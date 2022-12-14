Asia Artist Awards 2022: Complete list of Winners

On December 13, the highly anticipated seventh edition of the Asia Artist Awards aka AAA, took place at the Nagoya Nippongaishi Hall, in Japan. The ceremony was hosted by the returning MCs, Leeteuk of Super Junior and IVE’s Jang Won-young.
Started in 2016, the awards ceremony is one of the biggest events in South Korea, known for attracting some of the finest talents from television, film and music.
The six grand prizes (daesangs) recognize highly accomplished Asian artists across the entertainment industry, and are one of the highest honors an artist can receive.
Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, as well as K-pop rookie groups IVE and New Jeans bagged the daesangs in the music category, while trot singer Lim Young-woong and idol turned actor Lee Jun-ho swept away the other two daesangs.
Another highlight of the star-studded event were enthralling performances by TREASURE, Kep1er, Le Sserafim, Japanese boy-band &Team and more.
Check out the full list of winners below.
Daesang Award Winners
1. Song of the Year - After Like by IVE
2. Album of the Year - Maxident by Stray Kids
3. Performance of the Year - NewJeans for Attention
4. Singer of the Year - SEVENTEEN
5. Stage of the Year - Trot star Lim Young-woong
6. Actor of the Year - 2PM's Lee Jun-ho
Asian Award Winners Complete List
Apart from the prestigious Daesangs, there were other categories that recognized several other artists.
IdolPlus Popular Award (Singer) - BTS
IdolPlus Popular Award (Actor) - Kim Seon-ho
Popularity Award (Male) - Lim Young-woong
Popularity Award (Female) - BLACKPINK
Popularity Award (Actor) - Kim Seon-ho
Popularity Award (Actress) - Kim Se-jeong
Rookie of the Year (Singer) - IVE, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM
Rookie of the Year (Actor) - Kang Daniel, Seo Bum Joon
AAA Potential (Actor) - Kang Daniel
AAA Potential (Singer) - LIGHTSUM , TFN, KINGDOM, Billlie
AAA Focus (Actor) - Haknyeon
AAA Focus (Singer) - Lapillus, ATBO, Trendz
AAA New Wave (Actor) - Hwang Min-hyun, Choi Si-won
AAA New Wave (Singer) - TEMPEST, NMIXX, Kep1er
AAA Hot Trend (Actor) - Lee Jun-ho, Park Min-young
AAA Hot Trend (Singer) - IVE, NiziU, Lim Young-woong, SEVENTEEN
AAA Asia Celebrity Award (Actor) - Kim Seon-ho, Kwon Yu-ri, PP, Billkin
AAA Asia Celebrity Award (Singer) - ITZY, LYODRA
Best Artist (Actor) - Han So-hwee, Seo In-guk, Park Min-young
Best Artist (Singer) - ITZY, The Boyz, The Rampage
Best Icon (Actor) - Lim Jae-hyuk
Best Icon (Singer) - AleXa, VERIVERY
Best Emotive (Actor) - Na In-woo
Best Emotive (Singer) - NMIXX, CRAVITY
Best Choice (Singer) - Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME, KARD, Stray Kids, Kep1er, Pentagon
Best Choice (Actor) - Kim Seon-ho
Best Actor - Lee Jae-wook, Kim Se-jung, Lee Jun-young, Kwon Yu-ri
Best Musician- LE SSERAFIM, Peck, Choi Ye-na, TREASURE, NiziU
Best Producer - Starship Entertainment's Seo Hyun-joo
AAA Scene Stealer - Ryu Kyung-soo
AAA Best Achievement- Kwon Yu-ri
AAA Fabulous - SEVENTEEN, Lim Young-woong