10+ pictures that prove Stray Kids' Hyunjin can rock any hairstyle 

Stray Kids' Hyunjin’s most recent hairstyle has turned into a controversial topic on Twitter, where the group's fandom, Stay, has been engaging in heated arguments over whether the hairstyle was a hit or a miss.
Hyunjin has chopped off his long locks and dyed his hair golden for Stray Kids’ latest MAXIDENT album which was released on October 7. Some fans have been arguing that the choppy bangs he’s sporting currently may not be his best look in general, but because of his beautiful visuals, he is able to carry off an unsightly hairstyle with ease.
Stray Kids' Hyunjin is the ace of the group who is great at singing, dancing, and overall stage presence. He is known for his charisma and alluring looks, which makes him the most popular member of the group. However, his most recent look has fans divided.
According to fans, Hyunjin’s face is the saving grace for the current hairstyle he is sporting and his bewitching looks are the reason he is able to pull off any hairstyle that is given to him.
On that note, let’s take a look at some of the hairstyles Hyunjin has sported over the years.
Thunderous clips, mullet era, and more: 10 hairstyles of Stray Kids' Hyunjin that dazzled fans
1) Maniac red hair era
2) Thunderous clips
3) Braided locks
4) Mullet era
5) Golden hair with curtain bangs
6) Short black hair
7) Princely silver hair
8) In Life pink hair era
9) High ponytail look
10) Double ponytail
Long or short, fans believe that Stray Kids' Hyunjin's face was made to suit every hairstyle. Although many fans appreciate and adore his long locks and are currently in mourning for the chopped look he is sporting for the MAXIDENT album, many believe that this unique hairstyle of Hyunjin's will soon become the new trend in K-pop, for better or worse.