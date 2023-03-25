4 things you might have missed in BTS' Jimin's Like Crazy music video

BTS' Jimin has finally released his debut solo album, FACE, and the music video for its main track, Like Crazy, has been getting a lot of attention since its release on YouTube on March 24, 2023.

The video has amassed more than five million views on the video streaming platform as of writing, and fans have been loving the vibes of the song and album as a whole. With a dreamy aura, the music video is set in a nightclub and has several kaledieoscopic and photo-negative effects that can hook in viewers.

Some hawk-eyed fans were able to spot similarities with past music videos such as Serendipity and Interlude: Shadow, and the beginning also clearly references the Drake Doremus film Like Crazy starring Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones, and Jennifer Lawrence.

Multiple references to BTS music videos, the meaning of the girl, and more things you must know in the Like Crazy music video by BTS' Jimin

1) The repeated appearance of the girl supposedly signifying his feminine side

yely⁷🦋🪞 @bichwi if we summarize all the theories the woman in “like crazy” is jimin but in woman’s body, his own reflection and “she” that he used is also him talking about himself. so is “like crazy” actually about having a conflict between masculine and feminine sides, trying to accept but+ if we summarize all the theories the woman in “like crazy” is jimin but in woman’s body, his own reflection and “she” that he used is also him talking about himself. so is “like crazy” actually about having a conflict between masculine and feminine sides, trying to accept but+ https://t.co/5anieXuvYZ

Like in Set Me Free Pt. 2, Jimin seems to be walking the line between expressing his masculinity and femininity, and the girl who frequently appears in the Like Crazy music video has been interpreted by several fans to be his other side or "reflection".

During the video, BTS' Jimin seems to be tiptoeing around the girl (who is dressed in the "Hardware" outfit from FACE's concept images), and is eventually pulled by a hand covered in mud (presumably the girl's). After this, his hand also seems muddy, denoting a fusion between the reflection and himself, which can be interpreted as reluctant acceptance.

2) Themes of the movie Like Crazy being reflected in the music video

face by jimin 🪞🌙 @shyjjmn so i just finished the movie "like crazy" and the guy gifts his lover a chair he has made and wrote 'like crazy' on it, while she wrote poems and he liked listening to her.. jimin added both on his teaser 🥹 so i just finished the movie "like crazy" and the guy gifts his lover a chair he has made and wrote 'like crazy' on it, while she wrote poems and he liked listening to her.. jimin added both on his teaser 🥹 https://t.co/UTVKFlhOoA

Prior to the release of his album, BTS' Jimin wrote a letter to fans saying that he was influenced by one of his favorite movies in the process of making it. While fans presumed the movie to be The Notebook, the Promise singer mentioned that he was influenced by Like Crazy, even naming his song after it. He even recommended one of the songs from the movie, In Return.

The film deals with themes of loneliness, heartbreak, and long-distance relationships, which BTS' Jimin found to be similar to his mindset in the throes of the pandemic. In his interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the singer mentioned that in the track Like Crazy, he "tried to express the feelings of that movie… You know, the somewhat complex, somewhat lonely, somewhat happy emotions."

In addition to the chair and poetry from the film finding their way into Jimin's music video for Like Crazy, the audio samples (explored further) also add credence to the parallels pointed out by the BTS vocalist.

3) Audio samples from the movie Like Crazy tying the music video together

adora⁷ |🪞𝗙𝗔𝗖𝗘 ᵒⁿ ᵗʰᵉ ˢᵗʳᵉᵉᵗ🚏 @dulcetbangtan



"i think we could last forever"

"i'm afraid that everything will disappear"

"Just trust me"



"hold on again"

"what's the point?"



#LikeCrazy #Jimin_FACE movie audio excerpts inside Like Crazy track that jimin said expressed exactly what he wanted to say in the song"i think we could last forever""i'm afraid that everything will disappear""Just trust me""hold on again""what's the point?" movie audio excerpts inside Like Crazy track that jimin said expressed exactly what he wanted to say in the song👩"i think we could last forever"👨"i'm afraid that everything will disappear"👩"Just trust me"👤"hold on again"👤"what's the point?"#LikeCrazy #Jimin_FACE

The song begins with an audio sample from the movie that depicts a conversation between two people, wherein the woman (Jennifer Lawrence) expresses her desire for everlasting love from the man (the late Anton Yelchin) who is hesitant because of the fleeting nature of life.

In the same Rolling Stone interview, BTS' Jimin said that the clips summed up what he wanted the song to signify. This further expresses the connection between the movie and the song, which Jimin has mentioned several times across interviews.

4) Parallels with past BTS music videos: Serendipity and Interlude: Shadow

In a Weverse livestream from February 10, 2023, BTS' Jimin pointed to a small fish bowl that he made when asked for a spoiler for his album. Fans now believe he was referring to the obvious parallels between the music videos of Like Crazy and Serendipity, both of which prominently feature the metaphor of a fishbowl life.

The latter even featured a bubble in its choreography, which seems to have been referenced in stark differences between the colorful nightclub and the muted tones of the room with the mirror.

There are also parallels between the track and SUGA's Interlude: Shadow. Both songs take a look at the supposed separation between one's inner self (called "shadow" or "reflection") and perceived outward self, and question this distinction. One can also make out these themes through the music videos of the two tracks.

All tracks of FACE by BTS' Jimin are out on all streaming sites now. The Lie singer has a multitude of promotional activities planned, kicking them off with his first solo appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Fans also spotted Jimin in the teaser for the next episode of Suchwita, where he sits down for a night of drinking and talking with SUGA.

The Moonlight rapper was also recently spotted by media houses at the pre-recording for Music Bank where BTS' Jimin was performing. SUGA told reporters that he turned up at the show to support Jimin's solo debut on the show.

