All of BTS’ music videos that have surpassed one billion views on YouTube

BTS has yet again achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first group in YouTube's history to have six music videos with over one billion views. It is safe to say that BTS creates and breaks records almost daily.

They have amassed an enormous fanbase, which has led to the group being one of the most streamed artists on music platforms such as Spotify and YouTube.

They are the first Korean act to have over one billion streams on Spotify for their song Dynamite, for which they received a commemorative plaque. Their records have landed numerous times in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The group has always produced cinematic music videos, making viewers want to watch them on repeat. In chronological order, let's look at all the BTS music videos that have crossed the one billion view mark on YouTube.

From DNA to IDOL: 6 BTS music videos that have over one billion views on YouTube

1) DNA

DNA is BTS' first ever music video to cross one billion views on YouTube in June 2020. It was also the first music video by a K-pop boy group to have achieved this milestone. The EDM-pop song solidified the group's popularity worldwide since its release in 2017 and was one of that year's most famous music videos.

The colorful and bright vibes of the music video, along with its catchy tunes, drew viewers in, and the song became an instant hit as soon as it was released. The music video has over 1.47 billion views.

2) Boy With Luv

BTS' second music video to cross the one billion-view barrier on YouTube in October 2020 was the pop perfection song Boy With Luv. The song is pink-personified and is a serotonin boost that everyone needs in their life.

Released in 2019, the song was a collaboration between two giants - supergroup BTS and superstar Halsey. It was also one of the most replayed music videos of the year. The song currently has 1.56 billion views on YouTube.

3) Dynamite

BTS' global smash-hit song Dynamite is their third music video to hit the milestone of achieving over one billion views on YouTube. The song achieved this feat in April 2021, barely seven months after its release in August 2020, making it the fastest music video by a Korean group to achieve this feat.

It is not only BTS' first music video to cross over 100 million views in just 24 hours but also the first music video in the world to do so. The music video has over 1.53 billion views.

4) MIC Drop

The MIC Drop remix by Steve Aoki is BTS' fourth music video to cross the one billion view mark on YouTube in July 2021. Released in 2017, the song has accumulated over 1.23 billion views to date.

MIC Drop is a hip-hop song showcasing BTS' versatility and their confident side to the fans. The choreography draws the audience to the music video apart from the impactful lyrics.

5) FAKE LOVE

FAKE LOVE is pure art, and the music video is proof of it. The music video was BTS' fifth song to join the one billion views club in September 2021. FAKE LOVE was released in 2018 and explored dark themes related to the Bangtan Universe.

The music video is brilliant as it uses the same framework and set used in their DNA music video, but instead of being cheerful, the FAKE LOVE music video is remorseful. The alternative rock song currently has over 1.13 billion views on YouTube.

6) IDOL

The sixth and the latest BTS music video to reach over 1 billion views is their song IDOL, released in 2018. The feat was achieved in September 2021. The song explores themes of BTS' unwillingness to change themselves for other people, and the group shows off their Korean pride.

The music video has over 1.14 billion views on YouTube. It is colorful, bright, and uses a lot of CGI. Despite being a sensory overload, it keeps the audience wanting more.

BTS is the only K-pop group with six music videos that have over one billion views, with the music video Blood Sweat & Tears slowly inching its way up the ladder to become their seventh music video to enter the one billion views club.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far