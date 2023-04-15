“Let’s meet in 2025”: BTS’ J-hope bids farewell to ARMYs on Weverse live ahead of military enlistment

On April 14, BTS’ J-hope hosted his final Weverse live to bid ARMYs before enlisting in the military. He also indirectly confirmed that he would enlist on April 18 and be discharged by October 17, 2024, and asked fans to take care of themselves.

Dressed in a simple black shirt with his hair trimmed and rimmed glasses, the On the Street singer put up his best smile as he spoke to ARMYs for a considerable amount of time, answering fan questions and assuring ARMYs of his well-being.

He hosted Weverse live after previously assuring fans that he was not enlisting this week itself, hinting at the fact that he will be enlisting sometime next week, which is now confirmed.

"Let’s meet in 2025," BTS’ J-hope said one last time in his final Weverse live broadcast with ARMYs.

BTS’ J-hope’s fans bid the rapper a virtual goodbye on Weverse live before his military enlistment

Shortly after BTS’ J-hope went live on Weverse, ARMYs took to social media to trend "We will wait for you Hobi," "J-hope," "J-hope Military," and "We will miss you Hobi, as the rapper confirmed his military enlistment on April 18.

He is the second member after Jin to enlist in the military, and the ARMYs’ reactions on Twitter were proof that they are going to miss BTS’ J-hope a lot as they bid him a virtual farewell.

🏁 j² hope #on_the_street¹³⁴🃏 @MapOfTheHoseok



WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU HOBI

COME BACK SAFELY HOBI

WE LOVE YOU J-HOPE



#JHOPE



forjoon 💙 @ForeverwithRM

we will wait for you hobi 🫂 we will wait for you hobi 🫂😭https://t.co/qYfKTAIWm8

Ayat🎓JK⁹⁷ JJK X CK ❤️‍🔥 @7btskook



#JHOPE #Jhope_military #WeLoveYouJHOPE #hobiwelovejit #jhopelive

WE LOVE YOU JHOPE

bts memeories⁷ @btsmemeories



WE LOVE YOU JHOPE

COME BACK SAFELY HOBI

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU HOBI

#ArmysWillWaitForYouHobi

#아포방포 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… our last virtual hobi hug for awhile 🫂WE LOVE YOU JHOPECOME BACK SAFELY HOBIWE WILL WAIT FOR YOU HOBI our last virtual hobi hug for awhile 🫂 WE LOVE YOU JHOPE COME BACK SAFELY HOBI WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU HOBI #ArmysWillWaitForYouHobi#아포방포 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/pvMN7uJgt8

NI NA⁷ @NaBiha00154501

#Jhope_military You will be missed but never forgotten You will be missed but never forgotten 😭😭😭😭💜💜💜💜#Jhope_military https://t.co/rtI3DucraM

Ayat🎓JK⁹⁷ JJK X CK ❤️‍🔥 @7btskook



#JHOPE #Jhope_military #WeLoveYouJHOPE #hobiwelovejit #jhopelive

WE LOVE YOU JHOPE

Notably, BTS’ J-hope will be enlisting with the New Recruit Training Center Division A in Gangwon-do and came online to bid the ARMYs worldwide goodbye one last time before leaving.

hourly hyung line @hourlyhyungline



WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU HOBI

COME BACK SAFELY HOBI

WE LOVE YOU JHOPE

#ArmysWillWaitForYouHobi

#아포방포



thanks for always putting a smile on our facesWE WILL WAIT FOR YOU HOBICOME BACK SAFELY HOBIWE LOVE YOU JHOPE thanks for always putting a smile on our faces 💜WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU HOBI COME BACK SAFELY HOBI WE LOVE YOU JHOPE #ArmysWillWaitForYouHobi#아포방포 https://t.co/A3869Fjq8R

On April 13, Korean media outlet News1 reported that BTS’ J-hope would soon be officially enlisting in the military on April 18 and that, according to military sources, his training center is in Gangwon Province.

At the time, BIG HIT MUSIC refused to confirm or deny the news report due to confidentiality issues. The agency further requested fans and the media’s understanding of the matter:

“It is difficult for us to confirm the date and location of J-Hope’s enlistment. We ask for your understanding in this regard.”

However, at the start of the month, BIG HIT MUSIC released a statement confirming BTS' J-hope's military enlistment in April and revealing that there would be no official ceremony for his enlistment.

Additionally, BIG HIT MUSIC warned fans to be wary of illegal brokers who try to sell tour packages and merchandise in BTS' name in the military and warned of legal action against any criminal activity.

💟Jane-K🐰JK @jane_vm

it’s so sad, really🥹 but they to do it! and i am so proud but my heart is broken and crying now🥹🥹 Weverse announcement from Big Hit abt Jhope’s military enlistment..it’s so sad, really🥹but they to do it! and i am so proudbut my heart is broken and crying now🥹🥹 Weverse announcement from Big Hit abt Jhope’s military enlistment..it’s so sad, really🥹😭 but they to do it! and i am so proud💜 but my heart is broken and crying now🥹🥹 https://t.co/swdMKvicY4

BTS’ J-hope confirms his discharge date from military on Weverse live

Sel⁷ @BTStranslation_ 🐿️ "just waiting for Hobi's discharge (date) October 17, 202!!" ohh October 17th right!

🐿️ "just waiting for Hobi's discharge (date) October 17, 202!!" ohh October 17th right!https://t.co/XNSl1ciFgl

In addition to confirming his military enlistment on April 18, the talented BTS rapper confirmed his military discharge date as well. BTS’ J-hope will be discharged from the military on October 17, 2024, after a year and a half of mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier.

He read out a fan comment on Weverse saying that they were waiting for October 17, 2024. He smiled and agreed that that would be the day he would be getting discharged from the military.

“‘Just waiting for Hobi’s discharge date of October 17, 2024.’ Ah. October 17th. Right!”

He asked fans to wait for him and assured them that they would indeed meet in 2025.

Additionally, he expressed his gratitude towards fans and shared his honest thoughts about being only the second BTS member to enlist in the military. He confessed that he was past that feeling of uncertainty now and was ready to embrace military life for the next year and a half.

"I've been thinking a lot lately. I thought 'time passes by so fast,' that it's already time (for me to enlist)."

He also assured ARMYs that since the completion of his personal schedule, he has nothing much to do work-wise and has been getting ample rest and good food before his military enlistment. Additionally, he has been speaking to Jin regularly, who has also dished out some good advice from his own experience to be followed in the military.

Prior to his military enlistment, he released his debut solo album Jack in the Box, headlined Lollapalooza Chicago as the first Korean soloist to headline the iconic music festival, and released the farewell song On the Street with American rapper J. Cole.

