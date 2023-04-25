"King of K-Pop": Fans celebrate as BTS' Jimin' Like Crazy becomes first K-Pop song to spend 4 weeks on Billboard's Hot 100

BTS' Jimin's latest song, Like Crazy, succeeded in maintaining its position on Billboard's Hot 100 charts for four consecutive weeks on April 25, 2023. This made it the first solo K-pop song to do so in over ten decades after PSY's classic hits Gangnam Style and Gentleman. Needless to say, as soon as fans heard the news, they were ecstatic and took to social media to express their joy.

JIMIN VOCAL | threads & analyses @PJM_vocal WOW “LIKE CRAZY” BY BTS JIMIN back to #1 on this week’s Billboard WORLD DIGITAL SONG SALES chart & “FACE” also remains at #1 on Billboard WORLD ALBUMS chart spending consecutive 4th week for both feat on the chart !! WOW “LIKE CRAZY” BY BTS JIMIN back to #1 on this week’s Billboard WORLD DIGITAL SONG SALES chart & “FACE” also remains at #1 on Billboard WORLD ALBUMS chart spending consecutive 4th week for both feat on the chart !! https://t.co/0YjLDlLpyQ

Earlier last month, Jimin released his first-ever solo album FACE, which had six tracks. The album had Like Crazy as the main track and Set Me Free Pt.2 as the pre-release tracks. Fans loved his solo album and could not stop praising him for the album's meaningful and intriguing lyrics.

As soon as the news broke about the latest feat achieved by the idol, fans could not contain their excitement and took to Twitter to pour out their love for him. One fan tweeted:

ARMYs are proud of Jimin for latest achievement over Like Crazy

LIKE CRAZY🪞¹³ @ITBOYPJM1013

HISTORY MAKER JIMIN

JIMIN PAVED THE WAY @PJM_vocal Congratulations JiminHISTORY MAKER JIMINJIMIN PAVED THE WAY @PJM_vocal Congratulations JiminHISTORY MAKER JIMINJIMIN PAVED THE WAY

Fans are proud that BTS' Jimin continues to create history as his debut album FACE also remains at No.1 on the Billboard World Albums chart. It has consecutively spent four weeks just like the song Like Crazy. He is also the first Korean soloist to rank No.1 on Billboard with his single.

Fans made sure that hashtags about Jimin trended on social media. From calling him a "history maker," to saying that "Jimin paved the way," Jimin's fans have flooded Twitter with praises for him.

The singer has also joined fellow BTS members j-hope and Nayeon as the second longest-charting Korean soloists on the Billboard Artist 100 chart.

BTS Charts Daily⁷ @btschartsdailys | Jimin “Like Crazy” returns to #1 (+1) on this week’s Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart! | Jimin “Like Crazy” returns to #1 (+1) on this week’s Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart! 📊| Jimin “Like Crazy” returns to #1 (+1) on this week’s Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart! https://t.co/cRt7XumMoa

⁷ @Pk_bts_land Jimin joins j-hope and Nayeon as the 2nd longest charting Korean/Kpop Soloists on Billboard Artist 100 Chart (5 weeks each)



Jimin *still charting Jimin joins j-hope and Nayeon as the 2nd longest charting Korean/Kpop Soloists on Billboard Artist 100 Chart (5 weeks each) Jimin *still charting https://t.co/esasQrb8in

Mariana Mari @Mariana29708020

Congratulations JIMIN

HISTORY MAKER JIMIN

JIMIN IS THE ABSOLUTE KPOP KING @PJM_vocal 2023 IS THE YEAR OF JIMINCongratulations JIMINHISTORY MAKER JIMINJIMIN IS THE ABSOLUTE KPOP KING @PJM_vocal 2023 IS THE YEAR OF JIMIN Congratulations JIMIN HISTORY MAKER JIMIN JIMIN IS THE ABSOLUTE KPOP KING 👑👑👑👑

hope⁷ @winnttaebear YOONGI and JIMIN are the ONLY soloists to surpass 1 MILLION copies sold on the first day in Hanteo chart history YOONGI and JIMIN are the ONLY soloists to surpass 1 MILLION copies sold on the first day in Hanteo chart history https://t.co/TbQYBLU5lP

FACE🪞no hot100 #1 no opinion @Minie_promise Like crazy spends a 4th week on the hot 100 chart with billboard not counting the sales + barely getting any radio, jimin you will always be successful despite everything Like crazy spends a 4th week on the hot 100 chart with billboard not counting the sales + barely getting any radio, jimin you will always be successful despite everything https://t.co/RTN0M8XVq1

Billboard Hot 100 1st singer Park Jimin @1013PJMlove Like Crazy/Set me free/ Face off/ Alone/are masterpieces that nobody are going to be tired off, longevity makes a songs diamonds, let ‘s go show the world we love JM’s music. Like Crazy/Set me free/ Face off/ Alone/are masterpieces that nobody are going to be tired off, longevity makes a songs diamonds, let ‘s go show the world we love JM’s music.

The Promise singer's debut album FACE continues to make several records as he snagged the No.11 spot simultaneously on the Top Albums Sales chart and the Top Current Albums Sales charts. The idol also visited many shows and programs including KBS' Beat Coin, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, SBS' Inkigayo, and gave his debut solo performances there.

Meanwhile, BTS' members also became one of the first K-pop soloists to sell over one million copies on the first day of the album's release in Hanteo chart history. The only other artist to achieve the same feat is BTS' Suga. He has also occupied the No.1 position in the first week of sales in Hanteo History.

The idol has also increased his agency HYBE's shares by 15% when he topped No.1 on Billboard's Hot 100. He even increased the shares of other K-Pop agencies including SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, and more.

The Promise singer's latest track consists of songs including Face-Off, Interlude: Dive, Like Crazy, Alone, Set me Free Pt.2, and Like Crazy English version.

More about the Promise singer

The Promise singer has recently become a global ambassador for well-known luxury brands including Dior and Tiffany & Co. He is reported to have increased the sales of both brands thus showcasing his influence as an idol who is loved worldwide. Fans have also praised him for being a global ambassador for brands that resonate with his personality.

He was recently seen bidding adieu to fellow BTS member j-hope, who has enlisted for his mandatory military service. Another BTS member Jin also came to seee him off, increasing the excitement among the fans. Fans were emotional watching the seven BTS members together.

Fans hope the Promise singer continues to create new records with his latest album FACE.

Poll : 0 votes