j-hope IN THE BOX: A deeper look at the BTS rapper's relentless tenacity as an artist

When BTS' j-hope was announced as the first to release a solo album as part of the band's second chapter, fans didn't know what to expect. The Daydream rapper has always shown a confident and enthusiastic persona through most of his previous solo releases. Despite offering glimpses of a more profound exploration of his artistry in tracks such as Blue Side, he was able to piece together a more complete picture via his album Jack in the Box.

In the documentary produced by Disney+, j-hope IN THE BOX, released on February 17, 2023, viewers were offered a peek into the preparations for the 2022 album and a major overseas solo concert, Lollapalooza.

The Disney+ documentary shows j-hope as a musician and a soloist, taking viewers with him to Lollapalooza

Instead of taking the easy way out and putting forth a documentary simply as fan-service, j-hope IN THE BOX attempts to present an authentic portrait of the rapper, despite being overseen by HYBE. Despite its vacillating pace and a few aberrant edits, the film is worth a watch for lovers of music in general and BTS in particular.

At a run-time of eighty-five minutes, the film is a decent investment of one's time, owing primarily to mostly clean edits that ensure a rhythm similar to the process of creating the album itself. While the timeline of the documentary might not make sense for those who are unaware of Jack in the Box and the BTS rapper's journey to becoming a headliner at Lollapalooza, it does capture an unseen side of his growth as a musician for fans and music lovers.

Gwangju diaries with mom and dad

◡̈ ⁷ @fangirllbangtan



🐿 I think i would gain weight that im not even supposed to gain if I stayed in my hometown for a mont

🏻 Tell members who don't gain weight to come here.. hobi’s parents are so nice🐿 I think i would gain weight that im not even supposed to gain if I stayed in my hometown for a mont🏻 Tell members who don't gain weight to come here.. hobi’s parents are so nice 🐿 I think i would gain weight that im not even supposed to gain if I stayed in my hometown for a mont👩🏻 Tell members who don't gain weight to come here.. https://t.co/PbFFfpbkV7

After hitting a roadblock with a song on the album, the film follows j-hope to his hometown of Gwangju, where his parents shower him with love, attention, and a mountain of food at every meal. The rapper shows the filmmakers his parents' yard where a large rock has been set up, with "Hope World" painted on it, and a large collection of BTS memorabilia that his family treasures.

Slipping into Gwangju satoori (or dialect) in the presence of his parents, the world star becomes Jung Ho-seok with his family, happy to be away from his hectic life as an idol for awhile. When he does eventually return to Seoul, rejuvenated, one thing is evidently clear - his connection to his home and family gives him strength and fuels his desire to achieve even more than he has.

The behind-the-scenes of the Jack in the Box listening party

thv_ @Nandaekaa__ hobi ngadain jack in the box listening party hobi ngadain jack in the box listening party😱 https://t.co/kWgFNBO1EV

Fans will probably remember seeing several famous people from the Korean entertainment industry attend an exclusive listening party for Jack in the Box, held at the HYBE headquarters. The documentary offers an inside look at the party, showing that j-hope makes it a point to interact with every single person - guests, organizers, caterers, DJs, and staff alike.

Despite his nervousness prior to the event, Jung Ho-seok was the picture of poise and elegance, making sure every single detail was flawless. His desire for perfection only highlights how much the album and people's reviews meant to him. It was his first attempt at anything on this scale and his excitement was palpable.

Lollapalooza: Dance practices, meeting J. Cole, and more

소하⁷🐻♡ @kimsoojung_7 [BTS] Behind the scenes of J-hope' 'Jack In The Box' activity!

•220731 (EST) Lollapalooza = Hobipalooza



1/2 [BTS] Behind the scenes of J-hope' 'Jack In The Box' activity!•220731 (EST) Lollapalooza = Hobipalooza1/2 https://t.co/3L9VkZqbKO

The majority of the documentary dealt with j-hope's headliner stint at Lollapalooza Chicago 2022. From deciding to include Dynamite (Tropical Remix) with a new choreography to his annoyance with a lack of chemistry between the accompanying dancers, the rapper's detail-oriented nature comes through clearly.

Apart from the seriousness with which he treated his headliner position, there were moments of jubilation too. As the dance team figured out their groove and kept hyping j-hope up, one could sense the genuine happiness that bubbled out with his giggles. In another instance, while interacting with his "muse" J. Cole, his excitement was evident.

While the documentary appears to be primarily curated for fans, those who are interested in music and K-pop will enjoy the music-making process that is depicted in it. Despite operating under the assumption that viewers are already aware of both the album and the Lollapalooza event, j-hope IN THE BOX is an excellent piece of filmmaking that highlights both the exultation and anxiety that goes into preparing music and concerts.

j-hope recently released a single titled on the street (with J. Cole), which was probably conceived during his Lollapalooza meet-up with the American rapper featured in the song. Ahead of his imminent enlistment, the track is meant to be a gift to fans and dedicated to his time as a dancer prior to joining BTS.

Poll : Did you watch j-hope IN THE BOX on Disney+ yet? Yes No 0 votes