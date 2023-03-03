Luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. has announced that BTS' Jimin will be their latest brand ambassador. Jimin, who was recently named the global ambassador for Dior, will now be adding another luxury brand to his list of credits.

Jimin's work with Tiffany will begin soon, with an upcoming ad campaign featuring the Serendipity singer, which is set to be released later this year. As Tiffany & Co.'s newest brand ambassador, Jimin will play a crucial role in promoting the brand's products and will be a part of various ad campaigns and brand events.

An excerpt from the official contract reads:

“Jimin will showcase his unique approach to jewelry styling as he wears iconic Tiffany & Co. designs in forthcoming campaigns.”

A preview image showcasing Jimin was released by the brand, with the BTS singer rocking Tiffany's 'Lock' bracelet designs: a mix of half pavé, full pavé, and diamond accented styles.

BTS' Jimin becomes the new house ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

With BTS' Jimin becoming the new brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co., his 'It boy' status has truly been elevated. Both Jimin and the brand have expressed excitement about their partnership and are eagerly looking forward to working together. Jimin mentioned in his statement:

“It is a great honor to partner with Tiffany and embody the values of a brand that has a passion for design, innovation, and artistry.”

In an identically heartwarming message, Tiffany & Co.'s Executive Vice President (Product and Communication), Alexandre Arnault, proudly unveiled their latest addition to the brand:

“We are looking forward to welcoming multifaceted artist and performer Jimin of BTS as our newest house ambassador. He embodies the energy, style, and sense of modernity that epitomizes Tiffany and Co. We are proud and incredibly excited to unveil our future campaigns with him launching later this spring."

BTS' Jimin's global influence is undeniable, and his partnership with Tiffany & Co. as their new brand ambassador is expected to boost the brand's social image even further. Earlier this year, Jimin was also signed as a global ambassador for Dior, where his charm and influence were on full display.

Jimin's social media posts for Dior generated a whopping $17 million in EVM, a metric used to determine the value of a social media post. During Paris Fashion Week, he was responsible for 54% of Dior's total EVM, showcasing the impact he has on the fashion industry. With his success with Dior, it is expected that Jimin will bring the same level of success to Tiffany & Co.

Apart from the ambassadorship roles, BTS' Jimin is also on his way to launching his solo career as a musician. His first debut album, FACE, is set to be released on March 24, with a pre-release single dropping on March 17.

