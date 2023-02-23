“Jimin Face Tracklist is here”: Bighit unveils the tracklist for the idol’s upcoming solo album, sending fans into a frenzy

On February 23, Bighit unveiled the tracklist for BTS’ Jimin’s first ever solo album FACE consisting of a total of six tracks.
The tracklist consists of the songs Face-off, Interlude: Dive, Like Crazy (Korean Version), Alone, Set Me Free Pt.2, and Like Crazy (English Version). Moreover, fans were also pleasantly surprised to find that BTS' leader RM also collaborated with Jimin for his solo album.
Earlier on February 22, Bighit confirmed the idol's first solo album, FACE, and released a detailed schedule of when the tracklist and songs will be released. Fans are naturally very excited for the idol’s solo album debut and have begun trending the idol tracklist on Twitter even before it has been officially unveiled to the public.
“Composer Jimin”: Fans can’t keep calm as BTS member has been credited for composing five of his songs
The tracklist revealed that Jimin has been credited with making five out of six songs. Fans are proud that the idol has taken his solo album very seriously and has given his hundred percent in creating the same. They are even predicting that it will be a smash hit because of his hard work.
Another interesting fact that has also been a cause of delight for ARMYs is that BTS members RM and Jimin have collaborated on the latter's first ever solo album. The Korean and English versions of the main track Like Crazy have been composed by RM, Jimin, and others. RM has also collaborated with him for his song Face-off.
Take a look at how fans are reacting to the news on social media:
After the release of the tracklist, Bighit also dropped a video for behind the scenes of his solo album.
In the behind the scenes of the upcoming solo album FACE, the idol can be seen sitting at his working table and contemplating for hours. In another clip, he is captured in the studio, practicing his music while surrounded by people who are as involved in the process as him. The idol is also seen playing the guitar in the same video.
Know more about the idol's FACE album
Details released by Bighit for the idol’s upcoming solo album FACE reveal that the singer's previously released songs Christmas Love and Promise will be officially released on March 6, 2023. Many fans are delighted with the news as these songs are a favorite in the fandom and are close to many ARMYs' hearts, which makes their official release especially significant.
Following the album announcement, the agency is expected to reveal mood photos, concept photos, pre-release track posters, main track posters, and other items chronologically, as per the official dates provided by the agency. The pre-release track Set Me Free Pt.2 is supposed to premiere on March 17.
Jimin’s solo album FACE is slated to be released on March 24, 2023.