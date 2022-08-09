“I looked like a skeleton”: BTS’ j-hope reveals what it was like to plan the pre-release party for Jack in the Box

On August 8, BTS’ j-hope guested on the SBS power FM radio program Park So-hyun's Love Game and recalled what it was like to hold his first ever VIP listening party for his album Jack in the Box.

DJ Park So-hyun quizzed j-hope about planning the pre-release party and what it was like to personally invite the artists he may or may not be acquainted with.

The Arson singer revealed that his MBTI is that of an introvert, so he had to plan everything in detail and he wrote a personalized message for each person, mentioning intricate details about their artistry and the bond they share.

He dished that for certain artists like hip-hop legend Tiger JK, he sought bandmate RM’s help to connect with him.

BTS’ j-hope shared that he lost 5 kilos due to party planning stress, so much so that when he saw himself in the mirror he thought he resembled a skeleton.

“When the listening party was all over, I realized that I didn't eat a single meal that day. I got home and stepped on the weight scale before washing, and the first number was '5'. I looked at my face in the mirror and I looked like a skeleton. It took me by surprise.”

BTS’ j-hope dishes on performing at Lollapalooza, his parents’ reaction to his iconic performance and more

BTS member j-hope revealed to SBS’ “Love Game” host Park So-hyun what it was like to perform at the iconic Lollapalooza festival and his parents’ reaction to it.

The Bangtan singer confessed that being the main headliner of the Chicago-based music festival was indeed a big responsibility and he wanted to give it his best shot and prepared meticulously for the same by rehearsing for six hours each day, leading up to the main performance day.

When asked if he would perform at Lollapalooza again, the talented Bangtan member replied yes in a heartbeat.

“Looking back, I want to go back on the stage again.”

He also excitedly shared that his parents were proud of his amazing performance at Lollapalooza as their son set the stage on fire.

“They liked it so much! They said their son is back and they were so proud of me.”

He also confessed that he feels proud of himself for being able to treat his parents with his own money.

He further shared that his pre-release track MORE was the toughest to shoot as he had to record it several times, causing him neck pain.

When asked which songs the BTS members enjoyed the most, j-hope revealed that both RM and SUGA really liked What If and listened to it many times.

He confessed to feeling slightly pressured to be one of the first members of the group to make a large-scale solo debut and revealed that he worked dedicatedly in piecing the album together, ensuring it played out like a book.

Finally, he confessed that ARMYs are his “Safety Zone”, drawing major applause from fans in the room.

More about j-hope’s Jack in the Box

j-hope’s second solo venture after his debut mixtape Hope World and his first ever solo album, Jack in the Box, was released on July 15. Prior to that, j-hope released the pre-release track MORE on July 1.

Jack in the Box is the Bangtan member’s desire to break out and grow out of the box to explore his own artistic talent and limitations, finding his unique musical voice outside BTS.

Jack In The Box comprises a total of 10 tracks - Intro, Pandora’s Box, MORE, STOP (there is no bad person on earth), = (Equal Sign), Music Box: Reflection, What if, Safety Zone, Future, and Arson (title track).

The two main tracks, MORE and Arson, form the core of the album and narrate the stories inside and outside the box, respectively.

Interested ARMYs can buy Jack in the Box vinyl version by pre-ordering it online or from the nearest offline retailer. Only limited versions of the vinyl version are available, so fans are required to pre-order as soon as possible.

