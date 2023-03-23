BTS’ Jimin leaves a cryptic hint in a letter dedicated to fans ahead of the release of his solo debut album FACE

On March 23, 2023, BTS’ Jimin released a letter dedicated to fans ahead of the release of his solo debut album FACE. As part of his latest promotional activities before the release of FACE on Friday, the Filter singer dropped a cryptic hint to fans via a subscription-only site.

The singer revealed that he is happy to share his first album FACE with ARMYs and hopes that it resonates with fans. He confessed that the title track of the album Like Crazy was inspired by one of his favorite albums and added that he is happy to bring it to life through FACE.

BTS Charts & Translations @charts_k



"Hi ARMY this is Jimin

I am back with my very first solo album "FACE"



the main track "Like Crazy" is inspired by one of my favorite films.

Guess what that would be!" @BTS_twt Jimin letter"Hi ARMY this is JiminI am back with my very first solo album "FACE"the main track "Like Crazy" is inspired by one of my favorite films.Guess what that would be!" .@BTS_twt Jimin letter"Hi ARMY this is JiminI am back with my very first solo album "FACE"the main track "Like Crazy" is inspired by one of my favorite films.Guess what that would be!" https://t.co/6n3RUB5dK6

The Serendipity singer shared his excitement about releasing his first-ever solo album, FACE, ten years after debuting as a member of BTS. The singer has revealed that through this album, he wanted to convey the honest feelings that he experienced during the pandemic.

BTS’ Jimin’s fans try to guess which film the singer is trying to elude to in his letter to fans

BTS' Jimin dropped some interesting Easter eggs in his letter dedicated to the ARMYs. He posted the letter on a site that allows fans to buy albums and other K-pop merchandise.

BTS’ Jimin confessed that the title track Like Crazy was inspired by one of his favorite films and asked fans to guess what film it was. Unsurprisingly, the ARMYs got to work and took to social media to guess what film he was referencing in the letter. One film that was mentioned frequently was The Notebook starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

Fans also discovered a film called Like Crazy starring Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones, and Jennifer Lawrence. They believe it could also be the inspiration behind the title track. ARMYs also discovered that in the past BTS’ Jimin had recommended the track In Return by Breakbot, which also features in the film Like Crazy.

🍯 ⁷ ᴰ² @kosmicyoon Like Crazy is inspired by the film ‘Like Crazy’, which focuses on two lovers in a long-distance relationship that always seem to find their way back to one another.



park jimin, you are a man after my own heart. Like Crazy is inspired by the film ‘Like Crazy’, which focuses on two lovers in a long-distance relationship that always seem to find their way back to one another. park jimin, you are a man after my own heart.

(Sara) for Tomorrow 🦋 @SaraBangtan07 Is ‘Like Crazy’ about finding a way, painful as it may be, to be with the one(s) we love?



Jimin said most recently,“This album talks about how I look back on myself & how I overcame… If people understand the emotions I’m trying to express, I’ll consider the album a success” Is ‘Like Crazy’ about finding a way, painful as it may be, to be with the one(s) we love?Jimin said most recently,“This album talks about how I look back on myself & how I overcame… If people understand the emotions I’m trying to express, I’ll consider the album a success” https://t.co/dHEeVbF9TO

FACE 🪞 @vminpinkie the film “like crazy” is about an two people that are struggling with long distance… jimin mentioned that he wanted to convey his honest feelings experienced during the pandemic… being separated from loved ones? ☹️ the film “like crazy” is about an two people that are struggling with long distance… jimin mentioned that he wanted to convey his honest feelings experienced during the pandemic… being separated from loved ones? ☹️ https://t.co/HcW6ewaQtX

SJM🪞FACE D-1 @stussyjimin



wait, jimin chose the song “in return” from the movie “like crazy” in his melon station back in 2021! wait, jimin chose the song “in return” from the movie “like crazy” in his melon station back in 2021! 👀 https://t.co/KazdUYRDyO

bora (slow) @bora_twts

This is bora (slow) @bora_twts “The main track “Like Crazy” is inspired by one of my favorite films.” Ahhhhhhhh “The main track “Like Crazy” is inspired by one of my favorite films.” Ahhhhhhhh https://t.co/PQ3NFnj2qb From Jimin’s recommended playlist on Melon:This is @breakbot ’s song “In Return.” It’s a song I really really like, it’s a song I listen to almost every 2-3 days. When I looked it up bc I wanted to introduce it you, I found out it was a song in a movie called Like Crazy. + twitter.com/bora_twts/stat… From Jimin’s recommended playlist on Melon:🐥 This is @breakbot’s song “In Return.” It’s a song I really really like, it’s a song I listen to almost every 2-3 days. When I looked it up bc I wanted to introduce it you, I found out it was a song in a movie called Like Crazy. + twitter.com/bora_twts/stat… https://t.co/KRmX2tfOIu

moni⁷ 𖠌 @taeisthv armys on their way to watch “like crazy” and “the notebook” cause it’s jimin’s favorite movie and the song is inspired by one of them armys on their way to watch “like crazy” and “the notebook” cause it’s jimin’s favorite movie and the song is inspired by one of them https://t.co/R8etfDlszw

face by jimin 🪞🌙 @shyjjmn so i just finished the movie "like crazy" and the guy gifts his lover a chair he has made and wrote 'like crazy' on it, while she wrote poems and he liked listening to her.. jimin added both on his teaser 🥹 so i just finished the movie "like crazy" and the guy gifts his lover a chair he has made and wrote 'like crazy' on it, while she wrote poems and he liked listening to her.. jimin added both on his teaser 🥹 https://t.co/UTVKFlhOoA

Like Crazy is a 2011 romantic drama film that revolves around an American guy, Jacob Helm (Yelchin) who falls in love with a British exchange student, Anna Gardener (Jones). The two fell in love while they were both studying in Los Angeles.

The couple struggles with their long-distance relationship. They face the strain of their genuine feelings and the urgency to make some tough decisions as they navigate a tricky path to find their happy ending.

kookoo ☃ 🪞 @purple4_u RT & REPLY with:



FACE REVEAL TOMORROW

FACE REVEAL TOMORROW

FACE REVEAL TOMORROW



RT & REPLY with:FACE REVEAL TOMORROWFACE REVEAL TOMORROWFACE REVEAL TOMORROWhttps://t.co/sNHAd5AERR

Fans are guessing that FACE will navigate BTS’ Jimin’s own personal struggles with his feelings and emotions during the pandemic. FACE will eventually unveil his true triumph as he returns to his true self, that of being a singer.

FACE will open a new chapter in BTS’ Jimin’s musical career where he will confront his true self and make a new leap as a soloist while being a member of Bangtan. The album will be colored with Jimin’s unique musicality and impeccable dance performances.

Multiple songs by BTS’ Jimin face a ban on KBS

Multiple songs from Jimin’s album FACE have been banned from KBS because they are deemed inappropriate for television viewing. Three songs - Face-Off, Like Crazy, and Alone - have been reviewed as unsuitable for the broadcast.

Face-Off, which is co-composed by BTS leader RM contains lyrics filled with slang, curses, and indecent expressions.

FACE contains six unique and interesting tracks, including the title track Like Crazy. This will be available in two versions, and the pre-release track Set Me Free Pt.2. Other b-side tracks include Face-Off, Alone, and Interlude: Dive.

FACE releases on March 24, 2023, at 1 pm KST.

Poll : 0 votes