-won, hours before BIGHIT made the official announcement. Hence, the Serendipity singer has been ruling over all trends on Twitter since morning. Along with the announcement, a mini teaser for FACE was also shared online.

It was also shared that Jimin will begin engaging with fans through various activities for the album. Hence, the agency would love to show support and interest in his forthecoming venture.

PJM1 IS COMING!! OMG WE ARE OFFICIALLY PJM1 ERA !!

JIMIN IS COMING

JIMIN IS COMING

FACE IS COMING

The pre-orders will begin from 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2023 (KST), a day before the release.

Fans can expect to witness a different side of BTS' Jimin through the new album. In his live broadcast, he mentioned:

“I’m planning lots of different kinds of things we can do to have fun together and enjoy ourselves, so I think you can safely look forward to it.”

With singles like Lie, Filter, Promise, Our Blues, and Serendipity, BTS' Jimin's diverse range as a musician has never failed to impress the listeners. He recently featured on BIGBANG Taeyang's track, Vibe, and garnered attention for his mesmerizing vocals.

BTS members, since the beginning of their second phase, have successfully kick-started their solo careers. BTS' j-hope and RM were the first to release full-length records. Meanwhile, Jin dropped The Astronaut, a solo single, and Jungkook took part in the FIFA 2022 World Cup to release Dreamers.

