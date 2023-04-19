"ARMYs please be creative": Fans in uproar as BTS' Kim Tae-hyung urges them to come up with better questions for livestreams 

On April 19, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung came live on the South Korean social media app, Weverse, where he shared that he was returning home after working out at the company. He further stated that he was stuck in traffic and decided to come live and talk to his fans.

During the live broadcast, Kim Tae-hyung talked about a number of things, but what bothered him the most was the range of questions he kept getting during the live. Questions and comments like "Yoongi marry me," "take a selfie," "have you heard of Mongolia?," "can you come to Europe?" and others, popped up frequently during the live, and the idol responded by saying that he is undoubtedly aware of all these places and expects more fun and better questions from fans.

The idol showcased his dissatisfaction with how some questions are now getting too cliche and asked ARMYs to upgrade their questions since its been already ten years since the group's debut.

Unsurprisingly, fans took to social media to express their concerns about the repetitive and boring questions, asking ARMYs to be more creative.

"It's boring and monotonous": ARMYs agree with Kim Tae-hyung, note that some fans take it too far and act like a child on Weverse

When Kim Tae-hyung finally opened up about the kind of comments fans were leaving on his live, including "wish me a happy birthday" and "wave at me," many ARMYs agreed to what the idol intended to say. According to them, questions by fellow fans have become monotonous and boring.

In fact, some fans believe that Twitter ARMYs should take over Weverse and ask more mature questions. One fan even thought of asking philoshophical questions to the idol and requested fans to do the same in the comment section when the idol does his next live on Weverse.

ARMYs believe that Kim Tae-hyung is now exhausted from the same questions that are asked to him, and they believe it's time to have some real conversations whenever he or the other members of BTS go live, by asking quality questions. Take a look at how fans are reacting to V's comments about fans' uninspired questions:

Nupur 🐯🐻 💜 @DrNupurrk @ryuminating Finally he said it . Come up wth new questions armies. It’s boring n monotonous nw @ryuminating Finally he said it . Come up wth new questions armies. It’s boring n monotonous nw 😒

ayesha @whooperjin next time taehyung goes live on weverse i need each and every one of you to pose a philosophical question in the comments section next time taehyung goes live on weverse i need each and every one of you to pose a philosophical question in the comments section

ᴀᴅʀᴀsᴛᴇɪᴀ @thvnewl the greatest artist alive is called kim taehyung he speaks only the facts, taehyung is a sincere man and always wants to make you understand that artist is progress together with the fans.. everyone should thank you him for being so authentic the greatest artist alive is called kim taehyung he speaks only the facts, taehyung is a sincere man and always wants to make you understand that artist is progress together with the fans.. everyone should thank you him for being so authentic https://t.co/inkw7owTY4

jade⁷ 🎤 🦋 D-DAY IS COMING @namgiseokaein 「 claire ⁷ 」 @btstranslation7 taehyung: you guys need to start thinking of some fun questions for me. “do you wanna go to a museum together?” (shakes his head) not like this guys!

oh right, there’s also “it’s my birthday today, please wish me a good one.” or “if you see this, please wave.” taehyung: you guys need to start thinking of some fun questions for me. “do you wanna go to a museum together?” (shakes his head) not like this guys!oh right, there’s also “it’s my birthday today, please wish me a good one.” or “if you see this, please wave.” They are so tired of you guys, please make going live worth their while. Have conversations with them, stop the crazy attention seeking comments twitter.com/btstranslation… They are so tired of you guys, please make going live worth their while. Have conversations with them, stop the crazy attention seeking comments twitter.com/btstranslation…

「 claire ⁷ 」 @btstranslation7 taehyung: guys, it’s getting too cliché. it’s been 10 years since our debut and we simply haven’t changed. we need to start thinking of new, upgraded questions, you know. wait, when did i say i won’t read comments! if i saw some funny ones, i assure you, i’d read every single one taehyung: guys, it’s getting too cliché. it’s been 10 years since our debut and we simply haven’t changed. we need to start thinking of new, upgraded questions, you know. wait, when did i say i won’t read comments! if i saw some funny ones, i assure you, i’d read every single one

d-day ⁷ @namjinyoo bangtan giggles @dailybtsgiggles the secondhand embarrassment im feeling right now for weverse armys when will they learn the secondhand embarrassment im feeling right now for weverse armys when will they learn https://t.co/CysZKqCPeg i feel like we‘re always waiting for weverse armys to make changes but maybe twt armys should just take over the comment section and ask better questions, like we did with starting to report comments 🤝🏼 twitter.com/dailybtsgiggle… i feel like we‘re always waiting for weverse armys to make changes but maybe twt armys should just take over the comment section and ask better questions, like we did with starting to report comments 🤝🏼 twitter.com/dailybtsgiggle…

파우⁷ d-day🫂! 2,0k + 6,3k @houseofltb twt armys we need to take over weverse. don't leave twitter but take over the app, leave letters, drown their god-awful corny jokes with actual interactions. twt armys we need to take over weverse. don't leave twitter but take over the app, leave letters, drown their god-awful corny jokes with actual interactions.

Kim Tae-hyung also stated during the Weverse live show that if he sees any funny questions or lines, he will surely read every single one of them, but before that, fans need to start thinking in a new way and present some upgraded questions. He said:

"It's been 10 years since our debut and we simply haven't changed. We need to start thinking of new, upgraded questions, you know, wait, when did i say i won't read comments! If i saw some funny ones, i assure you, i'd read every single one"

The idol also called out one of the users who asked V to wish him a happy birthday in one comment and changed the comment to "I had a birthday two days ago, you didn't wish me." The idol stated that he is not dense and remembered the user's username and asked if the person had two birthdays. In the end, he asked fans to ask more mature, fun, and thoughtful questions.

nul⁷ | d-day ✢ @lattaewaffle 윤서⁷ @btsinthemoment ill be turning off the live soon.



next time i come, please ask me fun questions and that day i will dadadadada (sound effects that mean he'll read them all) ill be turning off the live soon.next time i come, please ask me fun questions and that day i will dadadadada (sound effects that mean he'll read them all) 🐯 ill be turning off the live soon. 🐯 next time i come, please ask me fun questions and that day i will dadadadada (sound effects that mean he'll read them all) twt armys let's prepare! We need to take over weverse. twitter.com/btsinthemoment… twt armys let's prepare! We need to take over weverse. twitter.com/btsinthemoment…

The idol also stated that he's been listening to Daniel Caesar's new album and is currently obsessed with it.

Kim Tae-hyung has become a global ambassador for the luxury brand Celine and recently visited Celine's pop-up store that opened in Seoul, along with BLACKPINK' Lisa and Korean actor Park Bo-gum. The idol has also been reunited with Jinny's Kitchen cast to film a special episode or Director's Cut, where the members will be recalling memorable moments from the show and unaired scenes will also be broadcast.

The idol, along with other group members, recently sent off fellow BTS member j-hope for his mandatory military service. The group also posted pictures on their social media accounts informing fans that they were reunited for the aforementioned purpose, and ARMYs were both elated and emotional on seeing them together after a long time.

Kim Tae-hyung has been appearing on a South Korean variety program called Jinny's Kitchen, and the show is available to stream on Prime Video every Friday.

