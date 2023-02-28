“I want to hug them so bad”: Fans wants to comfort Stray Kids’ Felix and Innie who were crying during Japan concert

On February 25 and 26, the Stray Kids’ members Felix and Innie were seen sobbing at their Japan concert held at the Kyocera Dome, Osaka. The God's Menu group is currently on their ongoing world tour titled MANIAC World Tour which kicked off on April 29, 2023, in support of their four recent albums, Oddinary, Circus, Maxident, and The Sound.

The world tour will consist of 42 shows. Currently, the group is busy holding concerts in Asia, North America, and Australia.

The group gave an amazing performance at the Japan concert, breaking down in tears as they received a lot of love. Upon seeing the fan event put together by STAYs for the group, Felix, along with Innie, broke down. The rapper hugged Innie while crying uncontrollably.

💗143 | skz @KpopJinie i want to hug them so bad felix & innie cryingi want to hug them so bad felix & innie crying 😭😭😭 i want to hug them so bad https://t.co/nM4YV7OFUB

“They’re the purest souls on earth”: Fans emotional watching Stray Kids' Felix and Innie comforting each other during the concert

gi ♡ lix - your craziest Felix stan @fookinpathetic They're the purest souls on earth 🤍

I honestly love how everytime Innie's crying Felix just hug him and starts to cry too They're the purest souls on earth 🤍I honestly love how everytime Innie's crying Felix just hug him and starts to cry too https://t.co/8lGeDfROul

Soon after the event, social media started flooding with Stray Kids members and their crying videos from their Japan concert. Even as Felix was crying, he hugged the crying Jeongin and comforted him. Watching such emotional clips from the concert, the STAYs only wanted to hug their idol and comfort them so that they could stop crying.

Changbin was also seen comforting Felix by hugging him twice. Fans also observed that Felix looked pretty even when he was crying. Watching their idol sobbing unstoppably, the fans even claimed that they would cry as well.

STAYs also noticed that while the members were busy crying due to the overwhelming feeling of how much they have been loved by their fans, another member, Han, was seen smiling at them with eyes full of affection.

A fan tweeted:

“im so sad felix trying to comfort innie but then crying himself I love you guys sm im so glad theyre happy/good overwhelming tears”

han-ster ham-STAR!! @levanterdiary im so sad felix trying to comfort innie but then crying himself i love u guys sm im so glad theyre happy/good overwhelming tears im so sad felix trying to comfort innie but then crying himself i love u guys sm im so glad theyre happy/good overwhelming tears 💔💔💔 https://t.co/5dGJodqC4G

💘 @lNJE0LMI 🥹 this vid is the knew felix crying + lino dancing clip... but also this vid is the knew felix crying + lino dancing clip... but also 😭🥹 https://t.co/YnRMFRO8g4

jaa @skzluvvrr felix and jeongin are crying so hard then there’s han felix and jeongin are crying so hard then there’s han 😭 https://t.co/C2DNsGT9gA

marcy @hanjisversion these moments where felix is crying and bang chan is there to hug him... i'm speechless like the LOVE is in the air

these moments where felix is crying and bang chan is there to hug him... i'm speechless like the LOVE is in the air https://t.co/keIBfc8jdv

cc; VOTE SKZ ON FANNSTAR! @0hnolix how to make me cry in 0.001 seconds: make a compilation of felix crying

how to make me cry in 0.001 seconds: make a compilation of felix crying https://t.co/VC7QoNwUia

Another fan wrote:

“felix trying so hard every time to sing along to the songs even though he was crying so much, barely getting out of his lines but still trying anyways”

amy ෆ VOTE FANNSTAR @amywolfchan felix trying so hard every time to sing along to the songs even though he was crying so much, barely getting out his lines but still trying anyways felix trying so hard every time to sing along to the songs even though he was crying so much, barely getting out his lines but still trying anyways https://t.co/EWt2JJWbw8

Stray Kids made their dome debut at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, and delivered an outstanding performance. Since this was the group's first-ever dome show and one of their most important moments, all of the members sobbed and expressed their joy.

The group also took to Twitter to express how grateful they were to their fans for making it possible by translating their dream into reality. It was a dream for the group to deliver a performance at the Dome. They tweeted:

“Our first dome tour is a dream come true Forever grateful to STAY for making it possible.”

Stray Kids @Stray_Kids

마음이 벅차오르는 첫 돔 투어!

전부 가능하게 해준 STAY, 진심으로 감사해요



Our first dome tour is a dream come true

Forever grateful to STAY for making it possible



#StrayKids #스트레이키즈

#2ndWorldTour_MANIAC

#MANIAC_ENCORE #MANIAC_SKZ

#YouMakeStrayKidsStay [스키지기]마음이 벅차오르는 첫 돔 투어!전부 가능하게 해준 STAY, 진심으로 감사해요Our first dome tour is a dream come trueForever grateful to STAY for making it possible [스키지기]마음이 벅차오르는 첫 돔 투어!💫전부 가능하게 해준 STAY, 진심으로 감사해요💗Our first dome tour is a dream come true💫Forever grateful to STAY for making it possible💗#StrayKids #스트레이키즈#2ndWorldTour_MANIAC#MANIAC_ENCORE #MANIAC_SKZ#YouMakeStrayKidsStay https://t.co/eCQlvsEhQV

More about Stray Kids

Stray Kids is an eight-member K-pop group that includes Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, I.N. and Seungmin. The group originally had nine members, but vocalist Kim Woo-jin left in 2019 due to personal reasons, which he never revealed to the fans.

Bang Chan is the leader and the oldest member of the group, while I.N. is the youngest. Seungmin is the main vocalist, while Bang Chan, Changmin, Han, and Felix are the rappers of the group. Hyunjin and Lee Know are the main dancers, while I.N is the sub vocalist.

Stray Kids will conclude their second World Tour of Maniac on April 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, United States.

