Here are all the exclusive gifts BTS’ RM gave to 200 ARMYs who attended Indigo’s private concert

It takes some real luck to compete with millions of ARMYs for a chance to attend BTS’ RM’s exclusive concert for Indigo. Only 200 fans were selected via a random draw, any sort of recording was strictly banned inside the venue, and camera lenses were covered with stickers at the start of the show.

It was also announced that the solo concert would be recorded for content, and until the video is released, there is no chance of knowing what happened at the Indigo concert.

However, thanks to some ARMYs, many now know that RM (aka Kim Nam-joon) prepared special gifts for them as souvenirs. These included things that screamed Namjoon (the leader’s real name), including a bookmark, fountain pen, and more.

Bookmark, fountain ink set, and more: BTS’ RM’s personalized gifts to 200 ARMYs make millions of others jealous

‏۟ @glosstannies Namjoon gave out handwritten letters and photocards for the ateendees of his Solo concert of 200 people 🫶🏼 Namjoon gave out handwritten letters and photocards for the ateendees of his Solo concert of 200 people 🫶🏼 https://t.co/irj0ygHCjq

BTS’ RM released his solo album Indigo on December 2 and held a private concert on Monday, December 5, for a few hundred ARMYs. As per some fans who attended, collaborators such as Paul Blanco, Sawol Kim, Cho Yujeen, and more shared the stage with RM. However, making the event even more memorable was personalized souvenirs.

These gifts included an intricately detailed bookmark with a floral design, a fountain pen and ink set, and a handwritten letter. A black envelope with an ‘RM’ blue wax seal contained a postcard and a letter, in which the idol wrote:

“Thank you for coming all this way! Let’s have fun!”

The presents seemed to fit BTS’ RM, known for his poetic, literature-lover, and nature-lover personality. ARMYs who were the lucky recipients of these souvenirs rightfully flaunted them too.

hope⁷💙 @winnttaebear OMG THE GIFTS FROM NAMJOON 🥺 OMG THE GIFTS FROM NAMJOON 🥺 https://t.co/pz5ZXFbWn2

lex⁷ @prodK0YA such a namjoon gift joon gifted the armys a fountain pen/ink setsuch a namjoon gift joon gifted the armys a fountain pen/ink set 😭 such a namjoon gift https://t.co/kJPQni4Fkj

sen⁷ @sugatradamus the gifts namjoon gave to armys that attended the gifts namjoon gave to armys that attended 💙 https://t.co/Vv0L2TRxHU

While other ARMYs loved the gesture, they couldn’t help but feel envious of the 200 people who had the opportunity to be up close and personal with BTS’ RM. An enclosed space away from the cameras, collaborators joining the performance, and personal gifts only pointed towards a deeply insightful day and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

meme dealer @crack_cloud me filling the room with negative energy bc i didn’t get free gifts and a handwritten letter from namjoon me filling the room with negative energy bc i didn’t get free gifts and a handwritten letter from namjoon https://t.co/tKKJKgTRnD

♥purpleVliever⁷♥ It's Taecember! @thvxbecca Namjoon giving out these gifts to 200 ARMYs? how lucky are they. I want them too 🥹🥹🥹 Namjoon giving out these gifts to 200 ARMYs? how lucky are they. I want them too 🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/ZkeyJV1Fyc

jenn⁷ 🪷 @soupmandu namjoon giving pressed flower bookmarks as gifts to army is my villain origin story namjoon giving pressed flower bookmarks as gifts to army is my villain origin story https://t.co/Eko5QOZIdv

Meanwhile, the Indigo concert setlist includes Sexy Nukim, Yun, Still Life, All day, Closer (with Paul Blanco), Wild Flower (with Youjeen), and Hectic (with colde), among other songs.

Recent updates on BTS’ RM

With his most anticipated work, Indigo, released on December 2, BTS’ RM, or Kim Nam-joon, is slowly rolling out his promotional activities. BIGHIT MUSIC treated fans to the artist’s NPR Tiny Desk at-home concert on the same day of Indigo’s release. He is also a co-MC on tvN’s new variety program, Encyclopedia of Useless Facts on Unbelievable Human Beings.

Meanwhile, he also featured as the first guest on fellow groupmate SUGA’s drinking talk show, SuChwiTa, released on Monday, December 5, 2022. Interviews with Zach Sang Show and an Album Magazine Film out on BANGTANTV YouTube channel; there has been ample content around RM and Indigo. It remains to be seen which new activities will be lined up for the leader.

