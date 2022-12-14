“I’m not surprised”: Stray Kids’ Lee Know goes viral for making a hilarious pose at 2022 AAAs red carpet

Stray Kids' Lee Know's antics on the 2022 Asia Artist Awards (AAAs) red carpet have made him go viral on stan Twitter.

On December 13, 2022, the Case 143 group walked the AAAs carpet, all styled up in coats and leather jackets. During the press photo stage, dancer Lee Know raised his leg and attempted to create a funny pose by leaning on HAN, who was standing beside him.

While it was a fun photo for the fans, the host asked them to make "a handsome pose." The comment had both of them laughing out loud. However, the Drive singer's embarrassed expression while covering his face has created considerable buzz among fans.

Stray Kids' Lee Know and HAN show off their Minsung energy on the red carpet again

Minsung, arguably the most famous friendship unit of Stray Kids, consists of Lee Know and HAN. It is a nickname derived from their real names, Lee Min-ho and Han Ji-sung. Keeping up with the tradition of standing out in red carpet photo- ops, the duo struck again at the recent 2022 Asia Artist Awards ceremony.

While posing for press photos, the Case 143 singers stood in line, striking various poses with whoever was standing beside them. Except for I.N and Changbin, everyone else paired up with their partners - Lee Know and HAN, Felix and Bang Chan, and Hyunjin and Seungmin. Out of them all, the Minsung unit trended instantly for their antics.

The duo stood in the corner of the lineup and depicted a comedic pose for their fans. As everyone else made hearts and other gestures, Lee Know and HAN took it to another level. The host could be heard laughing and then said into the mic:

“Please make a handsome pose”

Lee Know shyly changed his pose to a normal one as HAN continued laughing beside him. A clip capturing the moment went viral with over 65.5k views at the time of writing this article. Take a look at the fans' reactions.

땨 @dailyseung2 minsung getting shy after lee know’s random pose minsung getting shy after lee know’s random pose 😂 https://t.co/Mjbkq8hoxa

리노링 🥢 한밍 soulmates fanacc @haetbitlinoring this entire eighteen seconds of minsung trying very hard to have matching poses at red carpet 🥹 this entire eighteen seconds of minsung trying very hard to have matching poses at red carpet 🥹 https://t.co/W6wqofglG4

Stray Kids' fans were in for a treat at the 2022 AAAs

The STAY fandom had the time of their lives watching two Stray Kids members bare their abs on live television. The group gave an incredible performance of Charmer and Case 143, including dance breaks and an intro performance.

The audience screamed when Felix and I.N, the two maknaes of the group, lifted their shirts to show off their toned abs during Charmer.

In another viral moment, K-pop fans praised the Case 143 group for being respectful toward KARD's Jiwoo. The singer performed a part of KARD's stage on the top of Stray Kids' round table.

Clips of members looking everywhere except at Jiwoo amassed hundreds of thousands of views on both TikTok and Twitter.

ㅇㅌ🍮 @americhanknow Stray Kids's manner shows by paying respect with jamming and dancing but lower their head or choose to see the LCD screen instead when Jiwoo is performing there 🥺

Stray Kids's manner shows by paying respect with jamming and dancing but lower their head or choose to see the LCD screen instead when Jiwoo is performing there 🥺https://t.co/uoxLAsaGzN

Meanwhile, Stray Kids took home Album of the Year Daesang and Best Choice (Singer) awards at the 2022 AAAs.

