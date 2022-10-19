Asia Artist Award 2022 to be attended by Kim Seon-Ho Seo In-Guk and others

The list of stars for the 2022 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) is only growing. The most recent additions to the attendees include Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha's Kim Seon-Ho, Cafe Minamdang's Seo In-Guk, K-Pop soloist Hwang Minhyun, formerly Wanna One's Kang Daniel and Alchemy of Soul's Lee Jae-Wook.

On October 19, the attendance of all these internationally acclaimed stars was confirmed.

Since 2016, Star News and Star Continent have hosted this award ceremony to celebrate the best talents in Asian film and music. This year's Asia Artist Awards is scheduled to happen in Nagoya, Japan, at Nippon Gaishi Hall on December 13.

Asia Artist Awards 2022 boasts of sensational performers

This year's edition of the Asian Artist Awards in Japan is already creating a lot of buzz. The event promises unparalleled glamor and glory. Super Junior idol Leeteuk and IVE heartthrob Jang Won-Young will return as hosts.

Additionally, the line-up for performances ranges from sensational soloists to K-Pop powerhouses. Some artists set to perform at the event are KARD, NMIXX, Pentagon, and Choi Ye-na.

After a long hiatus, Kim Seon-Ho will also meet his international fans at Asia Artist Award. The actor recently performed in a play, the earnings of which were given to the victims of the recent disastrous typhoon in the Philippines. The actor is set to return in the upcoming movie Sad Tropics.

To round off the attendees, the ceremony will also be graced by Seo In-Guk. The actor recently led KBS2's drama Café Minamdang in which he accurately depicted the shady yet charming Nam Han-Joon. Last month, he also donned the role of Park Jong-Doo, the leader of a dangerous criminal organization in Project Wolf Hunting, thus solidifying his reputation as a multifaceted performer.

The 2022 Asia Artist Awards conference will also see the presence of Hwang Minhyun. This year, he played Seo Youl in the tvN's blockbuster drama Alchemy of Souls, for which he received several accolades.

The night following the 2022 Asia Artist Award, Hwang Minhyun will host the gala show, 2022 AAA AFTER STAGE.

Actor Lee Jae-Wook will return to the Asia Artist Award red carpet. Part 2 of his series, Alchemy of Souls, will premiere in December. Lee Jae-Wook, who played leading man Jang Wook in the first season, will make a lasting impression on his global fan base with his ability to switch convincingly between action and romance.

Multi-talented musician and actor Kang Daniel will also appear at the 2022 Awards ceremony. His debut studio album, The Story, was released on May 2021, and it has since garnered him admirers. He also advanced as an actor thanks to the debut of the Disney+ drama Rookie Cops this year, where he exhibited his sharp acting abilities.

The following gala show, 2022 AAA AFTER STAGE, will take place at the award ceremony's location for the first time on December 14. Hwang Minhyun and Yabuki Nako, a former member of IZ*ONE, will serve as co-hosts for the event.

