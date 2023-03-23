"I will move forward while working in a healthy way": BTS' Jimin dishes upon his new album "FACE" and the future of BTS

BTS' Jimin recently graced the cover of Vogue Korea and opened up about his recent activities, including working on his solo debut album, FACE, collaborating with BIGBANG's Taeyang for the single Vibe, and also shared his thoughts on BTS' future.

Not long ago, the 27-year-old became the global brand ambassador for Dior and Tiffany&Co., receiving praise for his global popularity and influence. The singer was seen rocking jewels from the brand in the pictorial, looking ethereal as ever, and gave an insight into the promise he made to himself.

Although Jimin is already a world class performer, he feels the pressure of giving his best every time. Similarly, with FACE, he is getting the jitters. However, the idol shared that he will take care of himself, even though he feels the pressure of gifting only perfect performances to fans:

"I will move forward while working in a healthy way"

VOGUE KOREA @VogueKorea #협찬 #VoguePictures #Jimin

<보그 코리아> 카메라 앞에 선 지민. 그의 다양한 면면을 담은 영상이 내일 공개됩니다.



Vogue Korea captures Jimin. Stay tuned to learn everything about the megastar. <보그 코리아> 카메라 앞에 선 지민. 그의 다양한 면면을 담은 영상이 내일 공개됩니다.Vogue Korea captures Jimin. Stay tuned to learn everything about the megastar. #협찬 #VoguePictures #Jimin <보그 코리아> 카메라 앞에 선 지민. 그의 다양한 면면을 담은 영상이 내일 공개됩니다. Vogue Korea captures Jimin. Stay tuned to learn everything about the megastar. https://t.co/OSoz0DGXDn

Although the album FACE is "autobiographical," Jimin wishes everyone to feel at ease after listening to the tracks and relate to [the album] as if it is their own story. He assures that after hearing his album, the listeners will have a perfect day.

BTS' Jimin talks about the promise he made to himself as an artist in the new Vogue Korea interview

VOGUE KOREA @VogueKorea



Vogue Korea had a heartfelt conversation with Jimin on thirteen different topics; from his first solo album, <FACE>, to his friendship with 'Army'



vogue.co.kr/?ddw=139347 “I tried looking deep within myself and being as honest as possible with this album.”Vogue Korea had a heartfelt conversation with Jimin on thirteen different topics; from his first solo album, , to his friendship with 'Army' “I tried looking deep within myself and being as honest as possible with this album.” Vogue Korea had a heartfelt conversation with Jimin on thirteen different topics; from his first solo album, <FACE>, to his friendship with 'Army' ▶️ vogue.co.kr/?ddw=139347 https://t.co/sVJgc8ZVYA

Jimin, who has gained massive popularity as a singer and BTS member, is finally launching his solo career. However, the idol has previously worked on and released multiple single tracks as well.

While working on one of his major hits, Promise, Jimin had apparently made a heartwarming oath to himself of never forgetting the people, staff, and members who are always by his side. Elaborating on this, the singer shared:

“The members, staff, fans, and people who make me shine even brighter are by my side, so I often think, ‘I am a really happy person.’ That gives me strength. Incredible energy is released when my sense of responsibility as a BTS member, the happiness when I’m together with the members, and my gratitude for the unchanging love from fans mix together.”

Moving forward, he agreed that BTS' music is always comforting to people and allows them to feel more loved. The 27-year-old also shared that comfort is the greatest thing that comes along with listening to music, and he wants to provide the same with his upcoming record.

Reflecting on this, the BTS member explained:

"I feel the burden of wanting to showcase a perfect performance to fans, but I will move forward while working hard in a healthy way.”

DesiJiminEdits¹³🪞 @DesiJiminEdits



The last pic...Jimin wants FACE to do well. Let's give it our best!!!



Stream the teaser:



Also check out the full interview & pics on Vogue's website:



#JIMIN #지민 twitter.com/VogueKorea/sta… VOGUE KOREA @VogueKorea



Vogue Korea had a heartfelt conversation with Jimin on thirteen different topics; from his first solo album, <FACE>, to his friendship with 'Army'



vogue.co.kr/?ddw=139347 “I tried looking deep within myself and being as honest as possible with this album.”Vogue Korea had a heartfelt conversation with Jimin on thirteen different topics; from his first solo album, , to his friendship with 'Army' “I tried looking deep within myself and being as honest as possible with this album.” Vogue Korea had a heartfelt conversation with Jimin on thirteen different topics; from his first solo album, <FACE>, to his friendship with 'Army' ▶️ vogue.co.kr/?ddw=139347 https://t.co/sVJgc8ZVYA Loved the interview and the picsThe last pic...Jimin wants FACE to do well. Let's give it our best!!!Stream the teaser: youtu.be/lwwrbsB342A Also check out the full interview & pics on Vogue's website: vogue.co.kr/?ddw=139347 #JIMIN xVOGUE #Jimin_FACE Loved the interview and the pics ❤️The last pic...Jimin wants FACE to do well. Let's give it our best!!! 💪Stream the teaser: youtu.be/lwwrbsB342AAlso check out the full interview & pics on Vogue's website: vogue.co.kr/?ddw=139347#JIMIN #지민 #JIMINxVOGUE #Jimin_FACE twitter.com/VogueKorea/sta… https://t.co/9LG1ml0k0o

Aside from talking about his new album and self, the Set Me Free singer threw light on BTS' solo projects as well. He told Vogue that he is wholeheartedly cheering on all the members, and that they are his support during the times he feels scared regarding his solo voyage.

During his interview, he did not miss the chance to showcase his love for ARMY (BTS' fandom). Grateful for his fans' support throughout the years, the singer further shared:

"As time passes, I feel the presence of ARMY, whom I have long trusted and relied on, gradually growing even bigger.”

The BTS vocalist could not believe that it has been around 10 years since the group united with the fans.

Jimin's first solo album, FACE, will be releasing on March 24.

Poll : 0 votes