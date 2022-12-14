Asia Artist Awards 2022: Complete list of Winners

On December 13, the highly anticipated seventh edition of the Asia Artist Awards aka AAA, took place at the Nagoya Nippongaishi Hall, in Japan. The ceremony was hosted by the returning MCs, Leeteuk of Super Junior and IVE’s Jang Won-young.

Started in 2016, the awards ceremony is one of the biggest events in South Korea, known for attracting some of the finest talents from television, film and music.

The six grand prizes (daesangs) recognize highly accomplished Asian artists across the entertainment industry, and are one of the highest honors an artist can receive.

Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, as well as K-pop rookie groups IVE and New Jeans bagged the daesangs in the music category, while trot singer Lim Young-woong and idol turned actor Lee Jun-ho swept away the other two daesangs.

Another highlight of the star-studded event were enthralling performances by TREASURE, Kep1er, Le Sserafim, Japanese boy-band &Team and more.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Daesang Award Winners

1. Song of the Year - After Like by IVE

2. Album of the Year - Maxident by Stray Kids

3. Performance of the Year - NewJeans for Attention

4. Singer of the Year - SEVENTEEN

5. Stage of the Year - Trot star Lim Young-woong

6. Actor of the Year - 2PM's Lee Jun-ho

Asian Award Winners Complete List

Apart from the prestigious Daesangs, there were other categories that recognized several other artists.

IdolPlus Popular Award (Singer) - BTS

IdolPlus Popular Award (Actor) - Kim Seon-ho

Popularity Award (Male) - Lim Young-woong

Popularity Award (Female) - BLACKPINK

Popularity Award (Actor) - Kim Seon-ho

Popularity Award (Actress) - Kim Se-jeong

Rookie of the Year (Singer) - IVE, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM

Rookie of the Year (Actor) - Kang Daniel, Seo Bum Joon

AAA Potential (Actor) - Kang Daniel

AAA Potential (Singer) - LIGHTSUM , TFN, KINGDOM, Billlie

AAA Focus (Actor) - Haknyeon

AAA Focus (Singer) - Lapillus, ATBO, Trendz

AAA New Wave (Actor) - Hwang Min-hyun, Choi Si-won

AAA New Wave (Singer) - TEMPEST, NMIXX, Kep1er

AAA Hot Trend (Actor) - Lee Jun-ho, Park Min-young

AAA Hot Trend (Singer) - IVE, NiziU, Lim Young-woong, SEVENTEEN

AAA Asia Celebrity Award (Actor) - Kim Seon-ho, Kwon Yu-ri, PP, Billkin

AAA Asia Celebrity Award (Singer) - ITZY, LYODRA

Best Artist (Actor) - Han So-hwee, Seo In-guk, Park Min-young

Best Artist (Singer) - ITZY, The Boyz, The Rampage

Best Icon (Actor) - Lim Jae-hyuk

Best Icon (Singer) - AleXa, VERIVERY

Best Emotive (Actor) - Na In-woo

Best Emotive (Singer) - NMIXX, CRAVITY

Best Choice (Singer) - Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME, KARD, Stray Kids, Kep1er, Pentagon

Best Choice (Actor) - Kim Seon-ho

Best Actor - Lee Jae-wook, Kim Se-jung, Lee Jun-young, Kwon Yu-ri

Best Musician- LE SSERAFIM, Peck, Choi Ye-na, TREASURE, NiziU

Best Producer - Starship Entertainment's Seo Hyun-joo

AAA Scene Stealer - Ryu Kyung-soo

AAA Best Achievement- Kwon Yu-ri

AAA Fabulous - SEVENTEEN, Lim Young-woong

