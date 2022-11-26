5 December 2022 K-drama releases you should have on your watch list

What better way to end the year than by binge-watching new K-dramas? This December, there's a diverse lineup of K-drama releases vying for a spot on your watchlist. From thrillers to fantasy, the upcoming lineup has something for everyone, regardless of genre.

With the K-drama industry thriving with many interesting dramas this year, such as Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Our Blues, All of Us Are Dead, etc., December is no less exciting. Song Hye’s project with her Descendants of the Sun writer Kim Eun-sook for a new drama, the much-awaited sequel to Alchemy of Souls, last month of 2022 has dramas filled with talented actors and refreshing stories.

Connect, Money Heist Korea 2, and three more K-drama releases you can look forward to this December

1) The Glory

K-drama releases this entire year have been aplenty, but one garnering major attention is Song Hye-kyo's The Glory. To match the spooky vibes of winter, Netflix is here with this thriller and revenge-based drama that will be released very soon. Starring Lee Do-hyun and Song Hye-kyo, the show revolves around Moon Dong-eun, a victim of bullying all throughout her time in school, who is returning after years of planning to exact revenge on both the bullies and the bystanders.

This K-drama, consisting of approximately eight episodes, is set to premiere on December 30. Additionally, another spotlight factor is Song Hye-kyo's re-collaboration with her globally successful Descendants of the Sun writer, Kim Eun-sook, setting high expectations for the upcoming drama among the fans.

2) Alchemy of Souls 2: Light and Shadow

Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow is one of the few K-drama releases every fan has an eye on. Following the heartbreaking cliffhanger that Mu-Deok and Jang Uk left their fans with this June, the show returns with a second season of ten solid episodes.

The historical fantasy will continue to cast its spells, resuming three years after where season one paused, unfolding the story of the star-crossed lovers on December 10. Starring Lee Jae-wook, Go Yoon-jung, and Hwang Min-hyun, fans are excited to see not only how the story develops but also the stars back onscreen with this K-drama release.

3) The Forbidden Marriage

While the majority of K-drama releases this year have been thrillers, The Forbidden Marriage may be a breath of fresh air. Based on a web novel called Joseon’s Ban on Marriage, this historical drama is expected to be a good blend of romance and comedy.

The 12-episode K-drama tells the tale of a crown prince who meets a woman who claims that his dead wife’s spirits have supposedly entered her 7 years after her death. Starring the K-pop idol Kim Woo-seok of Up10tion, Love All Play’s Park Ju-hyun, and former Iz*One member Kim Min-ju, the show coming out on December 9 is eagerly looked forward by a wide fanbase.

4) Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

After the large fan following it gained with its first season, Money Heist Korea is back to serve its fans with another thrilling season, making the lineup of K-drama releases much more exciting. As an adaptation of the Spanish series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), the show is back to reveal the Professor’s team’s plan of escape that the previous season left fans hanging.

The sequel is expected to delight fans again with its unexpected twist and intriguing mind games. This new season, which comes out on December 9, is also expected to feature some familiar faces from the Korean entertainment industry, including Park Hae-soo, Yoo Ji-tae, Park Myung-hoon, and Lee Won-jong.

5) Connect

Out of the many K-drama releases this December, the first to hit the screens is Connect. With webtoon adaptations like Business Proposal and What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? captivating the fandom’s hearts, this upcoming adaptation sure has its expectations set high. Showcasing the life of a young man who falls prey to illegal organ traffickers, the drama features a mixture of thriller, mystery, and horror.

The show is said to be suspense-packed and consists of six episodes. Starring Snowdrop’s Jung Hae-in, alongside Ko Gyung-po, and Kim Hye-jin, the fans are quite intrigued to see yet another dimension of their acting this December 7.

From adaptations to new seasons, these new K-drama releases promise an emotional rollercoaster for K-drama fans. A wide variety of K-dramas are waiting for them as the year draws to a close, providing the ideal way to cap off 2022.

