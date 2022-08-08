BTS’ j-hope Jack in the box vinyl: Pre-order details, where to buy, release time and all you need to know

j-hope is coming with Jack in the Box vinyl and we have all the details.
BTS’ j-hope recently made a smashing comeback with his first album Jack In The Box, after previously releasing the mixtape Hope World in 2018. We are finally getting a physical album for j-hope‘s Jack In The Box.
Starting August 8 at 10 am KST (6:30 am IST), pre-orders will be available via Weverse shop and physical retailers.
ARMYs, please note, j-hope’s Jack in the Box on vinyl will only be available via limited pre-order and BIG HIT MUSIC will not receive additional orders once the initial supply goes out of stock.
The agency also stated that Jack in the Box vinyl will only be manufactured after pre-order and the release date may vary depending on the country, hence fans’ understanding and cooperation are requested in case there is a delay.
The first and only press is slated for release starting from December 12 and the exact release date for each country will be announced again in late November.
j-hope has some exciting content packed with his new vinyl release. The physical record will include:
[jack in the box]
- – 1 type
- – Outer Sleeve: 1 type
- – Vinyl: 1type
- – Booklet: 1 type
- – Lyrics: 1 type
- – Poster: 1 type
- – Photocard: 1 type
Fans are requested to contact their retailer for more detailed information once they place their pre-order.
BTS’ j-hope has got ARMYs buzzing with excitement for his upcoming Jack in the Box vinyl release
ARMYs are stoked about Jack in the Box vinyl release and have taken to social media to express their excitement.
Fans even posted details about how they have already ordered the album.
Others are hoping to save enough money to purchase Jack in the Box’s limited vinyl release soon.
ARMYs are hyping the fandom to support Jack in the Box and give it all the love it truly deserves.
Previously, BIG HIT MUSIC had announced that Jack in the Box would be released as a “Weverse album”.
For those unversed, Weverse is a HYBE-owned fan-community platform with the accompanying e-commerce app Weverse shop, which sells subscriptions for content on Weverse, artist-related products, and merchandise.
Jack in the Box Weverse album version will include:
[jack in the box]
- – 1 type
- Card holder (1 random out of 2)
- Photocard A (1 type) / W54*H86 (mm)
- Photocard B (1 random out of 2) / W54*H86 (mm)
- QR card (User guide) / W54*H86 (mm)
All you have to do is login to Weverse and scan the QR code by tapping on the [+] button at the upper right corner, or the [Add Album].
If fans have trouble scanning the QR code, they can enter the digital code at the bottom and download Jack in the Box album.
ARMYs can check out the full tracks of the album and exclusive photos available only on Weverse Albums.
However, ARMYs weren’t exactly pleased with the announcement at the time. While it has been viewed as a method of being environmentally cautious as HYBE tests their ESG strategy, many felt it was a hypocritical move on BIG HIT MUSIC’s part.
For the unversed, ESG stands for environmental, social, and governance. ESG strategy is an important benchmark on how environmentally and socially responsible organizations are and whether they are taking the right steps in that direction or not.
ARMYs were disappointed that BIG HIT MUSIC used this strategy for an artist’s solo release instead of the other groups in their company who have multiple album versions released, causing mass wastage of resources.
BIG HIT MUSIC heard ARMYs collective prayers and j-hope’s Jack in the Box is getting an old-school limited edition vinyl rather than a CD release.
BTS’ j-hope wraps up first-week sales for Jack in the Box
The talented BTS member has wrapped up first-week sales for his solo debut album, Jack in the Box.
According to data released by Hanteo, Jack in the Box sold 315,378 units on the first day and accumulated a total of 365,917 copies sold during the first week of its release, a sign of his successful solo debut.
Jack In The Box now holds the record as the fourth-best-selling album by a Korean solo act in first-day and first-week sales.
Jack In The Box consists of 10 tracks including the pre-release single MORE, title track Arson and fan-favourite Equal Sign.