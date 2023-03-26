“He is an angel”: Fans react to BTS’ Jimin giving ARMYs at Music Bank pre-recording gorgeous gifts

International fans praised BTS’ Jimin for giving thoughtful and expensive gifts to Korean ARMYs who attended his recent Music Bank pre-recording on March 24.

Fans who get a chance to attend music show performances often need to stand for long hours in a queue. So, K-pop idols usually give some gifts, often food or beverages, to give to the fans.

As this was his first solo promotion, BTS’ Jimin went the extra mile by preparing not just drinks, but expensive and useful gifts for ARMYs. These included an iced tea truck, a hand cream gift set, an accessory, a pop socket, and exclusive photocards. All these gifts were personalized in one way or the other.

Several fans took to social media to hail the idol for his effort and called him an "angel."

Charlotte⁷ FACE (Slow) @chartannies_7 he is an angel please🥺 yall better stream his album. Jimin gift to karmy who attended music bankhe is an angel please🥺 yall better stream his album. Jimin gift to karmy who attended music bank 😭😭 he is an angel please🥺 yall better stream his album. https://t.co/ve5jrPcxgB

BTS’ Jimin wins global fans’ hearts by gifting ARMYs expensive gifts at Music Bank pre-recording

Jimin Global 🌍 @JiminGlobal



He's so thoughtful and sweet 🥹 Jimin prepared gifts and a food truck for ARMY attending the KBS Music Bank pre-recordingHe's so thoughtful and sweet 🥹 Jimin prepared gifts and a food truck for ARMY attending the KBS Music Bank pre-recording ☺️He's so thoughtful and sweet 🥹 https://t.co/dWdyzONLog

ARMYs were looking forward to the release of BTS’ Jimin’s much-awaited solo debut FACE and were not disappointed. Among the many variety shows that the idol is scheduled to attend (Beat Coin, Pixid, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and more.), he also made time for music show promotions.

The last time BTS performed at Korean music shows was in 2022, after a gap of two years, for their last group release, Proof. During Proof promotions, the singers gave fans attending the music shows heartfelt gifts. Continuing this tradition, BTS’ Jimin gave ARMYs an assorted gift bag that included expensive yet everyday usage items.

Numerous ARMYs praised the idol for his efforts and shared glimpses of the gifts they received.

As only a handful of people were selected to be part of the music show audience, many fans, especially international ARMYs were envious of the gifts Korean ARMYs had received. They were also incredibly proud of the Like Crazy singer and praised his thoughtfulness towards fans.

bora (slow) @bora_twts

- ARMY, did you eat well?

- you did sleep well before coming..right?

- you did dress warmly before coming, right?



@BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 #JIMIN #Jimin_FACE prerecording gift for KBS Music Bank is an exclusive photocard and a message/card from Jimin:- ARMY, did you eat well?- you did sleep well before coming..right?- you did dress warmly before coming, right? prerecording gift for KBS Music Bank is an exclusive photocard and a message/card from Jimin:- ARMY, did you eat well?- you did sleep well before coming..right?- you did dress warmly before coming, right?@BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 #JIMIN #Jimin_FACE https://t.co/QzzxnuZre5

Aurora⁷ 💗 FACE @AllisAurora Side eyeing anyone who is selling the gifts and photo cards they got from Jimin. at the KBS pre recording. Side eyeing anyone who is selling the gifts and photo cards they got from Jimin. at the KBS pre recording. https://t.co/UVnD74RCaF

The gift included a hand cream set from a premium brand, Niccier, which reportedly cost around 41 USD. It also included a resin flower necklace and a pop socket whose design was handmade by the Like Crazy singer.

Apart from these, the singer also organized an iced tea as a refresher for fans. BTS’ Jimin also wrote several messages for fans. The top banner read, “Drenched with my love for ARMY all night.” On the other hand, the bottom banner included hashtags with the messages “Jiminnie’s tea time” and “Today’s menu is Iced Tea.”

Moreover, instead of cups, fans were given iced tea in bottles that had the FACE logo on them.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin performed Like Crazy, the title track from his solo debut album FACE, for the first time on television on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The performance video was released on March 25 and has already gained over 4.3 million views.

