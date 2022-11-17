“They’ve come so far”: Fans celebrate as Stray Kids create history by surpassing 3M sales with MAXIDENT

Stray Kids’ remarkable rise to success led them to create another record in K-pop history. On November 17, 2022, JYP Entertainment (JYPE) announced that the group crossed a whopping three million album sales with their latest release, MAXIDENT.

The impressive numbers have made them the second K-pop group in history to cross the three-million album mark. The top-ranked holders are BTS, who recently created a new record by becoming the only artist with five million album sales.

리노링 ✿ 한밍 soulmates fanacc @haetbitlinoring skz is jypes first triple million seller group im getting chills they’ve come so far this is crazy skz is jypes first triple million seller group im getting chills they’ve come so far this is crazy

With the incredible success of MAXIDENT, Stray Kids are also the first and only fourth-generation K-pop group to surpass three million sales with one album. Naturally, the STAY fandom is in absolute delight as they took over Twitter by trending “TRIPLE MILLION SELLER.”

Stray Kids’ earn their career-high record with three million MAXIDENT sales

As per Circle chart (formerly known as Gaon chart), JYP Entertainment’s boy group Stray Kids have crossed the mark of three million album sales with MAXIDENT. The achievement is the highest career peak for the group yet, who debuted in 2018 through a survival show of the same name.

billboard SKZ 💗 @billboardskz



<MAXIDENT> EP by



They are the second act in history to do so, and the very first for their label JYP Entertainment!



#StrayKids #CASE143 #MAXIDENT EP by @Stray_Kids has now surpassed 3,000,000 sales on Circle Chart, officially becoming a triple-million seller!They are the second act in history to do so, and the very first for their label JYP Entertainment! TRIPLE-MILLION SELLER! TRIPLE-MILLION SELLER!<MAXIDENT> EP by @Stray_Kids has now surpassed 3,000,000 sales on Circle Chart, officially becoming a triple-million seller!They are the second act in history to do so, and the very first for their label JYP Entertainment!#StrayKids #CASE143 #MAXIDENT https://t.co/FDrpCsHHca

MAXIDENT is the group’s latest album, which was released on October 7, 2022. According to Circle chart, the eight-member team surpassed three million sales a month later, on November 7, 2022. This achievement makes the group JYP Entertainment’s first and only group to reach the three-million mark.

The CASE 143 group’s fandom, STAY, expressed their pride-filled enthusiasm on Twitter by sending congratulatory messages, supportive and heartfelt tweets, and even listing down the group’s natural progression towards becoming today’s top groups.

Fans listed their many achievements, including the group being in the top 10 best-selling albums list, JYPE and fourth-generation's first, double, and triple million sellers with one album, among many others.

Yumi ᥫ᭡ VOTE SKZ ON MAMA @yumilovesskz i was a baby stay when Stray Kids got the million seller title. i was so happy for them then they got double million, now triple million. i’m so proud, i want to shout and cry. now imagine stanning them before all these titles?? oh my heart will not be able to take it i was a baby stay when Stray Kids got the million seller title. i was so happy for them then they got double million, now triple million. i’m so proud, i want to shout and cry. now imagine stanning them before all these titles?? oh my heart will not be able to take it 😭

艳 @sjntzky02 twitter.com/prettystaysonl… lala ⤮ @prettystaysonly Stray Kids are the first 4th gen:

-million seller

-double million seller

-triple million seller Stray Kids are the first 4th gen:-million seller-double million seller-triple million seller skz bigger than 4th gen skz bigger than 4th gen 😌 twitter.com/prettystaysonl…

emily, is indeed the strange @Emzileenie first triple million seller of their company, first 4th gen artist to sell triple million, second k-artist to sell triple million AND are in the top 10 best selling albums in South Korea! That’s stray kids first triple million seller of their company, first 4th gen artist to sell triple million, second k-artist to sell triple million AND are in the top 10 best selling albums in South Korea! That’s stray kids https://t.co/psdmKQEoKJ

Stray Kids continue on a path to success with growing album sale

Stray Kids’ career has been on an incredible rollercoaster ride ever since they won Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary War in June last year. Eight men, including leader Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, HAN, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N, released NOEASY the same year. It surpassed 1.1 million sales, becoming the group’s first million-selling album.

After a Japanese comeback, a Christmas-themed release, and a compilation album, the MANIAC group made another thrilling comeback with ODDINARY. This particular album broke previous records and crossed the 1.5 million album sales mark. They even topped Billboard 200 with ODDINARY, making them the third-ever K-pop act after BTS and SuperM to achieve this feat.

ʀᴏɴᴊᴀ⤨ @oddinaryass I am so proud of Stray Kids. From Chan choosing his members to a survival show to making their debut to loosing a member to being the first million seller, double million seller and triple million seller of 4th gen and their own company. My Stray Kids you've come so far. I am so proud of Stray Kids. From Chan choosing his members to a survival show to making their debut to loosing a member to being the first million seller, double million seller and triple million seller of 4th gen and their own company. My Stray Kids you've come so far.

Among many other musical and variety show releases, MAXIDENT saw the self-producing idol group walk on a path they never had before - a path that included love songs and bright pink colors. They gave “love” and “emo-punk” their own touch with the title track CASE 143. It is now the group’s highest-selling album, with over three million sales.

