BTS x Benny Blanco Xbox singing controller: How to win and all you need to know 

More surprises await for ARMYs as BTS will be releasing their new single, Bad Decisions, in collaboration with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg, on XBOX’s first-ever singing controller. After their past collaborations with giants like Gucci Xbox consoles, Star Wars-themed controllers, and even a pride-themed controller, the brand is all set to launch a singing controller in partnership with the Korean band.

The limited edition singing controller is in collaboration with Interscope Records and features BTS’ newest collab song Bad Decisions. ARMYs should note that the Xbox controller is available in red color and features a built-in speaker on the back, where the song, Bad Decisions, can be played at the touch of a button.

It not only acts as a perfect merch item for ARMY but serves as the perfect soundtrack for a game night, and fans know Bangtan members enjoy playing video games. However, the only way to own this singing controller is if you win one through Xbox’s sweepstakes.

ARMYs can see the Xbox’s official Twitter account to check for more details. But before that, they must follow Xbox’s official Twitter account and retweet the announcement with the hashtag “#BadDecisionsSongXboxSweepstakes”. Moreover, interested fans can send their entries before August 25 as the contest is set to end on that date. Also, the contest is only available for 18+ ARMYs only.

BTS marks their first-ever collaboration with Xbox: Check out the fan reactions below

It is raining merch announcements for ARMYs today but we are all prepared for that. After BIG HIT MUSIC announced that they will be releasing limited vinyl CDs for j-hope’s solo album Jack in the Box, we have yet another Bangtan news - the group’s first-ever collaboration with Xbox.

Meanwhile, fans are also reminding one another to continue streaming Bad Decisions featuring Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco. Gaming is important, but so is the streaming. And ARMYs are experts in that!

The Xbox controller will be available in an eye-popping red and white color with the K-pop superstars' name neatly written on the front alongside Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco.

The song, named Bad Decisions, is written in front in bold white writing. It functions as a normal wireless controller according to Xbox, which means fans can equip themselves easily with it. The back of the controller is embedded with a speaker, which plays a snippet of the song when a button is pressed.

But there is one sad news for ARMYs, the Xbox controllers featuring Bad Decisions will only be made available to 30 lucky fans through the Twitter competition, whose details have already been mentioned.

The contest will officially close on August 25 at 6 pm PT (10 am KST and 6:30 am IST) and winners will be notified within seven days.

Additionally, Xbox’s promo for Bad Decisions, Forza Horizon 5 has been updated to include an unlockable vehicle (a Meyers Manx one) with a paint job based on the hit collab single’s cover art.

BTS’ collab track Bad Decisions featuring Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg debuts on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global Chart

On August 5, Benny Blanco released the fun and frisky track Bad Decisions featuring the septet and Snoop Dogg. Bangtan’s vocal line members - Jin, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook came together to participate in the track.

Following its release, Bad Decisions debuted on Spotify’s Top Songs Global Chart at number 7. As per Spotify, the collaborative song has achieved this rank with 4,157,585 streams. The track has also debuted at number one on the iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 74 different regions which include the United States, Canada, Italy, Sweden, and Norway. The song currently boasts 18 million views on YouTube and fans are absolutely lilting to this peppy song.

As per BTS’ official scheduler, a ‘Visualizer’ will be released through Benny Blanco’s YouTube channel on August 8, followed by the ‘BTS Recording Sketch’ video through Bangtan’s YouTube channel on August 16.

