Stray Kids’ Felix diagnosed with a herniated disc, will perform minimally at 2nd LoveSTAY fanmeet

On February 9, JYP Entertainment announced that Stray Kids’ member Felix will have limited participation in the second #LoveSTAY fanmeet, as he was diagnosed with intervertebral disc herniation.

The idol has been advised to avoid strenuous activities and, as a result, will not be a major part of the fanmeet.

Fans showered their love and support for the multi-talented idol. Felix soon took to fan-artist app Bubble to address their concerns.

Stray Kids’ Felix assures fans on Bubble not to worry as agency announces limited participation in fanmeet

JYP Entertainment shared an update on Felix’s health, stating that the idol visited the hospital recently due to back pain. A detailed test revealed intervertebral disc herniation and so, he was recommended to avoid strenuous activities.

The statement also assured fans that the idol is experiencing no difficulties in his daily activities, and is currently undergoing treatment for the same.

The announcement added that Felix would have a limited participation in certain stage performances during the second #LoveSTAY fanmeet SKZ’s CHOCOLATE FACTORY. The fanmeet is set to take place online and offline on February 13 and 14. The agency also cleared that he will be back to perform once he is fully recovered.

As a core part of the dance team for Stray Kids, Felix has shown his excitement to meet fans and perform multiple times before. Knowing the idol’s personality, fans started sending him messages wishing for a speedy recovery on Bubble and social media.

Seeing the outpouring of love, Felix sent messages on Bubble apologizing for making his fans worry. He also shared that he is recovering faster than they think.

SKZ's CHOCOLATE FACTORY streaming details

Meanwhile, the Stray Kids second #LoveSTAY fanmeet, SKZ’s CHOCOLATE FACTORY, has a concept that's similar to Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, but is more 'candy pop'.

The fanmeet will be held on February 13 at 6 PM KST and 14 at 5 PM KST in-person at Olympic Hall. The same will be broadcast via Beyond LIVE.

The online tickets include one-time live streaming and two re-streamings. The tickets cost $35 USD and can be purchased here.

JYP Entertainment will also release fanmeet merchandise soon, preorders for which will open on February 10, 3 PM KST and close on February 20, 11.59 PM KST.

