On April 17, 2023, South Korean media outlet Star News reported that Kim Tae-hyung and cast members of Jinny's Kitchen have reunited in Itaewon-dong, Seoul, to film episode 11 of the series, titled The Director's cut. The cast includes Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu-mi, and others.

For the unversed, Jinny's Kitchen is a Korean variety program set in a small town in Mexico where it serves delicious Korean street food to customers. The cast comes together to cook, serve, and do everything related to the running of a restaurant.

The upcoming episode will be helmed by production director Na Young-seok. It will showcase Kim Tae-hyung and other cast members recalling memorable moments from past episodes and also include unseen footage. As expected, fans are excited for the special episode and took to social media to express their joy:

#V I can't believe just 2 episode of jinny's kitchen are left, it passed so quickly im rlly gonna miss it.. the fact that the whole cast met up pretty recently to film the directors cut(epi 11) looking back at their memorable scenes, can't wait for that🥹 #V I can't believe just 2 episode of jinny's kitchen are left, it passed so quickly im rlly gonna miss it.. the fact that the whole cast met up pretty recently to film the directors cut(epi 11) looking back at their memorable scenes, can't wait for that🥹https://t.co/AtZMowGhc3

Fans can't stop talking about Kim Tae-hyung's upcoming appearance in episode 11 of Jinny's Kitchen

The announcement of the special episode and the director's cut for Jinny's Kitchen had fans raving. Many speculated that the reality program must have done well in terms of viewership ratings, as the cast is reuniting for a special episode.

Some were also unhappy that they would soon have to bid adieu to their favorite variety. Others are waiting for the group pictures of the Jinny's Kitchen cast together.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to Kim Tae-hyung, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Seo-jin, and Jung Yu-mi's reunion for the special episode:

Nupur 🐯🐻 💜 @DrNupurrk @taeguide The fact that whole cast is filming xtra episode the show must have garnered record breaking numbers. Congratulations to Taehyung n the whole team of #JinnysKitchen for a super duper hit season 🥳 whatever he touches turns to gold @taeguide The fact that whole cast is filming xtra episode the show must have garnered record breaking numbers. Congratulations to Taehyung n the whole team of #JinnysKitchen for a super duper hit season 🥳 whatever he touches turns to gold 🔥😌

𝐑𝐀𝐖𝐀 𝟕💜 @jkv_01 According to the comedy Taehyung and the crew of Jinny's Kitchen gathered today to film episode 11, titled “Director's Shot”, where they watched previous episodes and mentioned their unforgettable moments during their filming of the program 🤍 According to the comedy Taehyung and the crew of Jinny's Kitchen gathered today to film episode 11, titled “Director's Shot”, where they watched previous episodes and mentioned their unforgettable moments during their filming of the program 🤍 https://t.co/DxiLhKLTYK

Kth_Naija…… (slow) @V_Nigeria We entering the last episodes of Jinny kitchen. The crucial times. So for these last weeks, we need to loudly tweet, hype & promote “daily” as the remaining 4 episodes air. Engage well with official tweets. So Jinny kitchen can end with stable ratings



We entering the last episodes of Jinny kitchen. The crucial times. So for these last weeks, we need to loudly tweet, hype & promote “daily” as the remaining 4 episodes air. Engage well with official tweets. So Jinny kitchen can end with stable ratings https://t.co/xOfeSwX5lk

Anna (Fan Acc 🎶) @VYdeer9590 We don’t hype the success of Jinny’s Kitchen enough. Its average 8% rating and stable performance is huge. It beats not only many reality shows but also many dramas in term of rating despite being broadcasting on cable TV. Im so happy for the team and especially our Taehyung. We don’t hype the success of Jinny’s Kitchen enough. Its average 8% rating and stable performance is huge. It beats not only many reality shows but also many dramas in term of rating despite being broadcasting on cable TV. Im so happy for the team and especially our Taehyung.

mag_tae🍀 @magtae3 @taeguide So excited but just two more episodes what will I do on my Friday's @taeguide So excited but just two more episodes what will I do on my Friday's😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

The latest and eighth episode of Jinny's Kitchen recorded an average viewership ratings of 9.9% and 8.7% in metropolitan areas and nationwide, respectively, as per Nielsen Korea. It is one of the most watched entertainment programs in South Korea and succeeded in beating TV Chosun's Mr.Trot season 2's weekly viewership ratings for comprehensive and cable shows in the country.

Many cultural critics, including Kim Heon-sik, have analyzed that the appearance of BTS' Kim Tae-hyung and producer Na Young-seok's direction, as well as the Hallyu craze combined with food and entertainment, are some of the pertinent reasons for the show's success and high ratings.

More about Kim Tae-hyung

The BTS member recently became a global ambassador for the luxury brand Celine and visited the Celine pop-up store in Seoul. The idol was also seen posing for a group picture with two other brand ambassadors, including South Korean actor Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK's Lisa. The pictures soon went viral among fans, who dubbed them the powerful trio of the brand.

Kim Tae-hyung was recently seen bidding goodbye to fellow BTS member j-hope, who enlisted for his military service. The group has uploaded an OT7 selfie where even Jin was captured.

Tae-hyung is also reportedly working on his upcoming solo album, as reported by many media outlets.

The variety show Jinny's Kitchen airs every Friday and is available to stream on Prime Video.

