Triple-million seller Stray Kids gave STAYs a New Year’s present by posting their Step Out 2023, an annual teaser that hints at major activities for the group in the coming year.

The Step Out 2023 video was uploaded on January 1, 2023. The video’s esthetic, production, activity rewind, and upcoming events reflected the incredibly successful year the Case 143 group had in 2022.

Stray Kids churned out content in the form of albums, concerts, fan meetings, interviews, solo songs, and much more. The new year will also be filled with many things such as two new albums, special collaborations, and more.

Stray Kids rewind 2022 and present milestones for the new year in Step Out 2023

Keeping up with tradition, Stray Kids’ Felix became the voice of this year’s Step Out 2023 video. The Step Out series is one of the factors that sets the MANIAC group apart from other idol groups since it gives fans a teaser of major things to expect in the new year.

The video began by ticking off Stray Kids’ goals for 2022 including the return of 2Kids Room, two album releases, the 2nd world tour, reality TV, among other things.

STAYs are in for a treat for the new year too. As per Step Out 2023, Stray Kids will release two albums, host their 3rd fan meeting, and have a 2023 collaboration and a special concert as well. They will also release the much-awaited SKZFLIX, which was teased in last year’s Step Out video, but its release has now been pushed to 2023.

There will also be a new series called the Rachalog 2023, which has individuals particularly excited. Fans believe these will be vlogs from 3Racha (Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN), Danceracha (Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Felix), and Vocalracha (Seungmin, I.N). STAYs let their imagination run wild by thinking out loud about the content this series might include, such as a behind-the-scenes production vlog.

Step Out 2023 also includes a 2Kids Show and a season song. Stray Kids’ 2Kids Room was a successful series in which every member would team up with another member and talk things out in a room. 2Kids Show seems to be an upgraded version of the same.

Meanwhile, the MANIAC group released a Christmas special album in November last year that included songs like Christmas EveL and 24 to 25. The songs enjoyed a great reception from STAYs and non-STAYs alike. The announcement of the 2023 season song has already set high expectations in the fandom.

STAYs enthusiastically await Stray Kids’ new year plans

Stray Kids’ Step Out 2023 has ignited a fiery response from the fandom. STAYs had been awaiting the video for a few days, and when it was released, they went all out praising the group for their hard work.

In addition to the content tease, fans complimented the team that created the 3D pinball esthetic for the video. Although they missed seeing Felix narrate the script, his thick Australian accent made fans’ day.

Take a look at how fans reacted below:

Meanwhile, the first content series that STAYs might be treated to in 2023 is SKFLIX, since teasers for the same were released on December 28, 2023, with a 'Coming soon' caption.

