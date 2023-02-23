“Jimin Face Tracklist is here”: Bighit unveils the tracklist for the idol’s upcoming solo album, sending fans into a frenzy

On February 23, Bighit unveiled the tracklist for BTS’ Jimin’s first ever solo album FACE consisting of a total of six tracks.

The tracklist consists of the songs Face-off, Interlude: Dive, Like Crazy (Korean Version), Alone, Set Me Free Pt.2, and Like Crazy (English Version). Moreover, fans were also pleasantly surprised to find that BTS' leader RM also collaborated with Jimin for his solo album.

JIMIN DATA @PJM_data



1. Face-off

2. Interlude: Dive

3. Like Crazy *Main track*

4. Alone

5. Set Me Free Pt.2 *Pre-release*

6. Like Crazy English version



#Jimin_FACE_IsComing

JIMIN FACE TRACKLIST IS HERE

JIMIN FACE TRACKLIST IS COMING

COMPOSER JIMIN "FACE" by Jimin album tracklist1. Face-off2. Interlude: Dive3. Like Crazy *Main track*4. Alone5. Set Me Free Pt.2 *Pre-release*6. Like Crazy English versionJIMIN FACE TRACKLIST IS HEREJIMIN FACE TRACKLIST IS COMINGCOMPOSER JIMIN "FACE" by Jimin album tracklist1. Face-off 2. Interlude: Dive3. Like Crazy *Main track*4. Alone5. Set Me Free Pt.2 *Pre-release*6. Like Crazy English version #Jimin_FACE_IsComingJIMIN FACE TRACKLIST IS HEREJIMIN FACE TRACKLIST IS COMINGCOMPOSER JIMIN https://t.co/HNLHmdq7dS

Earlier on February 22, Bighit confirmed the idol's first solo album, FACE, and released a detailed schedule of when the tracklist and songs will be released. Fans are naturally very excited for the idol’s solo album debut and have begun trending the idol tracklist on Twitter even before it has been officially unveiled to the public.

“Composer Jimin”: Fans can’t keep calm as BTS member has been credited for composing five of his songs

The tracklist revealed that Jimin has been credited with making five out of six songs. Fans are proud that the idol has taken his solo album very seriously and has given his hundred percent in creating the same. They are even predicting that it will be a smash hit because of his hard work.

Another interesting fact that has also been a cause of delight for ARMYs is that BTS members RM and Jimin have collaborated on the latter's first ever solo album. The Korean and English versions of the main track Like Crazy have been composed by RM, Jimin, and others. RM has also collaborated with him for his song Face-off.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the news on social media:

JIMIN DATA @PJM_data



So proud of our composer Jimin



COMPOSER JIMIN

#Jimin_FACE_IsComing

JIMIN FACE TRACKLIST IS HERE

JIMIN FACE TRACKLIST IS COMING Jimin has composing credits in 5/6 songs on "FACE"So proud of our composer JiminCOMPOSER JIMINJIMIN FACE TRACKLIST IS HEREJIMIN FACE TRACKLIST IS COMING Jimin has composing credits in 5/6 songs on "FACE"So proud of our composer Jimin 👏 COMPOSER JIMIN#Jimin_FACE_IsComingJIMIN FACE TRACKLIST IS HEREJIMIN FACE TRACKLIST IS COMING https://t.co/ZdQw08iFYv

sashy¹³✿ face | FACE by JIMIN @_AngelBabyJ_



#Jimin_FACE_IsComing

JIMIN FACE TRACKLIST IS HERE

JIMIN FACE TRACKLIST IS COMING

COMPOSER JIMIN Jimins Album “ Face “ TRACKLIST is so beautiful!!!!!!JIMIN FACE TRACKLIST IS HEREJIMIN FACE TRACKLIST IS COMINGCOMPOSER JIMIN Jimins Album “ Face “ TRACKLIST is so beautiful!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭 #Jimin_FACE_IsComingJIMIN FACE TRACKLIST IS HEREJIMIN FACE TRACKLIST IS COMINGCOMPOSER JIMIN https://t.co/RES8je7lL8

j.m FACE 24.3 @lilacjiminn



#Jimin_FACE_IsComing

JIMIN FACE TRACKLIST IS HERE

COMPOSER JIMIN JIMIN IS COMING TO SAVE THE MUSIC INDUSTRYJIMIN FACE TRACKLIST IS HERECOMPOSER JIMIN JIMIN IS COMING TO SAVE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY #Jimin_FACE_IsComingJIMIN FACE TRACKLIST IS HERECOMPOSER JIMIN https://t.co/79GUxZldxY

Bɾιαɳα⁷𝘑𝘪𝘩𝘰𝘱𝘦’𝘴 𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘧𝘦❥ @HopeBriMin0213 One thing I’m certain abt is that I’m gonna love him ‘til the end of time!! He’s my entire world, my artist, my idol, my singer, my dancer, my purpose, my everything. No one will ever understand how much I love this manOne thing I’m certain abt is that I’m gonna love him ‘til the end of time!! He’s my entire world, my artist, my idol, my singer, my dancer, my purpose, my everything. #Jimin_FACE_IsComing crying happy tears I’m so excited! No one will ever understand how much I love this man😭 One thing I’m certain abt is that I’m gonna love him ‘til the end of time!! He’s my entire world, my artist, my idol, my singer, my dancer, my purpose, my everything. #Jimin_FACE_IsComing crying happy tears I’m so excited! https://t.co/W20Da4KMWD

Amy 🪄 @Aamyungv



#Jimin_FACE_IsComing

#FACE_Jimin I am so proud of you, mimi. You always work so hard! I know this album will be a smashing hit! I am so proud of you, mimi. You always work so hard! I know this album will be a smashing hit! 🔥👏#Jimin_FACE_IsComing #FACE_Jimin https://t.co/4zsqiYYjYC

After the release of the tracklist, Bighit also dropped a video for behind the scenes of his solo album.

In the behind the scenes of the upcoming solo album FACE, the idol can be seen sitting at his working table and contemplating for hours. In another clip, he is captured in the studio, practicing his music while surrounded by people who are as involved in the process as him. The idol is also seen playing the guitar in the same video.

Know more about the idol's FACE album

Details released by Bighit for the idol’s upcoming solo album FACE reveal that the singer's previously released songs Christmas Love and Promise will be officially released on March 6, 2023. Many fans are delighted with the news as these songs are a favorite in the fandom and are close to many ARMYs' hearts, which makes their official release especially significant.

Following the album announcement, the agency is expected to reveal mood photos, concept photos, pre-release track posters, main track posters, and other items chronologically, as per the official dates provided by the agency. The pre-release track Set Me Free Pt.2 is supposed to premiere on March 17.

Jimin’s solo album FACE is slated to be released on March 24, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes