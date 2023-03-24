On Thursday, March 23, BTS' Jimin rolled out his first full-fledged solo album, FACE. The album that holds the song, Like Crazy, as its title track has been the talk of the town ever since its release, given its impressive shock value. Unlike the previous solo tracks that Jimin has put forth, fans are surprised to see Jimin take an experimental dive into a new genre.

Regardless of his explorative methods, fans have been in love with all the songs on the album. Unable to hold on to their excitement, fans naturally flooded Twitter with their reactions to the Like Crazy music video and general opinions on the entire album, FACE.

Within minutes of the album's release, PARK JIMIN was trending on Twitter due to fans' overwhelming love and support for the album.

Fans shower BTS' Jimin with love and support for his solo album debut, FACE

As promised by fans, when the FACE album hit the internet, they were sure to stream it to the best of their ability to showcase their support for BTS' Jimin.

Fans' interest naturally had the album getting the record for the highest first-day sales by a soloist in Hanteo's history. FACE's sales reached 983k, surpassing its predecessor IM HERO by Lim Young Woong with 940k sales.

Following the album's release, BTS' Jimin also wrote a heartfelt and handwritten message to his fans, expressing his feelings about his solo debut.

"Hi ARMY, this is JIMIN. I am back with my very first solo album, FACE. I wanted to convey my honest feelings that I experienced during the pandemic through this album, so I hope you all enjoy listening."

He also revealed that his title track, Like Crazy, was inspired by one of his favorite films. Though he didn't particularly mention which film, fans could easily connect the dots through the lyrics and song title that the movie was a 2011 American film called Like Crazy. Upon listening to the FACE album, fans could understand that the tracks talk about the Covid-19 pandemic and its ups and downs.

Additionally, with the context of the Like Crazy film being about sustaining long-distance relationships, fans could find a pattern in the concept BTS' Jimin aims to adopt. However, the song he's referring to could also be The Notebook, a film that Jimin has repeatedly mentioned to be his favorite.

What's more exciting about the album is its tracklist, particularly the hidden song, Letter, that's only available on the CDs of his physical album copies.

Fans are tearing up as they dig up more information about the album. Given the title, the song was clearly a personal letter to fans expressing his gratitude for the growth and consistent support BTS gets from ARMYs.

However, the interesting part about the same is BTS' Jungkook's feature in the song. While there's no clear distribution of likes to Jungkook, fans have noticed that he provided background vocals for the song, and fans have been obsessed with the same. Here's the full tracklist of FACE:

1) Face-off

2) Interlude: Dive

3) Like Crazy (Title)

4) Alone

5) Set Me Free Pt. 2

6) Like Crazy (English Version)

7) Letter (Hidden)

Following the album's official release, fans can finally make sense of the concept photos and teasers that were previously rolled out. Many expressed that listening to FACE has been an overwhelming experience, and they're in love with it. Fans are also thrilled to witness the solo promotions of BTS' Jimin as he proceeds with his schedule for the album.

