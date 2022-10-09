10+ pictures that prove Stray Kids' Hyunjin can rock any hairstyle 

Stray Kids' Hyunjin’s most recent hairstyle has turned into a controversial topic on Twitter, where the group's fandom, Stay, has been engaging in heated arguments over whether the hairstyle was a hit or a miss.

Hyunjin has chopped off his long locks and dyed his hair golden for Stray Kids’ latest MAXIDENT album which was released on October 7. Some fans have been arguing that the choppy bangs he’s sporting currently may not be his best look in general, but because of his beautiful visuals, he is able to carry off an unsightly hairstyle with ease.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin is the ace of the group who is great at singing, dancing, and overall stage presence. He is known for his charisma and alluring looks, which makes him the most popular member of the group. However, his most recent look has fans divided.

According to fans, Hyunjin’s face is the saving grace for the current hairstyle he is sporting and his bewitching looks are the reason he is able to pull off any hairstyle that is given to him.

On that note, let’s take a look at some of the hairstyles Hyunjin has sported over the years.

Thunderous clips, mullet era, and more: 10 hairstyles of Stray Kids' Hyunjin that dazzled fans

1) Maniac red hair era

The bright crimson red hair color is hard to pull off but Hyunjin looked flawless in this hairstyle (Image via Twitter/skznewsupdates)

The Maniac era was became hotter with Hyunjin's fiery red hairstyle (Image via Twitter/hwngsource)

2) Thunderous clips

The iconic zig-zag clips from the Thunderous MV accentuated Hyunjin's hairstyle perfectly (Image via Thunderous MV)

These clips became a viral trend after Hyunjin sported them in the Thunderous MV (image via Twitter/Stray_Kids)

3) Braided locks

Stray KIds' Hyujin sports a braided hairstyle on his golden locks (Image via Twitter/mazeinmiroh)

Pretty butterfly clips attached to his braids accentuated Hyunjin's over-all alluring look (Image via Twitter/mazeinmiroh)

4) Mullet era

Sporting a shorter hairstyle, Stray Kids' Hyunjin is known for his iconic mullet look (Image via Twitter/skzgf_)

Hyunjin's permed brown hair with a mullet stole the hearts of Stays (Image via Twitter/skzgf_)

5) Golden hair with curtain bangs

Stray Kids' Hyunjin debuted his golden hair with curtain bangs that sent all his fans into a frenzy (Image via Instagram/realstraykids)

6) Short black hair

Despite fans preferring Stray Kids' Hyunjin's longer locks, his black short hair era is unanimously loved by Stays (Image via JYP Entertainment)

Hyunjin's visuals shine through contrasting his black hair color (Image via Twitter/rinknow_)

7) Princely silver hair

Hyunjin looked like an elven prince with his long silver locks (Image via Twitter/Stray_Kids)

Stray Kids' Hyunjin debuted his silver hair during the Back Door era (Image via JYP Entertainment)

8) In Life pink hair era

Hyunjin rocking a bright pink color for In Life trailer (Image via JYP Entertainment YouTube)

Hyunjin's looking nothing less than a fairy in his pink hairstyle (Image via Twitter/@n0easy_skz)

9) High ponytail look

Hyunjin sporting a ponytail showing off his beautiful blonde hair (Image via Instagram/realstraykids)

10) Double ponytail

Hyunjin looking adorable in his self-styled double ponytail hairstyle (Image via V LIVE)

Long or short, fans believe that Stray Kids' Hyunjin's face was made to suit every hairstyle. Although many fans appreciate and adore his long locks and are currently in mourning for the chopped look he is sporting for the MAXIDENT album, many believe that this unique hairstyle of Hyunjin's will soon become the new trend in K-pop, for better or worse.

