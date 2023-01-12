On January 11, 2023, Stray Kids Felix's photoshoot for Cosmopolitan magazine was released through the group's official Instagram, @realstraykids.

Within a few hours of its release, the images of a stunning Felix had STAYs (Stray Kids' fandom) dropping jaws to the floor. It's no secret that Felix is one of the best-looking members of Stray Kids, given his title as the official visual of the group alongside Hyunjin.

Hyunlixfairies Lee @HyunlixfairiesL @Koreaboo He is unreal- honestly in awe of Felix's beauty but even more his inner beauty @Koreaboo He is unreal- honestly in awe of Felix's beauty but even more his inner beauty

Yet, STAYs, who saw pictures of Stray Kids Felix for the magazine, found themselves falling for him all over again. The photos show the idol wearing a pink sweater while being decked in gold jewelry, with rhinestones running over his cheeks, that contrasted with his second look in a black suit, netted stocking pants, and cream boots.

Both the looks cemented the duality of the idol, which he's quite famous for. If that wasn't enough already, his final look, with a full cream leather co-ord and sunglasses, proved that there's no aesthetic that Felix can't pull off.

Fans are swooning over Stray Kids Felix's Cosmopolitan Magazine photoshoot

Soon after the images were released, STAYs were once again reminded of how pretty Stray Kids Felix looks. Naturally, fans flooded Twitter with their reactions and opinions on the photo shoot and complimented their idol, who only continued to grow prettier.

Given that fans have taken to the social media site to discuss this subject and appreciate how beautiful the idol looks, it comes as no surprise that Stray Kids Felix is trending on the platform. Check out some fan reactions below:

ayesha ⤮ DEEP END | ia exams @bokiyeni HELLO WHAT THE HELL oh my god felix's pfp on bbl rn is literally a scan posted by one of his fan accounts im screaming ?? left is his pfp and right is the original scan, this reminds me of when he used a fan edit of his singles photoshoot as his pfp last year oh my god ohmsgwbfzn HELLO WHAT THE HELL oh my god felix's pfp on bbl rn is literally a scan posted by one of his fan accounts im screaming ?? left is his pfp and right is the original scan, this reminds me of when he used a fan edit of his singles photoshoot as his pfp last year oh my god ohmsgwbfzn https://t.co/2weSA9tblg

진나릭스 @JqyQlDoMy1nKTIa @Koreaboo Lix always looks cute and handsome at the same time. And his freckles are beauty on point. @Koreaboo Lix always looks cute and handsome at the same time. And his freckles are beauty on point. https://t.co/q7sSvqYUC9

Fans couldn't help but feel proud of their idol and commend him for not just having a solo shoot with a notable fashion magazine brand, Cosmopolitan, but also for experimenting freely with his fashion and boldly executing the same.

ʕ•́ᴥ•̀ʔっ matt @solichair felix really dropped the photoshoot and then the performance and EXPECTED US TO BE OKAY? felix really dropped the photoshoot and then the performance and EXPECTED US TO BE OKAY?

cathy 💙⤮ lovestay❣️ @everIastingstay Felix really shared photos from his Cosmopolitan photoshoot and he looks so frickin' good omg our Lix really slays 🥹🫰 Felix really shared photos from his Cosmopolitan photoshoot and he looks so frickin' good omg our Lix really slays 🥹🫰 https://t.co/o18iosuvl1

zelle @skzzomnia OH FELIX DEVOURED THIS PHOTOSHOOT OH FELIX DEVOURED THIS PHOTOSHOOT https://t.co/YUYPFyt56y

The A-cut of the photoshoot revealed that it didn't just include Stray Kids Felix but also his fellow member, Hyunjin. Both the members are known for being visuals of the group, although their talents don't end there. The two, apart from their contributions to the band, have been of great influence in the K-pop fandom, with their experimental choices in fashion, make-up, and hairstyle, among others, inspiring many.

During the first look of the photoshoot, fans were thrown off by the pictures that showcased a side of Stray Kids Felix and Hyunjin that STAYs hadn't seen before. Though this isn't the first time the two have shared space for a magazine together, fans felt that the current concept suited them the best and commended the stylists and the magazine for recognizing their aesthetics.

⌗ — max-ed potates 𖦹〔fan acc〕 @statuelino opened insta to see felix’s photoshoot photos in hd, what a way to start the new year opened insta to see felix’s photoshoot photos in hd, what a way to start the new year

#lovestay ᥫ᭡ @loveSTAY_08 럿쨩 @hwhyunjins cosmopolitan feature director instagram post



“i am proud to hear that it's the most sold book/magazine in history (since cosmopolitan started its publication).

this is my third time meeting with hyunjin, second time with felix+ cosmopolitan feature director instagram post“i am proud to hear that it's the most sold book/magazine in history (since cosmopolitan started its publication).this is my third time meeting with hyunjin, second time with felix+ https://t.co/T8lR9ib4Rc i'm so proud of felix and hyunjin, they deserve all the appreciation. with their tight schedules as singers, dancers, lyricists,etc.they were shining so bright in this photoshoot and gave us so many beautiful pics. thank you both for your hard work, both of you deserve the world twitter.com/hwhyunjins/sta… i'm so proud of felix and hyunjin, they deserve all the appreciation. with their tight schedules as singers, dancers, lyricists,etc.they were shining so bright in this photoshoot and gave us so many beautiful pics. thank you both for your hard work, both of you deserve the world twitter.com/hwhyunjins/sta…

럿쨩 @hwhyunjins they also have good memories of interviews and pictorials they did with me every year like a growth diary so i think it's even more special. I personally think both of them are very attractive, I am proud to be able to watch them grow year by year. They are both so pretty” they also have good memories of interviews and pictorials they did with me every year like a growth diary so i think it's even more special. I personally think both of them are very attractive, I am proud to be able to watch them grow year by year. They are both so pretty”

Reportedly, the two featured in the book/magazine that was the most sold in history, counting from when Cosmopolitan began its publication. Alongside the news, the magazine also shared their thoughts on Felix and Hyunjin.

The feature director shared that they've only created good memories during their shoots, and their pictorials and interviews have become more of a growth diary, which adds meaning to the shoots. He added that he personally thinks they're both very attractive and is very proud to see how much they've grown in the past few years.

As Stray Kids Felix continues to grow with his solo endeavors, STAYs are ready to shower their idol with love and support.

