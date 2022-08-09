BTS ARMY dig out rare footage from j-hope’s debut dance musical ‘Reverberation’ 

ARMYs recently found old footage of the time when BTS’ j-hope was cast in the dance musical Reverberation.

While the BTS member has made his name as a singer and dancer, many fans would be unaware that j-hope had debuted in a dance musical as a child artist.

During a guest appearance on IU's Palette, j-hope revealed that as a child, he was not confident enough to tell his school friends about his dream of becoming a singer. Instead, he would say that his dream was to become a musical dancer.

Intrigued by this, ARMYs put on their detective hats and dug out rare footage and photos from when the BTS star was street cast in the dance musical Reverberation as the child version of the male lead.

In the video clip, j-hope can be heard saying:

"Reverberation...the dance musical that will leave you with a touching [story] in 2008."

💙 ᴮᴱ바다⁷ 💐 #yourlovev 💙 @eternalhyyh



HIS VOICE OMG Hoseok went to watch a movie with his friend/s in 2008 and was street casted for the dance musical '진향 (Reverberation)' for the child actor role of the main lead!HIS VOICE OMG Hoseok went to watch a movie with his friend/s in 2008 and was street casted for the dance musical '진향 (Reverberation)' for the child actor role of the main lead!HIS VOICE OMG 😍🔥 https://t.co/81boKDRvxq

BTS j-hope’s debut dance musical Reverberation has ARMYs surprised

After watching clips of his musical dance video, one ARMY member remarked on social media:

"He was born to be famous..."

s⁷ @ot7foreverever @eternalhyyh @namjoona9764ps2 he was born to be famous yall,the fact he has been this hard working from his childhood only but still is so down to earth even after being in the biggest group in world & being such a great performer 🥺 I really look up to him for being so humble @eternalhyyh @namjoona9764ps2 he was born to be famous yall,the fact he has been this hard working from his childhood only but still is so down to earth even after being in the biggest group in world & being such a great performer 🥺 I really look up to him for being so humble

The talented BTS member had humble beginnings. He performed with an underground dance crew before making his debut with BTS as the group’s ace dancer and rapper.

Some fans demanded that they need to see more of the Safety Zone singer from his “fetus era” (rookie days).

Other fans expressed how proud they were of the MORE singer. From a dance musical to being the first Korean artist to headline Chicago’s iconic Lollapalooza festival, he has charted an amazing path to success.

IMISSY🍊🍊NGIII😔 ⁷ @yooongers1 @eternalhyyh He was born to be on stage the universe made sure it happened!! @eternalhyyh He was born to be on stage the universe made sure it happened!!😩 https://t.co/q6tKgu43CN

Trusfrated⁷ 🔥💜 @skBTSenthusiast @eternalhyyh The way he'd become one of the greatest of all time performers in the world and be apart of the biggest group in the world in the years to come 🥹🥹🥹 @eternalhyyh The way he'd become one of the greatest of all time performers in the world and be apart of the biggest group in the world in the years to come 🥹🥹🥹

Fans are also hoping to watch the complete video of the Arson singer's debut musical Reverberation.

amina⁷ @aminahafizalien @eternalhyyh is this clip the musical? or where can i watch it fully? @eternalhyyh is this clip the musical? or where can i watch it fully?

For those unversed, before debuting with BTS, the talented member was part of an underground dance crew called Neuron. He conducted dance classes at Gwangju Music Academy for six years, from fourth grade to his first year in high school.

Known for his sinuous and smooth dance moves, he won plenty of local dance competitions and also won first place in a national dance competition in 2008. He also pursued singing as he auditioned to become an idol trainee with BIG HIT MUSIC (then Big Hit Entertainment).

While still a trainee, the talented BTS member appeared as a featured rapper on singer Jo Kwon's song Animal, which was released in 2012.

j-hope’s Jack in the Box is now available as limited edition vinyl

Starting August 8, 2022, at 10 am KST (6:30 am IST), pre-orders will be available for Jack in the Box via Weverse shop and physical retailers.

However, fans must note that j-hope’s Jack in the Box on vinyl will only accept limited pre-orders. BIG HIT MUSIC will not be taking additional orders once the initial supply goes out of stock.

Jack in the Box has some exciting content packed with his new vinyl release. The physical record will include:

[jack in the box]

– 1 type

– Outer Sleeve: 1 type

– Vinyl: 1type

– Booklet: 1 type

– Lyrics: 1 type

– Poster: 1 type

– Photocard: 1 type

The release date for the Jack in the Box vinyl version may vary depending on the country. The exact release date for each country will be announced in November.

Fans are requested to contact their retailer for more detailed information once they place their pre-order.

