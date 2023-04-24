"They are cute": ARMYs go wild as BTS' Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung attend Dream VIP premiere

BTS' Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung attended the VIP premiere of Park Seo-joon and IU's upcoming film Dream on April 24, 2023. The two attended the premiere together, which was held at Megabox COEX, Gangnam, Seoul. The Dream cast was also spotted at the premiere. However, it was seeing Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung together that had fans screaming in excitement as they entered the venue.
Park Seo-joon and IU's film Dream revolves around the life of a professional and talented soccer player and a producing director. The soccer player is assigned to manage and prepare a team for the Homeless World Cup while the director is keen on shooting a documentary about the soccer player. The film is set to be released on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and as mentioned earlier, the VIP premiere was held on Monday.
As soon as fans saw the two BTS members enter the venue, they got incredibly excited and took to social media to express the same, with one person even saying:
Fans can't get enough of Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung's interaction at the Dream premiere
Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung entered the VIP premiere of Dream wearing casual leather jackets. Fans went wild and were heard screaming and seen holding their phones to get pictures of the two idols, who seemed a little shy around the cameras.
Fans also saw Kim Tae-hyung, aka BTS' V encouraging Jungkook to get up on the stage with him. He also made sure that the youngest BTS member wasn't left alone. Fans took to social media to praise both idols for being so understanding about each other.
At one point, the two idols also got up on the stage holding Dream cutouts to hide their faces. They greeted fans and sent out their messages, and BTS' V also asked Jungkook to say something. The youngest BTS said that he only wanted to encourage Park Seo-joon for his upcoming film.
The event was illuminated by Park Seo-joon and IU's celebrity friends. These included Park Hyung-sik, Han So-hee, Kim Woo-bin, Kang Hanna, Kim Hye-yoon, Kim Soo-hyun, Yoo In-na, Choi Woo-shik, and many others.
In the upcoming film, Park Seo-joon is set to chronicle the role of professional soccer player Yoon Hong-dae. He is adamant of not doing anything after getting into an unfortunate accident. However, he is compelled by the higher authorities to take in charge of a team to prepare them for a yearly international event, the Homeless World Cup.
Meanwhile, IU is set to chronicle the role of producing director Lee So-min, who wants to film a documentary based on the life of Yoon Hong-dae and fulfill her ambition. Fans are eagerly waiting to see their chemistry for the upcoming film.
Overall, both K-pop and K-drama fans were elated to see their favorite celebrities attending the same event.
More about BTS' Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung
Jungkook recently became a global ambassador for the American luxury brand Calvin Klein. He has been in the limelight for the way he's selling out the clothing pieces he's wearing in the promotional shoots for the brand.
He was also spotted enjoying The Kid LAROI's performance at Coachella 2023. The singer even informed the fans about his visit to the aforementioned event and thanked them for recognizing him at the music festival.
Kim Tae-hyung has recently become the brand ambassador for Celine and SimInvest apps. Fans have been dubbing him the hottest brand ambassador for his commercials and photoshoots for the brand. He has been appearing in the Korean variety program Jenny's Kitchen.