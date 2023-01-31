BTS’ Jimin generates $17 million in EMV with his twin posts as Dior’s global brand ambassador

BTS’ Jimin generated $17 million in EMV with his twin posts for Dior as the luxury brand’s newest global brand ambassador.
The influencer marketing platform Lefty recently revealed the true aspect of the Serendipity singer’s financial impact on Dior’s revenue during the highly publicized Paris Fashion Week, where BTS’ Jimin officially debuted as the brand’s global brand ambassador.
Lefty revealed that BTS’ Jimin’s two posts dedicated to Dior helped the luxury brand create $17 million USD in EMV. For those unversed, EMV stands for Earned Media Value, a barometer or metric used to determine the value of a social media post.
BTS’ Jimin accounted for a whopping 54 percent of Dior’s total EMV during Paris Fashion Week
Influencer marketing platform Lefty reported that BTS’ Jimin’s twin posts about Dior accounted for a staggering 54 percent of the brand’s total EMV during Paris Men’s Fashion Week.
In fact, Vogue reached out to Hugo Ramos, a brand analyst from Lefty who revealed that BTS members’ Instagram engagement is almost double the engagement other celebrities receive.
Furthermore, he also lavished praise on the Filter singer and his amazing appearance at Dior’s fashion show, which was a huge success, with the numbers being an added bonus.
The VIBE crooner's social media engagement, with the financial benefit his appearance at Paris Fashion Week reaped for him and the brand, has earned him the tag of the biggest influencer during Men's Paris Fashion Week.
BTS' Jimin is ranked as the number one influencer on Paris Fashion Week Menswear Autumn/Winter 2023 boasting of 18 percent engagement rate. ARMYs are proud of the Serendipity singer and have taken to social media to congratulate him on his incredible achievement.
Notably, Dior's EMV increased by 370 percent, more than twice its closest competitor on the list, Saint Laurent, which ranked at number two on the Top 50 brands list.
The BTS singer was declared the biggest city influencer, topping the list and surpassing global celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Rosalia. The Promise singer not only trended in the world of social media but in the world of the internet in general.
The talented BTS member topped worldwide trends with multiple keywords related to "Jimin" and "Dior" on Google trends worldwide.
His appointment has led to the skyrocketing of Dior's stocks to 789 Euros per share, also causing an increase in customer engagement as fans have flocked to buy more Dior goodies thanks to the Filter singer.
The VIBE crooner became the first Asian male brand ambassador for Dior and his star-studded debut at Paris Fashion Week has opened more gates for him in terms of brand collaboration offers.
Fans have noticed that luxury brands Tiffany and Co and Givenchy have followed him on Instagram, hinting that a collab might be in the works.
BTS’ Jimin might make his solo debut in February
Earlier this month, it was revealed that BTS’ Jimin is reportedly gearing up to release a solo album sometime in February. In response to the report, a source from BIG HIT MUSIC commented that the official schedule will be revealed once it is finalized.
Notably, the Serendipity singer has had a good start to the New Year. He collaborated with BIGBANG’s Taeyang on the hugely popular and groovy track VIBE and was also featured on the cover of W Korea’s magazine.