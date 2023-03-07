On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Save The Children, an international NGO (non-governmental organization), announced Stray Kids' Felix as a member of their Honors Club following his consecutive donations to the organization. Felix has consistently donated to many causes in the past few years, especially to Save the Children.
Stray Kids' Felix was first active with Save The Children in June 2020 during their bracelet campaign. He followed up with another donation on his birthday on September 15, 2020.
His most recent contribution was to Save The Children's campaign to provide food for children belonging to lower-income families. Given his new role as a member of the organization's Honors Club, fans are happy to learn that Felix will continue his good deeds more actively.
Fans congratulate Stray Kids' Felix for his new role as Save The Children's Honors Club member
The criteria for an individual to be appointed as an Honors Club member is that they should have donated at least 30 million won or be contracted to donate the same amount within three years.
Upon being appointed Honors Club members, the individuals are provided donation consulting, reports on donation projects, educational programs, volunteer activities, etc.
Stray Kids' Felix hasn't just exceeded his donations above 30 million won but will also be actively participating in further campaigns of the organization.
Following his appointment as an Honors Club member of Save The Children, Felix commented on the same in a few words. Here's his stance on why he's been consistently donating:
"I think all children deserve the right to have opportunities. As STAY gave me strength, I also wanted to give a bit of love and hope to children in need. I began recurring donations as I am receiving a lot of love from fans and felt that I want to share this love with children in need."
He continued:
"Many fans pay attention to my expressions, actions, and music and are influenced by them, so I always thought that I wanted to do something helpful to society, even if it's small. I'm very happy that I can support children while paying more attention to Save The Children's activities as a member of the Honors Club. I think the happiness and significance will muliply if more people join me."
For most of his career, Stray Kids' Felix has been very active with Save The Children with many significant donations and contributions. He's showcased his love for the organization and its campaigns by wearing their merch in many instances and has spoken about Save The Children many times before his role as their Honors Club member.
Fans could also see his interest in their activities and how genuinely happy Stay Kids' Felix was when he made these contributions. In addition to being a Save The Children's Honors Club member, Felix is a member of the World Vision's Vision Society, a charity that works to improve the lives and future of children in need.
Apart from his contributions to children in need, Stray Kids' Felix also donated a huge sum of 50 million won through World Vision to the Turkey and Syria earthquake victims to support their relief efforts.