"They are cute": ARMYs go wild as BTS' Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung attend Dream VIP premiere

BTS' Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung attended the VIP premiere of Park Seo-joon and IU's upcoming film Dream on April 24, 2023. The two attended the premiere together, which was held at Megabox COEX, Gangnam, Seoul. The Dream cast was also spotted at the premiere. However, it was seeing Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung together that had fans screaming in excitement as they entered the venue.

Park Seo-joon and IU's film Dream revolves around the life of a professional and talented soccer player and a producing director. The soccer player is assigned to manage and prepare a team for the Homeless World Cup while the director is keen on shooting a documentary about the soccer player. The film is set to be released on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and as mentioned earlier, the VIP premiere was held on Monday.

As soon as fans saw the two BTS members enter the venue, they got incredibly excited and took to social media to express the same, with one person even saying:

Giya ⟭⟬



TAEHYUNG AT DREAM PREMIERE

JUNGKOOK AT DREAM PREMIERE

They are CUTE cute

Fans can't get enough of Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung's interaction at the Dream premiere

Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung entered the VIP premiere of Dream wearing casual leather jackets. Fans went wild and were heard screaming and seen holding their phones to get pictures of the two idols, who seemed a little shy around the cameras.

Fans also saw Kim Tae-hyung, aka BTS' V encouraging Jungkook to get up on the stage with him. He also made sure that the youngest BTS member wasn't left alone. Fans took to social media to praise both idols for being so understanding about each other.

yall see how jungkook was hesitant to go to photo wall at first but then tae said smth, HELD HIS HAND, and went on stage with him :( he also encouraged jk to speak first whn mic was given to him...it reminds me of 'v hyung helped me break out of my shell'



yall see how jungkook was hesitant to go to photo wall at first but then tae said smth, HELD HIS HAND, and went on stage with him :( he also encouraged jk to speak first whn mic was given to him...it reminds me of 'v hyung helped me break out of my shell'https://t.co/v4eDYke44x

Daily_JK97ʲᵏ @Daily_JK97 OHMYGOD!! JUNGKOOK so cute!!



He attended the premiere of the movie "Dream" starring Park Seojoon and IU with V!



OHMYGOD!! JUNGKOOK so cute!! He attended the premiere of the movie "Dream" starring Park Seojoon and IU with V! https://t.co/aV65veswI9

He is literally like a smalll kid.. its seems like we are seeinmg him after a decadee

Anala ❤️💜💚 fan account



TAEHYUNG AT DREAM PREMIERE

JUNGKOOK AT DREAM PREMIERE

They are adorable. So glad that got to go and support their friend

" Iused to be very introverted and shy but V hyung helped me break out of my shell"-- Jungkook

" Iused to be very introverted and shy but V hyung helped me break out of my shell"-- Jungkookhttps://t.co/QvZLWZRraC

BTS' Kim Taehyung (V) and Jeon Jungkook are also at Dream's VIP premiere!! the line-up is so star-studded damn

At one point, the two idols also got up on the stage holding Dream cutouts to hide their faces. They greeted fans and sent out their messages, and BTS' V also asked Jungkook to say something. The youngest BTS said that he only wanted to encourage Park Seo-joon for his upcoming film.

The event was illuminated by Park Seo-joon and IU's celebrity friends. These included Park Hyung-sik, Han So-hee, Kim Woo-bin, Kang Hanna, Kim Hye-yoon, Kim Soo-hyun, Yoo In-na, Choi Woo-shik, and many others.

In the upcoming film, Park Seo-joon is set to chronicle the role of professional soccer player Yoon Hong-dae. He is adamant of not doing anything after getting into an unfortunate accident. However, he is compelled by the higher authorities to take in charge of a team to prepare them for a yearly international event, the Homeless World Cup.

HyunJi United @HyunJiUnited



[24Apr23] Soo Hyun attended the VIP premiere of the movie 'Dream' starring Lee Ji Eun (IU) and Park Seo Joon held at Megabox COEX in Gangnam-gu, Seoul on the 24th.

Meanwhile, IU is set to chronicle the role of producing director Lee So-min, who wants to film a documentary based on the life of Yoon Hong-dae and fulfill her ambition. Fans are eagerly waiting to see their chemistry for the upcoming film.

Overall, both K-pop and K-drama fans were elated to see their favorite celebrities attending the same event.

More about BTS' Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung

Jungkook recently became a global ambassador for the American luxury brand Calvin Klein. He has been in the limelight for the way he's selling out the clothing pieces he's wearing in the promotional shoots for the brand.

He was also spotted enjoying The Kid LAROI's performance at Coachella 2023. The singer even informed the fans about his visit to the aforementioned event and thanked them for recognizing him at the music festival.

Kim Tae-hyung has recently become the brand ambassador for Celine and SimInvest apps. Fans have been dubbing him the hottest brand ambassador for his commercials and photoshoots for the brand. He has been appearing in the Korean variety program Jenny's Kitchen.

