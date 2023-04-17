"Stay safe my sunshine": BTS' j-hope posts photos with military buzzcut announcing his departure, fans pour in wishes

Barely an hour before the clock struck midnight in South Korea, BTS' j-hope posted photos with his military buzzcut on Instagram and Weverse on April 17, 2023. The update left ARMYs across the world emotional, as this would mark the last social media update from their idol for a while.
On Weverse, the rapper posted two pictures of his latest hairstyle while saluting. In the caption, he wrote:
“I love you ARMY (purple heart emoji) I’ll go and come back safely”
BIGHIT MUSIC recently revealed BTS’ j-hope’s enlistment date to be April 18, 2023. Before enlisting, the Hope World rapper made sure to spend some time with fans by hosting a Weverse live stream a few days ago.
Fans send heartfelt wishes to BTS' j-hope as the rapper posts photos featuring his military haircut
As the second member of the much-loved group to enlist in the military, BTS' j-hope left fans heartbroken after posting pictures with his military buzzcut. The Jack in the Box rapper posted photos on both Instagram and Weverse on April 17 with similar captions.
Millions of ARMYs across the world got emotional as BTS' j-hope will return only by the end of 2024 after he enlists in the military on April 18. ARMYs took to Twitter as they shared emotional messages wishing the rapper good health and a safe return.
From sharing past clips to typing heartfelt messages, ARMYs wished for BTS' j-hope to have a safe journey as he embarks on a new path. Some also became emotional as they realized that the rapper was going to join Jin and possibly have many stories to share and advice to receive from his hyung.
Several versions of his name began trending on Twitter such as "hobi," "JHOPE," and "hoseok" after BTS' j-hope shared the post featuring his haircut online. The rapper even claimed the top spot on worldwide Twitter trends, with over 353.9k tweets mentioning "hobi." "Hoseok" took the fifth spot while #jhope took the seventh spot on the same chart.
Jin makes ARMYs laugh with his hilarious comment on BTS' j-hope past photo
BTS’ oldest member Jin tried to get fans to send the Jack in the Box rapper off with laughter. He made a hilarious comment under the rapper’s past photo, gearing up to welcome him to military life.
Instead of commenting on his latest posts, the oldest BTS member commented "Kekekeke D-1" with a heart emoji on his post from April 3. His hilarious way of counting down to j-hope’s enlistment date left fans pleasantly surprised.
Fans shared that Jin was probably softening the blow with his jokes so that ARMYs wouldn’t get too emotional.
Meanwhile, fans now dreadingly await the traditional military send-off group picture featuring RM, SUGA, Jimin, V, Jung Kook, and j-hope.