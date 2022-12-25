"I need answers please": Stray Kids' Felix hugging NCT's Yuta and Doyoung goes viral

A particular clip from the 2022 SBS Gayo Daejeon showing Stray Kids’ Felix interacting with NCT members Yuta and Doyoung has gone viral on the internet. The Gayo Daejeon music festival was held on December 24 and included a thrilling lineup of artists.

Fans' favorite moments usually come at the end of the show, when every artist present is required to come onstage. The union promises interactions between idols that are otherwise hard to come by.

However, Stray Kids and NCT’s fandom were pleasantly surprised when Felix went towards Yuta and Doyoung to share a hug. Fans also noticed that Yuta pulled Lee Know, the known introvert of the CASE 143 group, in a hug too.

Fans say Stray Kids’ Felix is collecting NCT 127 members like Pokemon cards

The 2022 SBS Gayo Daejeon provided an exciting stage for the majority of fourth-generation artists and their fans. Among them, Stray Kids performed two Christmas-special songs, 24 to 25 and Christmas EveL, along with their latest title track, CASE 143. Meanwhile, NCT DREAM and NCT 127 performed multiple popular songs as well.

At the closing stage ceremony, Felix's interactions with two NCT 127 members surprised K-pop fans. The zoomed-in clip by Twitter user @nayutafeed has already gained 186.8 k views on Twitter.

nyt @nayutafeed yuta hugging felix and lee know yuta hugging felix and lee know https://t.co/Wm7FXgG4eZ

The video captured Felix making his way to the other side, but his face lit up when he saw Yuta. They shook hands and immediately hugged each other. The same clip also captured Yuta hugging Lee Know.

Another clip by Twitter user @nct_jinni, with 42.2k views currently, recorded Doyoung and Felix stopping as they passed each other. Fans were again surprised when they saw the duo sharing a hug.

Meanwhile, fans also loved the CASE143 group member’s antics as he got lost on the stage full of artists. After Felix greeted his friends, he was momentarily confused about his group members and looked around to see where they were. A video of him standing in the middle of the stage alone with other groups around him led fans to call him “adorable.”

⋆☽ﾟ* @lastlovestay 🤲 a clearer shot of lost lixie a clearer shot of lost lixie😭🤲 https://t.co/F0tFIPsLcE

Many STAYs even mentioned that Felix was collecting NCT members like Pokemon characters. His friendship with NCT DREAM member Chenle is already known to fans.

Take a look at how people reacted to his interactions with Yuta and Doyoung below:

Felix shares Stray Kids’ turning point and growth

CASE 143 group Stray Kids have been on the road to success ever since winning Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary War in June 2021. They became the second-ever artist to achieve three million cumulative sales with one album (MAXIDENT) in South Korea’s history. The group crossed the one-million mark on the first day and the second-million mark in less than six days.

In a recent pictorial interview with Cosmopolitan alongside Hyunjin, Felix shared what he thinks the turning point of the group was. He said:

“God’s Menu’ was our first turning point where our musical and style growth was clearly noticeable. I believe this was the time when Stray Kids’ ‘malatang taste’ genre was created. I also think that the mini albums ‘ODDINARY’ and ‘MAXIDENT’ that we released this past year are different turning points with which we got to personally meet with fans for the first time in awhile after the long pandemic.”

In other news, Stray Kids released their compilation album SKZ-Replay on December 21, 2022.

