“Record Setter THV”: BTS’ V’s fans congratulate the singer on becoming the only Asian act to surpass 20 million likes on Instagram with multiple posts

BTS’ V has proven that when it comes to Instagram, his star power and charisma are unmatched. With multiple posts in over a year and a half on the photo-sharing app, the singer became the only Asian act to surpass 20 million likes. The Singularity singer joined Instagram on December 6, 2021, along with the rest of the BTS members and has been on the app for 16 months at present.

The singer currently has 58.6 million Instagram followers and only follows his band members and their official group account. He posts a mix of personal and professional photos, highlighting his private life, friends, band members, and beloved dog Yeontan, as well as professional and work-related photoshoots and magazine covers.

Twitter user @V_mhta took to the app to congratulate BTS’ V on his achievement.

Fans react to BTS’ V’s two posts surpassing 20 million likes on Instagram

Notably, the two posts of BTS’ V that surpassed 20 million likes on Instagram are - one carousel series featuring his beloved pet dog Yeontan and another black and white picture from a photoshoot in which the Sweet Night singer can be seen striking a pose.

The one with Yeontan was uploaded on December 7, 2021, a day after joining Instagram and features the fluffy dog adorably posing for the camera. At the time of writing, the post has garnered 20,766,139 likes on Instagram.

The second series of pictures were uploaded on December 6, 2021, the day BTS members officially joined Instagram. These showcase BTS’ V’s duality. The singer is seen striking a pose in one image while sporting shaving foam on his face in another. This post has garnered 20,015,570 likes on Instagram.

BTS’ V’s fans have taken to social media to congratulate the singer on his achievement.

Additionally, the BTS singer is currently the only person in the world who has surpassed 10 million likes on all of his Instagram posts. BTS' V is also the only celebrity with the highest engagement rate in the world, at 25%, more than all other celebrities from various fields combined, and with three times the online followers. It is also praise-worthy considering the BTS members have limited their comment sections to only fellow members commenting on their posts.

BTS' V recently became the fastest person to surpass 50 million followers on Instagram, achieving this feat within eight months of joining the photo-sharing app.

Additionally, according to the Korean news outlet Kyunghyang Shinmun, BTS’ V boasts of the highest advertising value on Instagram with each post of his worth $ 765.4K or ₩ 1 billion. This is higher than any celebrity or influencer combined.

He also got a stamp of approval from Hype Audior, a platform that checks on the authenticity of celebrity activity on Instagram as the most influential Asian, Korean, and K-pop act on Instagram at present.

What are BTS’ V’s current activities?

BTS members are busy with their solo activities which include variety shows, brand endorsements, magazine shoots, album releases, concerts and more.

BTS’ V also has some interesting solo activities in his kitty. He is currently starring in his debut variety show Jinny’s Kitchen, a spin-off of the popular show Youn’s Kitchen. Jinny’s Kitchen focuses on Korean street food and snacks and stars Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu-mi and the Sweet Night singer taking on different roles.

He also graced the cover of Elle Korea as he became CELINE’s newest global ambassador, joining BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo-gum. The singer also shared on a Weverse broadcast that he is working on his solo album and released a jazz-themed song Maybe on his Weverse live as well.

On April 18, he went with his other BTS members to drop off J-hope at his military base giving fans a priceless OT7 moment to cherish.

