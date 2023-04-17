Create

"Stay safe my sunshine": BTS' j-hope posts photos with military buzzcut announcing his departure, fans pour in wishes

By Afreen Khan
Modified Apr 17, 2023 19:10 GMT
BTS
BTS' j-hope posts pictures with military buzzcut ahead of enlistment (Images via Weverse)

Barely an hour before the clock struck midnight in South Korea, BTS' j-hope posted photos with his military buzzcut on Instagram and Weverse on April 17, 2023. The update left ARMYs across the world emotional, as this would mark the last social media update from their idol for a while.

On Weverse, the rapper posted two pictures of his latest hairstyle while saluting. In the caption, he wrote:

“I love you ARMY (purple heart emoji) I’ll go and come back safely”
Stay safe my sunshine twitter.com/btsinthemoment… https://t.co/EH5HmVEjdt

BIGHIT MUSIC recently revealed BTS’ j-hope’s enlistment date to be April 18, 2023. Before enlisting, the Hope World rapper made sure to spend some time with fans by hosting a Weverse live stream a few days ago.

Fans send heartfelt wishes to BTS' j-hope as the rapper posts photos featuring his military haircut

my heart hurts so bad i’m gonna miss him terribly :~( my precious hobi my sunshine i hope he stays safe, healthy and happy always https://t.co/WUfh7N62Ok

As the second member of the much-loved group to enlist in the military, BTS' j-hope left fans heartbroken after posting pictures with his military buzzcut. The Jack in the Box rapper posted photos on both Instagram and Weverse on April 17 with similar captions.

Millions of ARMYs across the world got emotional as BTS' j-hope will return only by the end of 2024 after he enlists in the military on April 18. ARMYs took to Twitter as they shared emotional messages wishing the rapper good health and a safe return.

From sharing past clips to typing heartfelt messages, ARMYs wished for BTS' j-hope to have a safe journey as he embarks on a new path. Some also became emotional as they realized that the rapper was going to join Jin and possibly have many stories to share and advice to receive from his hyung.

@btsinthemoment DEC 11 2022 APRIL 17 2023SEOKJIN J-HOPE https://t.co/lmnna6fMx2
Until we meet again We will have our sunshine back #JHope #Hobi #Hoseok #제이홉 #btsfanart https://t.co/etDApUOd82
i will miss hobi so much… my sunshine, i wish u good luck and enlist well. stay healthy. we’ll be waiting for u, hobi and jin too 💗 https://t.co/36NJwooIUj
No hope film for almost two years, no virtual hugs from hobi, him not being present on Yoongi's tour, no more maknae line following him around (except when they also go to military 😭), no more sunshine in life, no more insta fastest likes and comments 💔https://t.co/0IuktmAO9S
Hobi my Sunshine, vitamin thank you so much for always making me smile. You are an angel in the form of a human. You are so kind & humble. So amazing & talented. There is no one like you. You deserve all the happiness of this world. please be healthy & happy. & Come back safely. https://t.co/RhsPMYleUF
So proud of you hobi😭Our sunshine!I can't believe this is happening!May allah keep you safe and healthy! https://t.co/XoJ4ozy5rV
my sunshine hobi please stay safe and healthy. eat well. i hope everything will goes well, i will be waiting here until you return. thank you for all the things you've done for us, i love you a lot ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/WzW7vdCtFW
You look so good in short short hair Hobi. Please stay safe. Take care. Eat well. Become stronger. We will be here waiting. Thank you for your hard workMiss you our sunshine. 💜 https://t.co/Ot8koP09LN
Our precious sunshine, Hoseok!We love you & will wait for you forever!My heart is with my Hobi biased mootsies right now!I LOVE YOU JUNG HOSEOK 💜💜💜 https://t.co/rqxdsjFslp
i’ll miss you like crazy my sunshine hobi https://t.co/WS7oX073cl
I just want to hide him deep in my heart so nobody could take him away from me, I need my sunshine pls 😭 hobi I am already missing you 🥹https://t.co/7VTTlwezjR
i’m going to seriously miss our sunshine hobi. truly the heart of bangtan. serve well hobi and return to us safely and healthy 😭 https://t.co/AMpALrpx2g
Till we met again sunshineLove you HobiServe well and be safe https://t.co/B7PYs70MQu

Several versions of his name began trending on Twitter such as "hobi," "JHOPE," and "hoseok" after BTS' j-hope shared the post featuring his haircut online. The rapper even claimed the top spot on worldwide Twitter trends, with over 353.9k tweets mentioning "hobi." "Hoseok" took the fifth spot while #jhope took the seventh spot on the same chart.

Trending now in boraland : Concept Photo ExisterNamgiMin yoongiHobi with HOSEOKJoon, NamjoonToney MontanaAGUST D concert photo 2SEOKJINR-chwitalet's meet in 2025Are you Streaming people pt2? share your playlists https://t.co/ZSbDh0FUJZ

Jin makes ARMYs laugh with his hilarious comment on BTS' j-hope past photo

BTS’ oldest member Jin tried to get fans to send the Jack in the Box rapper off with laughter. He made a hilarious comment under the rapper’s past photo, gearing up to welcome him to military life.

Instead of commenting on his latest posts, the oldest BTS member commented "Kekekeke D-1" with a heart emoji on his post from April 3. His hilarious way of counting down to j-hope’s enlistment date left fans pleasantly surprised.

Fans shared that Jin was probably softening the blow with his jokes so that ARMYs wouldn’t get too emotional.

weverse 230417 @bts_twt(jin commented on hobi’s post)seokjin: hehehehehehe D-1♡ twitter.com/btstranslation… https://t.co/S8Rmfod0is
kim “i will taunt you online about you having to enlist but i will also set aside some time to call you in the days leading up to your enlistment so i can help you ease you into it” seokjin
i have to say jin’s complete unseriousness towards enlistment genuinely does make it hurt less like he knows what he’s doing

Meanwhile, fans now dreadingly await the traditional military send-off group picture featuring RM, SUGA, Jimin, V, Jung Kook, and j-hope.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes
