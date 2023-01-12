On January 11, 2023, Stray Kids Felix's photoshoot for Cosmopolitan magazine was released through the group's official Instagram, @realstraykids.
Within a few hours of its release, the images of a stunning Felix had STAYs (Stray Kids' fandom) dropping jaws to the floor. It's no secret that Felix is one of the best-looking members of Stray Kids, given his title as the official visual of the group alongside Hyunjin.
Yet, STAYs, who saw pictures of Stray Kids Felix for the magazine, found themselves falling for him all over again. The photos show the idol wearing a pink sweater while being decked in gold jewelry, with rhinestones running over his cheeks, that contrasted with his second look in a black suit, netted stocking pants, and cream boots.
Both the looks cemented the duality of the idol, which he's quite famous for. If that wasn't enough already, his final look, with a full cream leather co-ord and sunglasses, proved that there's no aesthetic that Felix can't pull off.
Fans are swooning over Stray Kids Felix's Cosmopolitan Magazine photoshoot
Soon after the images were released, STAYs were once again reminded of how pretty Stray Kids Felix looks. Naturally, fans flooded Twitter with their reactions and opinions on the photo shoot and complimented their idol, who only continued to grow prettier.
Given that fans have taken to the social media site to discuss this subject and appreciate how beautiful the idol looks, it comes as no surprise that Stray Kids Felix is trending on the platform. Check out some fan reactions below:
Fans couldn't help but feel proud of their idol and commend him for not just having a solo shoot with a notable fashion magazine brand, Cosmopolitan, but also for experimenting freely with his fashion and boldly executing the same.
The A-cut of the photoshoot revealed that it didn't just include Stray Kids Felix but also his fellow member, Hyunjin. Both the members are known for being visuals of the group, although their talents don't end there. The two, apart from their contributions to the band, have been of great influence in the K-pop fandom, with their experimental choices in fashion, make-up, and hairstyle, among others, inspiring many.
During the first look of the photoshoot, fans were thrown off by the pictures that showcased a side of Stray Kids Felix and Hyunjin that STAYs hadn't seen before. Though this isn't the first time the two have shared space for a magazine together, fans felt that the current concept suited them the best and commended the stylists and the magazine for recognizing their aesthetics.
Reportedly, the two featured in the book/magazine that was the most sold in history, counting from when Cosmopolitan began its publication. Alongside the news, the magazine also shared their thoughts on Felix and Hyunjin.
The feature director shared that they've only created good memories during their shoots, and their pictorials and interviews have become more of a growth diary, which adds meaning to the shoots. He added that he personally thinks they're both very attractive and is very proud to see how much they've grown in the past few years.
As Stray Kids Felix continues to grow with his solo endeavors, STAYs are ready to shower their idol with love and support.